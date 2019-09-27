Csonka’s WWE Main Event Review 9.27.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– Cesaro defeated Zack Ryder @ 6:40 via pin [***]

– Mickie James has joined Dio & Vic on commentary this week.

Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil vs. Eric Young and Mojo Rawley : SLATER GATOR REUNITES BABY! Mojo and Slater begin, locking up and Slater then following with strikes and a clothesline. Mojo cuts him off and whips him to the buckles. Slater fires back, Young distracts him and Mojo follow with a clothesline. He works him over in the corner, and tags in Young. Young maintains control and grounds Slater and tags Mojo in for double teams and that gets 2. Slater fights to his feet, but Mojo cuts him off with a clothesline. Slater fires back with a leg lariat and tags in hot tag Titus who runs wild on Mojo & Young. The big boot and corner attack follows, Young fights back and flies off the ropes into he clash of the Titus for the finish. Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley @ 4:00 via pin [**] This was short and ok, and at least the kept things moving well.

Cesaro vs. Zack Ryder : Cesaro is wrestling in capris again; Hawkins is at ringside. They lock up and work into counters, and end in a clean break. Ryder looks to work the arm, but Cesaro takes him back to the ropes and follows with strikes. He follows with a boot but is cut off with a flapjack. Cesaro fires away with uppercuts, but Ryder hits a face buster and knee strike. Cesaro stuns him off the ropes and dumps him to the floor. Post break and Cesaro lays the boots to Ryder, and follows with a suplex for 2. He grounds the action, Ryder fires up but runs into a lariat for 2. Cesaro hits an elbow drop and that gets 2. Cesaro hits a knee strike but Ryder counters back with a neck breaker. He follows with clotheslines and a cradle for 2. The missile dropkick connects and Ryder hits the broski boot for 2. To the floor they go and Ryder follows with kicks rolls him back in and flies off into an uppercut for 2. The running uppercut follows but the neutralizer is countered into a series of cradles by Ryder. Cesaro thumbs him in the eye and the neutralizer finishes it. Cesaro defeated Zack Ryder @ 6:40 via pin [***] This was good, they got a bit of time, and actually felt like they were working hard, which I appreciate.

