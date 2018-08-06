Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 8.03.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis @ 5:44 via pin [***]

– Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins @ 7:01 via pin [**½]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can watch WWE Main Event on Hulu.

– Welcome to WWE Main Event, the house that Curt Hawkins built.

Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis : This is a rematch from last week and about the third match between the two in the last two months on Main Event. They lock up and work to the ropes. We get some pushing and shoving, and Ryder gets a roll up for 2. Ryder then hits a flapjack, and covers for 2. Kanellis trips him into the buckles and then posts Ryder, taking control. Kanellis now works shoulder blocks in the corner and follows with a clothesline and big boot for 2. Kanellis grounds things, maintaining control and talking some shit to Ryder. Ryder quickly fights back and hits the neck breaker. Elbow strikes and clotheslines follow, and Ryder flies off the ropes into a sitout powerbomb by Kanellis, who covers for 2. Kanellis charges and Ryder low bridges him and hits an apron dropkick to the floor. Back in and Kanellis hits the superkick and covers for 2. Kanellis heads up top and gets cut off; Ryder follows him up and hits the RANA. The broski boot follows and the rough Ryder finishes it. Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis @ 5:44 via pin [***] This was a good match, improving on last week’s effort, which was a quality match. They worked really hard.

– Back to Smackdown for Charlotte vs. Carmella. JIP as Charlotte cuts off the superkick but Carmella hits it on the second try for 2. Carmella looks for a figure four but Charlotte counters and she gets the figure eight and Carmella taps. Charlotte defeated Champion Carmella via submission [**½] This was a solid overall match, with Carmella using good heel strategy to try and keep Charlotte out of the Summerslam match, but losing in the end when she got too overconfident. I’m not thrilled about Charlotte being added to the match as she now overshadows Becky, but it will likely lead to a better match. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

– Back to Raw for Natalya vs. Alicia Fox. JIP as Fox hits the northern lights suplex for 2. Fox kicks at Rousey as Bliss sucker punches Ronda Rousey’s Best Friend Natalya. Fox hits the big boot and covers for the win. Alicia Fox defeated Ronda Rousey’s Best Friend Natalya @ 5:02 via pin [*] This was a bad example of professional wrestling. Post match, Bliss escapes as Rousey takes out Fox. She chases Bliss, but Fox makes the save and slams Rousey to the barricade. Fox and Bliss stand tall. Rousey bumping and selling for Fox was embarrassing. You can read my Raw Review here.

– Back to Smackdown for Daniel Bryan Talking. JIP as Bryan says he wants to fight. Bryan calls him a coward. Miz brings up talking smack and says that Bryan walked away from him because all he wants is conflict to further his career. Miz claimed he’s carried Bryan since NXT and made him famous in 10-minutes. Bryan says he is about passion and not fame. Bryan says the reality is Miz will never be the Rock or even John Cena. No one will remember you as great because you are soft. Bryan says if Miz wants something big and challenges him to a match at Summerslam. Miz runs down Bryan for riding his coattails and says the YES movement is over and his career is over, and everyone has moved on. Just let your contract expire and leave to entertain people in high school gyms. Just go away, because all these people see a baby when they look at Bryan. We get pics of babies and crying sounds on the screen. These two play so well off of each other, I’m ready for the match. This was another really good segment with both guys delivering here. Miz claiming Bryan was crying while Bryan was laying out a straightforward challenge was a grade-A douche bag move. You can read my Smackdown Review here.

Tyler Breeze vs. Curt Hawkins : They lock up and work to the corner. Hawkins shoves Breeze and then backs off. They lock up again, and Hawkins hits a shoulder tackle. Hawkins attacks with kicks, Breeze cuts him off and hits an enziguri and covers for 2. Breeze slams Hawkins to the corner, but Hawkins cuts him off. Post break, and Breeze fights to his feet but runs into a back elbow. Hawkins heads up top and misses the elbow drop and Breeze covers for 2. Hawkins fights off the unprettier and hits the stroke for 2. Hawkins follows with rights, and hits a huge lariat for 2. Hawkins is pissed, sets, and then gets rolled up for 2. The supermodel kick and unprettier finish Hawkins. Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins @ 7:01 via pin [**½] Hawkins drops to 0-213. It was solid, if a bit lethargic at times.

– Back to Raw for Lesnar on Raw. JIP Heyman says he respects Angle and kisses his ass and Angle terminates his contract. Heyman begs for his job and Brock arrives. Heyman is now happy. Brock grabs the mic and asks Angle if he has a problem with him and asks Corbin the same. F5 on Angle & Corbin bails. Heyman laughs and so does Brock. Brock grabs Heyman and tells him to look at Angle and chokes him out. Brock leaves as we don’t even get a cash in tease from Strowman who said he would as soon as Brock showed his face again. Well they got the crowd chanting for Roman there, and they Heyman/Brock split tease continued. The question is will the crowd care at Summerslam or rebel again? You can read my Raw Review here.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

6 legend