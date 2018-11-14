Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 11.13.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Braun Strowman & Ember Moon defeated Bobby Lashley & Mickie James @ 5:40 via pin [**]

– Jeff Hardy & Charlotte defeated Miz & Asuka @ 9:25 via submission [**¾]

– Michael Cole, Vic Joseph, & Renee Young are on commentary.

Braun Strowman & Ember Moon vs. Bobby Lashley & Mickie James : Moon and James to begin. They lock up, working into counters and cradles. James locks on an abdominal stretch. Styles will not compete tonight and Charlotte will have a new partner for tonight. Moon lands kicks and James fires back, and they work into a double down. The men tag in and thy lock up and Braun shoves Lashley away. They trade clotheslines and Braun then boots Lashley down. Lio distracts Braun, allowing Lashley to attack and he looks for a suplex. Braun fights him of and tosses him down. Moon chases Lio, but James attacks her. Braun chases Lio and then shoulder tackles Lashley. Moon hits a superkick and heads up top and the eclipse finishes it. Braun Strowman & Ember Moon defeated Bobby Lashley & Mickie James @ 5:40 via pin [**] This was ok and was an actual match for once, even if it was short.

Miz & Asuka vs. Jeff Hardy & Charlotte : Jeff and Miz to begin. They work some back and forth, with Miz getting frustrated, and the ladies tagging in. They lock up, working into counters and Charlotte looks to ground things and takes control until Asuka counters for an Asuka lock. Charlotte escapes and trips up Asuka and they trade arm drags. Charlotte cuts off Miz but Asuka takes her to the floor. She follows and rolls Charlotte back in and covers for 2. Asuka grounds things, and then locks on the octopus hold. Asuka transitions to a sunset flip and that gets 2. Charlotte fires back with chops, but Asuka takes her down and lays in kicks until Charlotte cradles her for 2. Miz & Jeff tag in and they brawl, Jeff follows with forearms, and the leg drop cradle for 2. Miz fights off twist of fate, but Jeff hits whisper in the wind for 2. Miz fires back, counters the corner dropkick, but Jeff cradles him for 2. The DDT follows and Charlotte makes the save and Asuka dumps her. Miz almost hits Asuka, she backhands Jeff and Miz gets the cradle for 2. Miz looks for the skull-crushing finale, Jeff counters and Asuka tags in and lays in kicks on Charlotte. She and Miz lay in kicks on both, but Jeff counters into a twist of fate. Spear by Charlotte and the figure eight follows and Asuka taps. Jeff Hardy & Charlotte defeated Miz & Asuka @ 9:25 via submission [**¾] This felt like a lame way to end Miz & Asuka’s winning streak, but with Charlotte now facing Rousey on Sunday, her winning made sense. This was pretty good overall.

– NEXT WEEK: Bobby Roode and Natalya vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox & R-Truth and Carmella vs. Rusev and Lana.

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (4 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 1 loss)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

Smackdown:

* AJ Styles/Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (3 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 loss)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



