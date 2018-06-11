Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 06.11.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon @ 20:35 via submission [***¼]

– Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defeated Fandango & Breeze @ 3:15 via pin [**]

– Roman Reigns defeated Sunil Singh @ 1:10 via pin [NR]

– The B Team defeated Slater & Rhyno @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– Ruby Riott defeated Bayley @ 11:22 via pin [*½]

– No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins @ 0:29 via pin [NR]

– Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Roode, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens @ 26:00 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my Mae Young Classic II wish list at this link.

MITB Hype : The eight WWE Raw MITB competitors are in the ring and on ladders. Sadly, Braun doesn’t have a giant big Show like ladder. The four ladies and four men will face off in four-way matches tonight. Angle arrives and hypes Sunday’s PPV. Constable Baron Corbin arrives, and he’s thankfully shaved off his shit hair (shame they couldn’t do that for a stipulation match though), and looks much better.



Angle and Corbin talk over each other with Corbin playing up his relationship with Stephanie. Bliss says she’s good to go for Sunday, but Banks mocks her for faking an injury. Natalya says she’s fine and has been cleared, and she plans to win on Sunday. She of course mentions her friend, Ronda Rousey. Owens cuts them off and says it’s not fair that Braun is so much taller and has an unfair advantage. Owens kisses up to Corbin, so Braun threatens him. Braun plans to win and cash in on Brock. They all argue and Bliss screams and cuts them off. She knows Braun will win. Banks says Balor will win. Balor says Banks will win. LOUD NOISES FOR TOO LONG.

Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya vs. Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon : Natalya has her knee wrapped up, selling her injury from last week. Bliss runs Natalya& banks together and lays in strikes. Moon cuts her off and Bliss now fakes another injury, but Natalya slams her into the barricade before she can run away. Moon and banks go for pins on each other, but Natalya cuts them off and takes Moon to the floor. Banks cuts her off and hits a running meteora for 2. Natalya now grounds things, and looks for a sharpshooter, but Banks fights her off. Banks then kicks her to the floor, Moon back in and rolls up Banks for 2. Banks cuts her off and heads up top and wipes out Natalya. Moon then fucking kills Banks with a suicide dive, driving her to the barricade.



Bliss cuts her off and covers banks for 2. Post break, and Bliss is working over Natalya by focusing on her injured leg. It’s all Bliss here, continuing to ground Natalya. Natalya finally counters out into a cradle for 2. Bliss quickly cuts her off and Banks is back and attacks, working over Bliss. The knee strikes follow and banks covers for 2. Moon back in and hits a springboard high cross to Banks & Bliss. The enziguri follows, and then hits a tornado suplex for 2 as Bliss makes the save. Bliss hits a code red, but Banks makes the save. Natalya is still on the floor as the other three brawl. They all work up top, Natalya back in, and we get a toper of doom, but Bliss hangs on and follows with twisted bliss, but eats knees. Post break, and Bliss works over Banks, covering for 2. Banks follows with a backstabber and banks statement, but Natalya makes the save. She tosses Bliss, and looks for a sharpshooter on Banks and gets it until Moon makes the save. Moon fires up and works over Natalya, heads up top and hit the eclipse, Bliss cuts her off and pulls her to the floor and slams her to he steps and Bliss covers Natalya for 2 as Banks makes the save. Bliss cuts off banks and then posts her. But Natalya gets the sharpshooter on Bliss and Bliss taps. Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon @ 20:35 via submission [***¼] This was a good and fun opening match, they gave them a lot of time, and everyone got some time to shine. I need a Moon vs. Banks singles program now.

– Kevin Owens meets with Finn Balor, and offers him olives, like an olive branch. Kevin says that they should have a plan for their match tonight. Balor doesn’t seem interested, and Kevin says they beat each other up, but they are former universal champions and never got their rematches. What happens if Braun wins their title? Kevin questions what happens if they work together and they take out Braun. Tonight should be every man vs. the monster.

Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler vs. Fandango & Breeze : Ziggler attacks Breeze (who looks like one of the Fabulous Ones tonight) at the bell. He works him over in the corner, lays the boots to him and follows with n elbow drop for 2. McIntyre tags in and he destroys Breeze with chops. Ziggler back in and Breeze hits an enziguri. Wholesale changes to Fandango and McIntyre, Fandango gets crotched as he heads up top. McIntyre powerbombs Breeze onto Fandango, McIntyre tags in Ziggler and he hits a superkick. The claymore/zigzag combo finishes Fandango. Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defeated Fandango & Breeze @ 3:15 via pin [**] Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler pick up the win and get some momentum back following last week’s battle royal fluke loss. This was short, but ok.

– Our winners cut a promo, and put the tag team division on notice. They are here to save the division, and will take every team out to do so.

– Roman Reigns comments on tonight’s match with Jinder Mahal. He calls Jinder an idiot and says Jinder is the only reason he’s not in MITB. Jinder has earned tonight’s ass beating.

– Mahal cuts a promo, noting that he challenged Reigns for tonight’s match. The winds are changing and at MIOTB, Reigns will suffer, as he defeats Reigns after hitting Khallas after Khallas. He will expose Reigns. Mahal then runs down Reigns as he enters the ring and says Reigns will face Singh instead.

Roman Reigns vs. Sunil Singh w/Jinder Mahal : Singh gets fired up and Reigns takes out Mahal. Reigns now hits a superman punch on Singh and hits the spear for the win. Roman Reigns defeated Sunil Singh @ 1:10 via pin [NR] This was a fine heel bait and switch to give Mahal some heat heading into MITB. Plus they didn’t give away the match ahead of the PPV.

– Post match, Mahal lays out Reigns with the Khallas.

The B Team (Axel & Dallas) vs. Slater & Rhyno : This is fallout from last week’s tag team battle royal. Slater works over Axel to begin, Axel cuts him off, but Slater fights back. Dallas tags in and works over Slater, covering for 2. Slater avoids a charge, but gets caught with the double team neck breaker for the B Team win. The B Team defeated Slater & Rhyno @ 1:50 via pin [NR] The B Team picks up a clean win ahead of challenging for the titles.

– Matt & Bray clap for them on the big screen. They then appear in the arena and warns the B Team about challenging them for the titles. Matt promises to eat and delete their challengers.

– Next are highlights of the Elias vs. Rollins feud.

– Elias is about to perform, but notes that he says it may be hard and runs down the Arkansas hillbillies.

– Elias is here to perform. He says he’ll win the IC Title at MITB, and asks for silence so he can perform. He sings and runs down Rollins’ nicknames in the song and calls him a tool for doing cross fit. He then shows off a custom guitar that John Mayer sent to him. He will play it next week after he wind the IC Title. Rollins arrives, they brawl, and Rollins runs him off. Rollins calls him a coward and says he’s not hard to find, and you don’t have to attack him from behind, all you had to do was ask. Rollins pts Elias over and says he could have it all and they focuses in on the Mayer guitar left in the ring. Elias begs him not to hurt the guitar. Rollins picks it up and says it’s really nice. Rollins teases auctioning it off to the fans, but lays it down and teases stomping on it. He then delivers the blackout stomp to the guitar. Rollins then mockingly plays the busted up guitar. This was a good little segment to add to the build of the IC Title match.

– Kevin meets with Bobby Roode backstage, and proposes the same plan to him as he did to Balor. Roode contemplates the proposition.

– We see the Riott Squad causing havoc backstage.

Bayley vs. Ruby Riott : Morgan & Logan are out with Ruby. Ruby attacks right away, and works over Bayley in the ropes. She follows with rights and kicks, but Bayley fights back and takes her down and lays in rights. They trade strikes in the corner, and Ruby takes control back. It doesn’t last long as Bayley tackles her and lays in rights. She slams Ruby to the buckles and hits the elbow drop. Ruby bails and Bayley follows, comes up short on a sliding dropkick but hits a Saito suplex on the floor. Post break, and Ruby is in control and has Bayley grounded. Bayley fires up but gets cut off and Ruby covers for 2. Ruby grounds things, working the arm. Bayley fights to her feet, and slams Ruby to the buckles, and escapes. The corner elbows follow and then the high knee connects. Bayley up top and misses the elbow drop and Ruby cradles her for 2. Bayley gets a sunset flip for 2, they trade pin attempts and Logan distracts Bayley, Ruby posts her and hits the Riott kick for the win. Ruby Riott defeated Bayley @ 11:22 via pin [*½] This wasn’t very good, and on top of that, was a terribly flat match with no energy or sense of urgency; it existed.

– Post match, the Riott Squad paints on Bayley with makeup.

– Ronda prepares for her segment and meets with Natalya.

Ronda Rousey & Nia Jax Go Face To Face : Coach is here to moderate this Ronda Rousey & Nia Jax face off. They all take a seat and Coach says this started as a friendly rivalry, and Jax says she’s not surprised because they are competitive. Jax says Rousey is beautiful, talented, and a great reputation, but is very new in WWE. He success came elsewhere and she can’t do some of those things in WWE. She mentions a lot of things she can’t do in WWE, but they are all things done in WWE. Rousey plans to improvise Jax’s arm off. Rousey says she’s confident and has earned that right. Jax says Rousey’s one match was impressive, but it was against a part timer in a tag match. Jax gives the “I’ve been here for years grinding speech,” (LULZ) and plans to take Rousey’s reputation and then she will be the baddest woman on the planet. Jax says she knows she will win because Rousey isn’t ready, and that’s why she challenged her. Rousey says she’s heard that all of her life and proved people wrong, and broke PPV & attendance records by doing so. And now she’s going into the hall of fame. “I AM RONDA ROUSEY AND I WAS BORN READY!” Jax attacks and hits a head butt. Rousey pulls an arm bar, but Jax fights and then taps to Rousey days ahead of the PPV. This was one of those horribly scripted segments with people not talking like real people. It did absolutely nothing to make we want to see them attempt to wrestle on Sunday, although I actually have more confidence in Rousey over Jax.

No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins : Hawkins’ music hits but he doesn’t come out. The ref rings the bell and starts the count. Hawkins was a conga line guy and sneaks in and attacks. But he gets KO’d and loses. No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins @ 0:29 via pin [NR] Hawkins drops to 0-201. Good try, good effort Curt. He makes the absolute most out of the angle and at least makes it entertaining.

– Balor & Roode talk, they don’t trust Kevin, but agree to go forward with the plan.

Sami Zayn’s Special Obstacle Course For Lashley : One of the worst feuds of the year continues with a special obstacle course designed by Sami for Lashley. Renee brings out Sami. Sami wants to prove that Lashley was never really in the Army. Sami says Lashley can prove himself by running the course faster than him. Sami now explains the course. He’s trying so damn hard to make this entertaining. Sami claims he did the course in 90-seconds with no warm up and an injured right hand. Sami plans to dedicate his win to Canada. Bring out Bianca BelAir to smoke them both. Lashley goes first and smokes the course in 0:45. Sami of course doesn’t run the course and attacks Lashley, laying him out with a helluva kick. Shockingly it wasn’t bad, and was one of the better segments of the feud. It wasn’t very good, but at least served a purpose to get Sami one up on Lashley. But overall, it’s still a really bad feud that has helped no one.

– Kevin, Balor, & Roode meet about their plan tonight. Braun arrives and says that should try to team up on him and yells.

Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens : Strowman attacks Kevin and then beats the others down and starts to toss them around. Strowman clears the ring. Post break, and they all attack Strowman back in the ring. They slowly take control, triple teaming Strowman but Strowman starts to fight them off and Kevin now begs off and powders. Strowman follows but Balor & Roode attack and now all three swarm Strowman again. Strowman does the roar spot and tosses them all aside and chases Kevin to the back. He tosses Kevin back to the stage continues to beat on all thee opponents and then slams Kevin to the LED board. Strowman now clears off the commentary table and sets for destruction. They eventually fight off Strowman, they set him on the table and Kevin climbs the ladder and hits the biog frog splash onto Strowman, putting him through the table. Post break, and Roode & Balor are battling in the ring as Kevin & Strowman are down on the stage. Roode works a bland heat as they do a screen in screen MITB commercial. Balor battles back hits a standing double stomp and follows with an enziguri, taking Roode to the floor. Balor fires up and Roode cuts him of and hits the blockbuster for 2. Balor gets a cradle for 2 and follows with sling blade and then goes John Woooooooooooo. He heads up top but Kevin returns and cuts off the double stomp. Balor fights back and takes him to the floor. Roode cuts off Balor, and Kevin is back and we get a tower of doom. Strowman is alive now, makes his way back and takes out Roode & Balor. Kevin runs but Strowman chases him into the crowd and brings him back to the ring. Strowman kills everyone with shoulder tackles, but can’t follow up as he sells the ribs. Back in and Roode saves Kevin. Strowman cuts him off and Balor fires back with an enziguri and double stomp to the back of Strowman. John Woooooo is cut off by a tackle. They all attack Strowman, but Kevin rolls up Roode for 2. Balor cuts then off and hits sling blade to Strowman. John Woooo follows and Balor hits the double stomp and covers for 2 as Roode makes the save. Roode hits the glorious DDT on Strowman, but Kevin tosses him out and hits the frog splash on Strowman but Strowman kicks out. Kevin attacks Strowman with ladder shots, but Strowman cuts him of and chokeslams him. Strowman powerslams Kevin onto a ladder and wins. Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Roode, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens @ 26:00 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event match overall. Strowman got to play monster, and the purpose of the match was to heavily tease that he is so much of a monster that he’s a lock to win MITB, which feels like a big misdirection play by WWE to throw us off the scent of the real winner. This was the best thing on another lacking show.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

~GLORIOUS~

5 legend