Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 8.02.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke @ 5:40 via pin [**¼]

– Eric Young, Robert Roode, and EC3 defeated The Lucha House Party @ 3:45 via pin [**½]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke : Evans throws a glove at Dana, so Dana fires away with strikes and a shoulder tackle. The slap follows but Evans stuns her off the ropes and follows with strikes. She chokes her out in the corner with a hanging choke and the clothesline gets 2. Evans grounds the action, and then whips Dana to the buckles and the broncobuster follows for 2. She keeps things grounded, working a necktie, but Dana fights to her feet but Evans hits a DDT for 2. The cobra clutch follows, but Dana fires up and escapes. Evans hits a knee strike, but Dana lays in strikes, clotheslines and a dropkick. She works her over in the corner, and hits a bulldog. Evans counters the cartwheel splash, and the Mero-sault is countered by a sitout powerbomb for 2. Evans avoids the back handspring elbow and the women’s right finishes it. Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke @ 5:40 via pin [**¼] This was ok, Evans’ two star specials play better on Main Event, although I think Brooke had the better outing overall.

– Back to Raw for Ricochet winning a gauntlet match to earn a US Title shot at Summerslam. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for the Charlotte & Trish confrontation to set up their Summerslam match. We also see the attempted murder of Roman Reigns, which looked like shit and he just walked away from. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– We see the great Orton vs. Kofi video package from Smackdown.

Eric Young, Robert Roode, and EC3 vs. The Lucha House Party : Team TNA invades Main Event. Kalisto and Roode lock up, and Roode hits a shoulder tackle. Kalisto picks up the pace, hits a rolling kick and Dorado runs Young into Roode and Metalik dumps EC3. They clear the ring and stand tall. Post break and EC3 is working over Dorado with chops. Dorado fights off the superplex and follows with the high cross. Young tags in and Dorado cuts him off and tags in Metalik. He works over Roode, hits the back handspring elbow and then a missile dropkick but the heels make the save. It breaks down, double golden rewind by Dorado, Kalisto flies in with a missile dropkick and the luchas follow with dives. Back in and an enziguri by Metalik follows, but Roode cuts him off with the glorious DDT for the win. Eric Young, Robert Roode, and EC3 defeated The Lucha House Party @ 3:45 via pin [**½] They really didn’t get any time, but it was solid and fun.

– We close by going back to Raw for Brock murdering Seth Rollins. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 40. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss whether or not Kevin Owens is the next Stone Cold, look into if Impact Wrestling should go all the way with Tessa Blanchard as world champion, Tenille Dashwood signing with Impact, catch up on NJPW G1 29 reviews and much more. The show is approximately 78-minutes long. * Intro

* Breaking Down Whether or Not Kevin Owens Is The Next Stone Cold: 1:40

* WWE Smackville Review: 9:20

* Should Impact Wrestling Go All The Way With Tessa Blanchard as World Champion?: 18:15

* Tenille Dashwood Signs With Impact Wrestling: 24:35

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara Announced For AEW’s TNT Debut: 29:00

* WWE Studios & Netflix Teaming For a Big Show Sitcom: 38:10

* NJPW G1 29 Night Nine Review: 42:40

* NJPW G1 29 Night Ten Review: 48:51

* NJPW G1 29 Night Eleven Review: 1:01:30 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.