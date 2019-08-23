Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 8.23.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan @ 4:34 via pin [**¼]

– Robert Roode and Eric Young defeated Lucha House Party @ 7:10 via pin [**½]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Dana Broke vs. Sarah Logan : They lock up and shove each other until Dana hits a shoulder tackle and dropkick. The back handspring elbow and cartwheel splash connects for 2. Logan fires back, takes Dana up top, and follows with a suplex and rolls into another for 2. Logan lays the boots to her and then works her over in the corner. She follows with strikes and Dana fires back, lays the boots to her and they spill to the floor for some brawling. Back in and Dana follows with more strikes, yells that she hates Logan as they continue to trade. Dana slams her to the buckles, and heads up top but the swanton eats knees and Logan covers for 2. Dana then gets a cradle for the win. Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan @ 4:34 via pin [**¼] Main Event has become increasingly lazy with how repetitive it’s been, and that’s on the company. What’s on the performers is that you’d think working someone 6 or 7 times over the course of a few months that they may actually have a good match. I know that it’s only around 5-minutes most weeks, but these two just keep having the same match over and over again, it’s never bad, but it’s rarely better than ok or solid. I can go an eternity without seeing these two wrestle again, because what’s even worse is that it never means any thing, only that people pretend Dana is really good and then fake outrage when she loses to Lacey Evans again.

– We head to Smackdown to see Elias beating Kevin Owens, who looked like a geek when Shane screwed him. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for the Roman Reigns murder saga and the reveal of Erik Fauxan as the alleged assailant. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– We get highlights of Sasha Banks attacking Natalya, and telling her to go to hell and tell her daddy that she said hi. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

Robert Roode & Eric Young vs. Lucha House Party (Dorado & Metalik) : TEAM CANADA REUNITES! Kalisto is at ringside. Dorado and Young begin, locking up and trading as Metalik tags in and hits Young with a piñata. Double teams follow and Young cuts off Dorado, tags in Roode and Dorado fights them off as the luchas clear the ring. Young cuts off Dorado with strikes and covers for 2. Roode tags back in and double teams follow. Dorado fires back, but Roode cuts off the tag as Young joins n for double teams and covers for 2. Young grounds the action, Dorado fires back and Young cuts him off and takes out Metalik. Dorado dumps Young and Roode tags in and Metalik joins him and hits the back handspring elbow missile dropkick and it breaks down. Dorado hits a dive, but Roode cuts off Metalik and the glorious DDT finishes it. Robert Roode and Eric Young defeated Lucha House Party @ 7:10 via pin [**½] This was a solidly fun tag match.

– We get highlights of Kofi attacking Orton and the Revival on Smackdown. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– We close by going back to Raw for Strowman & Rollins winning the tag titles as they tease a future singles match. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 45. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss WWE vs. AEW officially going to war on Wednesdays, the future of WWE Network content, early WWE King of the Ring thoughts, and preview some of the upcoming ROH weekend. The show is approximately 118-minutes long. * Intro

* Breaking Down WWE vs. AEW & The Future of WWE Network Content: 3:00

* Early WWE King of the Ring 2019 Thoughts: 1:23:50

* ROH Weekend Preview/Discussion of Marty Scurll’s Future: 1:34:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.