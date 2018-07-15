Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 7.13.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Authors of Pain defeated Titus Worldwide @ 4:22 via pin [**]

– Chad Gable defeated Curt Hawkins @ 5:35 via pin [**¾]

– Welcome to WWE Main Event, the house that Curt Hawkins built.

The Authors of Pain vs. Titus Worldwide : The AOP recently kicked the shit out of these guys, so we’re getting a rematch anyway. AOP control almost immediately, working over Totes and then tossing around Apollo, and then isolating him and working some double teams. Apollo finally makes a comeback, avoids a charge as one of the AOP posts himself. Hot tag Titus time, he’s all fired up and runs wild, even picking up a near fall. AOP dumps Apollo, and it’s last chapter time for Titus and that’s that. The Authors of Pain defeated Titus Worldwide @ 4:22 via pin [**] It was ok, but the same thing we’ve already seen, not just result wise, but work and match structure wise as well.

– Back to Raw for Lashley & Reigns. JIP as Kurt Angle & Constable Corbin arrive, and while Angle wants them to save it for Sunday, they brawl and all of the locker-room goofs arrive to try and separate them. They do but they break free and continue to brawl. Balor attacks Corbin and we get separation again. Lashley then gets to the floor for more brawling. Lashley now starts beating on Roman before they are separated again only for them to brawl again. The goofs take Lashley away until Roman hits the big tope onto the pile for more brawling! This was a very good open, with basically no talking, all action, and a hot crowd for the brawl. I liked that, more of this please. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Raw for Alexa Bliss & Mickie James vs. Nia Jax & Ronda Rousey’s Friend Natalya. JIP as Natalya fights off the double teams and tags in Jax. She takes over, tossing James around and follows with a head butt and tackle, the press slam follows and then Jax hits the leg drop for the win. Nia Jax & Ronda Rousey’s Friend Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss & Mickie James via pin [**] This was an ok match with Jax picking up momentum ahead of challenging for the title, the post match was also solid. Post match, Bliss attacks with a kendo stick, but Jax recovers and chases her off. You can read my Raw Review here.

Chad Gable vs. Curt Hawkins : They lock up and Gable grounds things. Hawkins fights back, but Gable works into some slick escapes as they make it to the ropes. Hawkins fails with the cheap shot and Gable hits arm drags, and takes things back to the ground. They trade arm drags, and Gable gets a backslide for 2. Gable hits a monkey flip, but Hawkins avoids the chaos theory and follows with a lariat for 2. Post break, and Gable hits a moonsault for 2. Hawkins fights back and hits a Michinoku driver for 2. Hawkins up top, and the elbow drop connects for 2. Gable sidesteps Hawkins and hits chaos theory and picks up the win. Chad Gable defeated Curt Hawkins @ 5:35 via pin [**¾] Hawkins goes to 0-206. This was a pretty good and fun little match; Gable is really great and Hawkins was working his ass off.

– We get brief highlights of the 10-man tag match main event from Smackdown. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– Back to Raw for Seth vs. Drew. JIP as McIntyre counters the ripcord knee strike with a head butt and that gets another good near fall. McIntyre now takes Rollins up top on his shoulders, but Rollins slips out and hits the buckle bomb and superkick! Rollins up top, Dolph tries to distract him, but Rollins hits the high fly flow anyway for 2. Blackout to Dolph, but McIntyre hits the claymore and picks up the win. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins via pin [***¾] This was a very, very good main event and a really strong performance from McIntyre who is more than ready to be more than Dolph’s sidekick. Rollins continues to be the most consistent performer on the main roster, delivering once again. Rollins and Ziggler should be great on Sunday, as they have already delivered on TV and have built a good chemistry. You can read my Raw Review here.

