Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 7.28.17  

– Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese @ 5:25 via pin [**¾]

– Apollo Crews defeated Kalisto @ 7:36 via pin [***]

Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese : Nese stalls a bit so that he can pose and show off. Alexander picks p the pace, working arm drags and a head scissors. Nese tries to beg off, but Alexander maintains control, sending Nese to the apron. Nese stuns him off the ropes, and hits the springboard moonsault for 2. Nese then works over Alexander in the tree of WHOA, doing his crunches with kicks. That’s such a great asshole move. Alexander looks to make the comeback, but Nese immediately cuts him off, working a body scissors. Alexander fights to his feet, hits kicks and elbows and then the rolling elbow, and then hits the springboard lariat and scores the near fall. Nese cuts off Alexander with a gut buster, covering for 2. Alexander then worked elbow strikes, the back handspring kick and the lumbar check to pick up the win. Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese @ 5:25 via pin [**¾] Pretty good little match here; they worked hard and made the best of their limited time. I just wish they had another two-minute or so because it was really picking up down the stretch. Good effort.

– Back to Raw for Kurt Angle’s Summerslam Announcement. JIP as Angle keeps Joe, Reigns and BRAUN separated before they can brawl; he then announces Lesnar vs. Joe vs. Reigns vs. BRAUN. Joe stops Angle from leaving and complains, BRAUN doesn’t give a fuck, he plans on piling bodies up. Reigns tells him to shut up and we have a brawl. Joe and Reigns work over BRAUN and send him to the floor. The brawl continues as angle calls out security to get massacred by BRAUN. Joe tries to choke out BRAUN and the goofs arrive from the back and try to stop them as Reigns spears BRAUN & Joe. Bodies fly everywhere. The promo stuff was fine and was expected in a good way, it made sense to make the 4-way, but the destruction after that was glorious. I am now hyped for Summerslam: Apocalypse. Good opening segment, BRAUN killing men is always fun. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– Back to Raw for Sasha vs. Bayley. JIP as Bayley manages to fire up, trapping Banks in the ropes and hitting a running cutter for 2. Banks fights back, sends Bayley to the buckles and hits the double knees, backstabber and rolls into the banks statement. Bayley managed to escape, they fired up with slaps and strikes, going a little Frye/Takiyama, but Banks cut off Bayley again and hit the double knees. Banks up top, but crashes and burns on meteora. Bayley looks to take control, but Banks wipes her out with the shining wizard for the double down. They work to the feet again, trade back and forth and as Bayley looks to take control, Banks drops her with a knee strike and heads up top. Split crowd for thee two, Bayley cuts off Banks as she heads up top but Banks dumps her to the mat and hits a frog splash, but Bayley counters out and cradles Banks for the win. Bayley defeated Sasha Banks via pin [***½] Minus the opening tag match, this match had the energy, sense of urgency and strong layout that just about every match at Battleground was missing. They had a very good match, they got time and there was no stupid overbooking. It was really nice that they didn’t go with the rumored four-way (and have Jax get involved like BRAUN), and was also surprising that they didn’t pull the trigger on a Banks heel turn. I am sure that’s still coming down the line, but I appreciate that it wasn’t rushed. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

Apollo Crews vs. Kalisto : Crews looks to overpower Kalisto to begin, slamming him to the mat and grounding Kalisto. Crews hits a shoulder block, shows off a bit and then hits the dropkick. Kalisto battles back, hitting a kick and head scissors. He fakes the dive and does some flippity doos to celebrate. Back in and Kalisto up top, but leaps into an enziguri. Kalisto rolls to the floor. Post break, Crews hits a suplex and slingshot senton, covering for 2. Kalisto battle back with strikes, a jawbreaker and sunset flip. Crews kicks out, hitting a lariat for 2. Crews maintains control until Kalisto hits the up kicks and grounded spin kick. Kalisto follows with an enziguri and seated senton. The spiked RANA follows, but Crews kicks out. Kalisto looks for salida del sol, but Crews counters out, but Kalisto hits a tornado DDT for 2. Kalisto looks to go up top, does, but misses the moonsault. Crews catches Kalisto on the springboard and hits the sitout powerbomb for the win. Apollo Crews defeated Kalisto @ 7:36 via pin [***] I still have no idea why Kalisto hasn’t been used on 205 live to add a fresh body to the mix, it’s not like he’s doing anything on Raw. Anyway, this was a good back and forth match. Crews works well with smaller guys, because he can keep up the pacing and is also a great base for them. This was a good and fun match.

– We get clips from the Kurt Angle/Jason Jordan announcement.

– Back to Raw for Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas. JIP as Axel hits the dropkick, Dallas back in and he delivers repeated knee drops and continues to isolate Rollins in his corner. Miz back in and the assault on Rollins continues. Rollins fires up, fights back, but Mi cuts him off with a DDT. Miz lays in the Daniel Bryan kicks, Rollins battles back and we get a double down spot. Rollins fights off Axel and Dallas and gets the hot tag to Ambrose. Ambrose runs wild on Axel and Dallas, and finally attacks Miz. He tosses Miz to the timekeeper’s are and then takes out Dallas with a lariat, he fights off Axel and hits the elbow drop press on Dallas, and it breaks down. Ambrose continues to control, but Miz hits the skull-crushing finale, but Rollins makes the save. Ambrose tosses Miz, he and Rollins hit stereo suicide dives, back in and Miz hits a sloppy DDT for the near fall; Rollins hits the top rope knee strike and Ambrose hits dirty deeds for the win. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas via pin [***] This was an overall good match, with a really strong second half. I am not too thrilled that the Miztourage lost already, especially in a 3 on 2 setting, I think Ambrose & Rollins could have lost here to further sell the lack of trust in their relationship. You can read my Raw Review at this link.

– They celebrate post match, but Ambrose refuses to do the Shield fist pound and bails. I do like that they aren’t just instantly friends again, and that Ambrose is still not completely sure of this reunion.

