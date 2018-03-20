Csonka’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Review 3.20.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Miz & Asuka defeated Strowman & Bliss @ 11:23 via submission [***]

– Commentary welcomes us to the show.

Miz & Asuka vs. Strowman & Bliss : Strowman tags in and he wants Miz to get these hands. Miz tags back out so we get Asuka and Bliss. Asuka is not pleased. Bliss then tags out to Strowman. Strowman dropkicks Miz and takes control, just pummeling Miz and Asuka makes the save. Strowman then tosses Miz around, and Asuka tags in. Asuka knocks Bliss to the floor, and Strowman catches her, and she seems smitten with Strowman. Bliss back in and Asuka attacks, covering for 2. Asuka controls until Bliss hits a back elbow. She lays the boots to her, and then grounds the action. Asuka escapes, but Bliss dumps her to the floor. Strowman tags in, tossing Miz around. He lays the boots to Miz, and follows with a clothesline. Head butts follow and then the corner splash connects. Strowman looks for the powerslam, Miz escapes and attacks the knee of Strowman. Miz follows with the IT kicks, but Strowman just no sells him and fires up. The running boot follows and Miz rolls to the floor. Bliss then grabs Strowman by the beard and teases kissing him, allowing Miz to attack. Strowman chases Miz and slams him to the barricade. Strowman tosses him around and then back into the ring. Bliss and Asuka back in and Asuka runs wild, and hits the pop up knee. She follows with strikes and kicks, and the sliding knee gets 2. Miz distracts Bliss and Asuka rolls her up for 2. Bliss takes out Miz, and she and Asuka work into a double down. Strowman then spears Miz through the barricade! Bliss rolls up Asuka for 2.Asuka cuts her off, but misses the missile dropkick and Bliss covers for 2. Asuka counters the DDT into the Asuka lock and Bliss taps. Miz & Asuka defeated Strowman & Bliss @ 11:23 via submission [***] With the win, Miz & Asuka move onto the finals. This was easily the most fun match so far in the series, with the most invested crowd. The dynamic of both teams are simply fun, for different reasons, and just clicked here. It was a lot of fun.

– Next week, it’s Roode & Charlotte vs. Balor & Banks.

