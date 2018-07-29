Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 7.27.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis @ 5:40 via pin [**¾]

– Chad Gable & No Way Jose defeated The Ascension @ 4:15 via pin [**½]

– Welcome to WWE Main Event, the house that Curt Hawkins built.

Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis : These two had an enjoyable match a few weeks back on Main Event. Ryder attacks with a dropkick and runs wild, leading to a cover for 2. They work to the corner and Kanellis cuts things off by attacking Ryder’s knee. Kanellis then kicks him in the face and covers for 2. The sit out uranage scores and Kanellis covers for 2. He follows with clotheslines but runs into a flapjack. Ryder follows with a clothesline and missile dropkick. The corer forearm connects and Kanellis bails to the floor so Ryder follows with a dropkick. Back in and Ryder heads up top, Kanellis cuts him off and follows him up and scores with the superplex for 2. Kanellis charges and posts himself as Ryder moves and follows with the broski boot for 2. Kanellis hits a desperation superkick for 2. Kanellis pulls him up, mocks Ryder, but Ryder hits a neck breaker and rough Ryder for the win. Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis @ 5:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with both guys working hard and making the most of the time given to them.

– Back to Raw for Women’s PPV Announcement. JIP as Triple H asks the women to step forward and says that the men behind them support them, the fans support them, and says they are all proud of them. Stephanie says that all of their great moments happened because the fans made it important. The fans asked for more, a revolution started, and they went from divas to superstars. And now she announces on October 28th, over 50 women will compete at Evolution, which is the first WWE all women’s PPV. Say what you will about Stephanie and many will, but they did a hell of a job making this feel special. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for Becky vs. Carmella. JIP as Becky follows with rights and heads up top but gets crotched. Carmella hits a head scissors and that gets 2. Carmella gets a roll up and the ropes, but Lynch kicks out. Lynch counters back hits an enziguri, and heads up top and misses the leg drop, and Carmella hits the superkick and covers for 2. Lynch gets disarmher and Carmella taps. Becky Lynch defeated Champion Carmella via submission [**¾] Carmella lost Ellsworth and cheated as much as she could, but the babyface continued her winning ways to lock in the Summerslam title shot. This was pretty good overall, and nice to see Carmella actually try and have a regular match instead of what we’ve been getting from her. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for The Miz & Mrs. Premiere Party. JIP as Miz claims the mention of Bryan has put Monroe Sky to sleep. They run a sneak peek of the show… which ends up being an embarrassment reel of Miz “Mistakes & career lows.” Oh that wacky Daniel Bryan strikes again. Bryan is backstage and says it looks great. He then says he wanted to air something different. Bryan now heads to the ring. Miz’s security tries to stop him, but Bryan kicks their asses. He politely undoes the ref velvet rope and Miz tosses the fake baby at him and attacks, laying him out with the skull-crushing finale. Miz says he knew this would happen, and the baby backstage was an actor. Miz reminds fans to tune into his show, next. Miz is such an egotistical asshole of huge proportions and that is a compliment. I am really looking forward to he and Bryan tearing it up. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

Chad Gable & No Way Jose vs. The Ascension : Gable and Viktor to begin. They lock up, work into some counters, and Gable works slick escapes and takes Viktor down. Gable follows with arm drags, and gets a cradle for 2. Konnor tags in and takes control, working his power game. The Ascension takes the heat, isolating Gable and working quick tags. Gable fights and looks for a tag, but Konnor hits a spinebuster for 2. Viktor back in and takes gable down, hits the Memphis fist drop, and that gets 2. Gable fights back, but Viktor hits a pop up knee strike and that gets 2. Gable’s selling here is so good. He fights off the Ascension and tags in Jose. Jose runs wild with strikes, a corner splash and flapjack for 2. Konnor makes the save and Gable take shim out with the apron cannonball; Jose hits the pop up punch on Viktor and that’s that. Chad Gable & No Way Jose defeated The Ascension @ 4:15 via pin [**½] This was a nice and solid tag match, with gable looking really good and Jose closing things out with the fun hot tag.

– Back to Raw for Reigns vs. Lashley. JIP as Reigns fires up again and Lashley powders to the floor. Reigns follows and they brawl. Lashley sloppily tosses Reigns (Reigns landed on his head) into the ring and hits a spear for 2. Lashley sets and Reigns hits the superman punch. The spear is countered, but Reigns hits it anyway and wins. Roman Reigns defeated Lashley via pin [***½] This was a very good match as these two worked well together again. I’m not thrilled about another Reigns vs. Lesnar match, and I hate that they killed the momentum Lashley finally had, but this was a very good match. You can read my Raw Review here.

– End scene.

