Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 7.26.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Naomi defeated Sarah Logan @ 4:50 via pin [**]

– Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and Titus O’Neil defeated EC3, Eric Young, Cesaro, and Robert Roode @ 3:45 via pin [**]

Naomi vs. Sarah Logan : They lock up an Naomi counters out right away. Naomi counters out of s back breaker, and then gets the sunset flip for 2. She follows with knee strikes and the split leg drop for 1. To the floor and Naomi follows with strikes, and back in and the sunset flip gets 2. Logan counters a RANA with a pop up head butt and dropkick to the floor. Back in and Logan covers for 2. The curb stomp follows, and Logan again covers for 2. Logan chokes out Naomi in the ropes, and follows with a fall away slam for 2. The inverted cloverleaf follows, but Naomi makes the ropes. Logan lays the boots to her, but Naomi fires back and hits the disaster kick. Clotheslines follow and then jawbreaker connects. She follows with kicks and the split legged moonsault follows for the win. Naomi defeated Sarah Logan @ 4:50 via pin [**] This was an ok match, they worked hard but didn’t have much time to really deliver anything of note.

Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and Titus O’Neil vs. EC3, Eric Young, Cesaro, and Robert Roode : Cesaro and Dorado begin, Dorado picks up the pace and hits an arm drag. EY tags in and Kalisto follows with kicks and the luchas hit double teams. Post break and the heels isolate Kalisto, and Cesaro covers for 2. He grounds the action. Roode tags in and works over Kalisto in the corner. Cesaro follows with suplexes for 2. Kalisto then counters back with a DDT and Titus and EC3 tag in. Titus runs wild and hits the corner splash on EC3. The luchas fly in with missile dropkicks and dives, but EY cradles Titus for 2. Clash of the Titus finishes it. Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and Titus O’Neil defeated EC3, Eric Young, Cesaro, and Robert Roode @ 3:45 via pin [**] Classic Main Event booking here with the old eight man tag that gets no time but the guys work as hard as possible to try and make something out of it, it was ok.

