Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 9.13.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Iiconics defeated Dana Brooke & Sarah Logan @ 7:03 via pin [**]

– Main Event reviews are here for the millions of people that are dancing in the streets for hot and sexy WWE E-Show action!

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– NXT’s Dio Madden, who is now doing commentary on 205 Live, joins the broadcast team here.

The Iiconics vs. Dana Brooke & Sarah Logan : Logan head butts Kay to begin. The shoulder tackle follows and Royce tags in and poses so Logan takes her to the corner and follows with rights and then Dana attacks Kay. They work over the IIconics and clear the ring. Back in and Logan works some ground and pound, covering for 2. Royce tags in and they double team Logan, covering for 2, More double teams follow, Royce follows with strikes and grounds the action. Kay tags back in and cuts off the tag. The elbow drop follows for 2. Royce back in and Logan fires back, Kay cuts off the tag and Royce joins back in as double teams follow for 2. Logan fights them off and tags in Dana. Dana runs wild hits the slam and cartwheel splash. The back handspring elbows follow as she accidentally takes out Logan. The IIconics finish Dana with the double team knee strike, The Iiconics defeated Dana Brooke & Sarah Logan @ 7:03 via pin [**] So… after having seven matches against each other here on Main Event, for reasons with nothing coming of it on this show or Raw, Dana Brooke & Sarah Logan now team up… for reasons like a Dollar Tree female version of the Bar I guess Renee says they are teaming because “game recognizes game,” and they now respect each other. Sure. Logan and Dana obviously failed to work well together, leading to their loss in an ok match, so I look forward to more Brooke vs. Logan in the feud that will never end here in Main Event purgatory.

– Back to Raw for highlights of Becky & Charlotte beating Bayley & Sasha. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Raw for the Rollins & Strowman contract signing with Steve Austin. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for the Reigns vs. Rowan brawl, which was good stuff. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Basketball player Enes Kanter arrives to be interviewed by Charly. He’s a former Knicks player so MSG isn’t all that thrilled to see him. R-Truth arrives which leads to Kanter winning and the 24/7 championship. In nWo fashion, Kanter reveals his Celtics jersey to jeers and then Truth winning the championship back for the 50th time,

– Back to Smackdown for the Kofi vs. Orton segment and brawl, which was good stuff. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– Back to Smackdown for Undertaker chokeslamming Sami. You can read my full Smackdown review at this link.

– We close by going back to Raw for highlights of the 10-mantag team main event. You can read my full Raw review at this link.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 50. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview WWE Clash of Champions 2019, NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima & Beppu, plus dive into the big WWE & Impact Wrestling news. The show is approximately 95-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Destruction in Beppu Preview: 3:25

* NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima Preview: 16:25

* WWE Changes Royal Rumble 2020 Weekend Plans (Worlds Collide Replaces Takeover): 27.55

* Impact Parent Company Anthem Media Acquires Majority Interest in AXS TV: 37.55

* WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Preview: 1:05:35 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.