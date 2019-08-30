Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 8.30.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke @ 6:00 via pin [**]

– Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley @ 3:35 via pin [**]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke : They work into a test of strength to begin. Dana cuts off the attack and trips up Evans. Dana mocks Evans a bit and follows with a slam for 2. Evans powders to the floor, Dana follows and slams her to the apron and follows with chops. Back in and the back handspring elbow is cut off by the double knees of Evans. She grounds things with the cobra clutch, follows with a DDT and chokes out Dana with the ring skirt. Back in and the slingshot elbow follows for 2. Evans keeps things grounded, and then chokes out Dana in the ropes. Dana fires back, but Evans grounds things again until Dana hits a desperation clothesline. The shoulder tackle and cartwheel splash follows for 2. Dana works her over in the corner, and follows with a powerbomb for 2. Evans rakes the eyes and the women’s right finishes it. Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke @ 6:00 via pin [**] The match was perfectly ok with Evans working better in shorter matches, but the cycle never ends, Dana Brooke beat Sarah Logan which means the next week, she must lose to Lacey Evans, which she did here.

– Back to Raw for Sasha Banks defeating Natalya. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Raw for highlights of Strowman vs. Styles. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

27.20 Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil vs. Eric Young and Mojo Rawley : SLATER GATOR IS BACK BABY! Young and O’Neil begin, with O’Neil overpowering him with ease. Slater tags in and double teams follow. He hits a shoulder tackle, atomic drop and dumps Young and then Mojo. Slater dances. Mojo cuts him off as Young tags back in and follows with strikes. He grounds the action, but Slater hits the jawbreaker until Young cuts off the tag. Slater cuts him off with the leg lariat, wholesale changes to Mojo and O’Neil as O’Neil runs wild. Young tags back in and O’Neil dumps Mojo, hits the corner splash and clash of the Titus for the win. Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley @ 3:35 via pin [**] They really didn’t get any time, but it was ok.

– Back to Smackdown for Orton kicking Kofi’s ass in a fight Kofi started. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– We close by going back to Smackdown for the latest on the Roman Reigns saga. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 46. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will breakdown and preview the huge weekend of events, including NJPW Royal Quest, NXT UK Takeover Cardiff, & AEW All Out. The show is approximately 117-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Royal Quest Preview: 3:45

* NXT UK Takeover Cardiff Preview/Cesaro Possibly to NXT UK: 24:45

* AEW All Out Preview: 44:00

* Big Show Related Announcement: 1:48:30 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.