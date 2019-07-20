Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 7.21.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan @ 5:55 via pin [**]

– EC3 & Eric Young defeated No Way Jose & Titus O’Neil @ 5:30 via pin [**¾]

– Sam Roberts, who continues to be horrible, is on commentary.

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan : This is their fourth meeting in the last five weeks. Logan finally got her own entrance music this week. They lock up and work to the ropes as Sam Roberts talks a bunch of bullshit about how he takes credit for Dana’s improvement following his past criticisms. Anyway, Dana follows with strikes and takes control following with the back handspring elbow and cartwheel splash for 2. Logan cuts her off with a clothesline for 2. They trade strikes until Logan hits a pop up head butt and then dropkicks Dana to the floor. Back in and Logan grounds the action with a cobra clutch, but Dana hits a jawbreaker to escape but gets cut off. Logan follows with kicks and then gets cradled for 2. Logan hits the dropkick and covers for 2. The inverted cloverleaf follows, but Dana makes the ropes. She fires back, but Logan sends her to the buckles and misses the running knee strike. The Dana senton finishes it. Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan @ 5:55 via pin [**] This was ok as they continue to work variations on the same match, but keep failing to improve on it. Sam Roberts continues to be an assault on the ears.

– We go back to Smackdown for the Shane McMahon town hall meeting and continued rise of Kevin Owens. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Joe beating Balor and the big re-debut of Bray Wyatt. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

EC3 & Eric Young defeated No Way Jose & Titus O’Neil : EC3 and Jose begin with EC3 hitting a shoulder tackle. Jose battles back with hip tosses. EY & Titus tag in with Titus maintaining control, tossing him around and tagging Jose back in for double teams. Jose grounds the action, and then follows with an airplane spin for 2. Jose hits the corner splash; EY battles back and shoves Jose to the floor off of the EC3 distraction. EC3 hits an apron dropkick to the floor, and back in, lays the boots to Jose. The clothesline and neck breaker follow for 2. EY tags back in and grounds the action and covers for 2. EC3 tags back in and hits a suplex for 2. Jose tries to fire up, hits a neck breaker, and tags in Titus. Titus starts running over EC3 & EY, does his bark and hits a corner attack and Jose follows with the high cross for 2. It breaks down and EC3 cradles Jose for the win. EC3 & Eric Young defeated No Way Jose & Titus O’Neil @ 5:30 via pin [**¾] They didn’t get a ton of time, but it was pretty good as they made the most of what they had and EC3 actually won a match.

– Back to Raw for Seth Rollins becoming Brock Lesnar’s challenger at Summerslam. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

