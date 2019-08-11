Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 8.09.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan @ 6:23 via pin [**½]

– The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins @ 7:00 via pin [**¾]

Dane Brooke vs. Sarah Logan : It feels like part 5 of the Main Event series that will never end, they are 2-2. They lock up, work into counters and Dana grounds the action. Logan fights back, slamming her down by the hair, and Dana slaps her. She follows with strikes, hits a slam but Logan stuns her off the ropes and covers for 2. Logan then chokes her out in the ropes, and follows with the cobra clutch. The running knee strike follow, and Logan then locks on the inverted cloverleaf. Dana finally makes the ropes and then gets dropkicked to the floor. Back in and Dana cradles her for 2. Logan follows with a head butt, but Dana follows with the tornado suplex. She follows with strikes, clotheslines, and the corner back handspring elbow lands followed by the cartwheel into a splash for 2. Logan counters back and hits the German for 2. Dana follows with an enziguri and hits the swanton to finish it. Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan @ 6:23 via pin [**½] If you’ve seen one of these matches, you’ve seen them all. It always goes 4 to 6 minutes, it’s always ok to solid, but you just keep waiting for it to matter or get actually good. They are obviously working hard, both have gotten into better shape, but it just doesn’t matter because the company doesn’t care about Main Event or trying to use it as a way to give anyone momentum for a possible angle on Raw.

32.40 The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins : Dash and Hawkins begin, locking up and working for position. Dash takes early control, hits shoulder tackles but run into clotheslines as Hawkins takes out both opponents. Ryder tags in and covers for 2. Dash attacks, tags in Dawson and he lays the boots to him. Ryder fires up and lays in strikes, he and Hawkins follow with flapjacks (Mmmmmmmmm, flapjacks) as the Revival powder. Post break and the Revival take control, isolating Ryder. Dawson work him over, hits leg drops, elbow drops, and head butts for 2. Double teams follow as they mock Ryder and cover for 2. Ryder starts to fight them off, but the double team suplex follows for 2. Ryder counters a Vader bomb, hits a neck breaker and tags in Hawkins. He runs wild on the Revival, working over both men and hitting a Michinoku driver for 2. Ryder back in and Dawson makes the save as it breaks down. Shatter machine on Hawkins follows, and Dawson cradles Ryder for the win. The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins @ 7:00 via pin [**¾] The match was pretty good, and it’s obviously a huge win for the Revival, who are clearly going places here on Main Event tanks to their relationship with Shane McMahon in an angle that gotten no one over but Shane. Don’t say Owens, Owens got himself over. They have wasted the Revival so badly.

