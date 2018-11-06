Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 11.06.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Bobby Lashley & Mickie James defeated Finn Balor & Bayley @ 8:10 via pin [**]

– Jimmy Uso & Naomi defeated R-Truth & Carmella @ 4:40 via pin [*]

– Michael Cole, Vic Joseph, & Renee Young are on commentary.

Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Finn Balor and Bayley : The crowd sings for Bayley at the start. Bayley and James to begin. They work into some back and forth, James hits a RANA, but Bayley fights back and cradles her for 2. Lashley and Balor in now. Lashley does a series of muscle poses an then attacks, laying in clubbing strikes on Balor. Balor fights back with a dropkick and then dumps Rush. James trips up Balor, allowing Lashley to take over. He grounds things, slowing the action. Balor cuts off the charge, but Lashley cuts off the tag. Lashley misses a charge, and tags in Bayley. Bayley runs wild, hits corner attacks and follows with the stunner in the ropes. James hits the desperation superkick as Balor makes the save. Sling blade on Lashley, he dumps him and chases Rush around the ring and back in Balor takes him down and heads up top until Lashley knocks him to the floor. Bayley to belly on Rush follows, but James hits the DDT and pins Bayley. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James defeated Finn Balor and Bayley @ 8:10 via pin [**] This was ok and had some fun moments.

R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi : They all stand off to begin and dance. Now they do a rap battle. It was a thing that happened, leading to a dance break. Carmella attacks with superkicks and covers for 2. Truth dumps Jimmy, Naomi fights to her feet but Carmella hits a head scissors. Naomi fires back with a disaster kick for the win. Jimmy Uso & Naomi defeated R-Truth & Carmella @ 4:40 via pin [*] This was most certainly a thing that happened.

– NEXT WEEK: Miz and Asuka vs. AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair & Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James.

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

Smackdown:

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)

– End Scene.

