Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 9.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 4:50 via pin [**]

– Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated EC3 and Eric Young @ 1:57 via pin [NR]

No Way Jose vs. Mojo Rawley : Mojo beat Jose a few weeks ago, which means he’s ready to lose because Main Event doesn’t matter. Mojo attacks and beats down Jose before backing off. Jose fires up, lays in strikes and a hip toss. He then dumps Mojo to the floor. Back in and Mojo stuns him off the ropes, and follows with a clothesline. Mojo talks all kinds of shit to Jose, while working some of the least aggressive and soft looking offense since Ibushi was protecting KENTA’s fragile head in Kagoshima. Joe fires up and makes the comeback, showing some fire and connecting with a lariat. The high cross follows for 2. Mojo fights back but Jose cradles him for 2. Mojo then hits the Alabama slam for the win. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 4:50 via pin [**] The work was ok and I was actually shocked that Mojo picked up another win, bucking the Main Event trend of trading wins with an opponent. The problem is that there is NOTHING here with Mojo. He’s supposed to be this aggressive, tortured soul but does absolutely nothing aggressive, in fact, the fun-loving opening comedy act guy was way more aggressive and interesting here. I am convinced that Mojo is only around because WWE hopes & prays Gronk will come in to work with them.

Gran Metalik & Kalisto vs. EC3 & Eric Young : Metalik & Young begin, with Metalik laying in kicks, and an enziguri before hitting a high cross for 2. Kalisto tags in and double teams follow for 2. The rolling kick follows, and EC3 is dumped to the floor. The luchas follow with suicide dives and back in, Metalik wipes out EC3 and follows with a tope. Salida del sol finishes it. Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated EC3 and Eric Young @ 1:57 via pin [NR] These poor fuckers didn’t even get a chance.

