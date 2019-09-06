Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 9.06.19

– Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 6:09 via pin [**½]

– Sarah Logan defeated Dana Brooke @ 4:35 via pin [**]

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose : They lock up and Mojo follows with strikes. Jose fights back and then gets mowed down by a shoulder tackle. Jose fires back, takes him down and dumps Mojo. The plancha follows. Back in and Mojo cuts him off and hits the pounce for 2. He lays the boots to Jose, and then whips him to the buckles and covers for 2. Mojo works him over in the corner, slams him down and covers for 2. He grounds the action and Jose fights to his feet but Mojo hits the corner splash for 2. He hits another and then Jose cuts him off with a dropkick. He follows with strikes, clotheslines and a hip toss. The corner splash follows and follows with a backstabber. Mojo rolls to the floor and Jose hits the apron cannonball. Back in and the high cross follow for 2. Mojo fights back, slams him to the buckles and the Alabama slam finishes it. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 6:09 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match, with Jose working hard, but unfortunately, the result means absolutely nothing.

Sarah Logan vs. Dana Brooke : Renee questions where these two will go next, Main Event, the answer is always Main Event… or purgatory it’s the same thing. It’s cute that she thinks this matters. Logan dropkicks her to the floor and back in, Logan beats her down in the corner. Dana fires back, gets cut of and Logan grounds the action. She lays the boots to her and follows with knee strikes. Logan sends her to the floor and back in, Dana fires back but eats another knee strike for 2. Logan grounds the action, maintaining control. Dana makes the ropes, but Logan chokes her out and to the apron and Dana gets tripped up. Logan rolls her back in and follows with grounded strikes. Dana fires back, and to the floor slams Logan to the barricade. Dana slams her to the floor and back in, Dana heads up top and the swanton follows for 2. She lays the boots to Logan, but Logan follows with a right and running knee strike for the win. Sarah Logan defeated Dana Brooke @ 4:35 via pin [**] This was their SEVENTH FUCKING MAITCH AGAINST EACH OTHER ON THIS SHOW SINCE JUNE STARTED. If you’ve seen one of these matches, you’ve seen them all. It always goes 4 to 6 minutes, it’s always ok to solid, but you just keep waiting for it to matter or get actually good. They are obviously working hard, both have gotten into better shape, but it just doesn’t matter because the company doesn’t care about Main Event or trying to use it as a way to give anyone momentum for a possible angle on Raw. No, they are as lazy as possible with this Main Event show. But you’d think after SEVEN matches they would actually be, you know, good; but they aren’t. So in closing, FUCK OFF WWE. Maybe if you start caring about this show I will as well, I think I’m one of five or so people that actually watch this.

