Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 8.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke @ 5:15 via pin [**]

– EC3 and Cesaro defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins @ 4:03 via pin [**]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Fucking hell, Sam Roberts is back on commentary for this week’s WWE Main Event. Remember, I watch so you don’t have to.

Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke : Evans beat Dana a few weeks back. Dana cuts her off early and tosses her across the ring. Evans does pushups, but Dana follows with strikes and does one-arm pushups. Evans then cuts her off by slamming her down by the hair. She lays the boots to Dana, and then follows with the broncobuster for 2. Evans grounds the action, Dana escapes and follows with kicks until Evans takes her down and works the cobra clutch. She slams her down, slaps her and then chokes her out. Dana hits a desperation jawbreaker and follows with strikes. Clotheslines and a slam into the cartwheel splash connects for 2. The back handspring elbow is cut off and Evans works a hanging choke and the women’s right finishes it. Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke @ 5:15 via pin [**] They had an ok but really boring match here.

– We head back to Raw for highlights of Styles vs. Rollins. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Raw for the return of Sasha Banks, and her beat down of Natalya & Becky.. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

EC3 and Cesaro vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins : Cesaro and Ryder begin, locking up and Cesaro grounding the action. Ryder battles back and hits the flapjack, Hawkins tags in and Cesaro fires back with uppercuts but Hawkins hits a slam and dropkick on EC3. He heads up top and hits a high cross to the floor onto both. Back in and he’s cut off and after some communication issues, EC3 dumps him over the ropes. EC3 grounds things, but Hawkins fires back with a clothesline. Ryder tags in and runs wild. The missile dropkick follows, attacks both and back in, EC3 cuts him off and it breaks down. EC3 takes out Hawkins and Cesaro hits a diving uppercut and the Gotch for the win. EC3 and Cesaro defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins @ 4:03 via pin [**] There were some communication issues here, but they tried.

– We close by going back to Smackdown for highlights of Reigns vs. Murphy and the who tried to kill Roman saga. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

