Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 06.25.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Revival defeated Lashley & Reigns @ 13:05 via pin [**½]

– Curtis Axel defeated Matt Hardy @ 0:55 via pin [NR]

– The Authors of Pain defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 1:03 via pin [NR]

– Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss @ 4:14 via submission [*]

– The Riott Squad defeated Banks, Bayley, & Moon @ 7:00 via pin [**]

– Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens defeated Finn Balor & Constable Corbin @ 11:35 via countout [**]

– WWE IC Title Match: Seth Rollins defeated IC Champion Dolph Ziggler @ 27:50 via DQ [****]

Kurt Angle Talks : Constable Corbin is out with Angle and he demands a proper introduction. Angle says that he announced that the winner of the Raw main event at Extreme Rules to set Lesnar’s next title contender. He mentions Heyman’s social media posts about Lesnar having negotiation issues and Roman Reigns arrives. I’m sorry; IT’S THE BIG DAWG! Before Angle can continue, Lashley arrives. Lashley also wants to hear the news about Lesnar. Lashley says Reigns has failed for three years to beat Lesnar, and that he should move on. The man has a point. Reigns then takes a shot at Lashley walking away 10-yers ago. Reigns mocks Lashley’s MMA career, and says Lashley hasn’t done anything around here, while Reigns main evented Mania 4 years in a row, and he’s here every week. Lashley says that he’s the only one with the legit skills to beat Lesnar, and he’ll prove that at Extreme Rules. Angle says there are contractual issues with Lesnar and there is no contender’s match at Extreme Rules. Reigns says Lesnar does what he wants and doesn’t respect anyone. Lashley says if Lesnar had someone legit to compete against, someone not Reigns that is an actual challenge. Lesnar is sick of seeing Reigns just like all of these people. Reigns then challenges Lashley for a match right here and now. Angle considers a match between them for Extreme Rules. The Revival arrives. They say it’s a new week but the same old story. They want a rematch with Reigns & Lashley and get it, next This was a fine opening segment, but I find it really hard to care about anything with Lesnar or Reigns right now.

The Revival vs. Lashley & Reigns : The Revival attack but are easily fought off and dumped to the floor. Reigns & Lashley argue and Reigns heads to the floor and works over Dawson and rolls him back in. Reigns works him over and Lashley tags in. Double teams follow, dash dumps Reigns and that allows Dawson to attack Lashley. Dash tags in and double teams follow on Lashley. The Revival work over Lashley in their corner and Dawson grounds the action. Dash back in and double teams follow and the cover gets 2. Lashley hits a flatliner and Dawson tags in as does Reigns. Reigns runs wild, laying in clotheslines and hits a big boot and then takes Dash to the floor. Reigns looks for a superman punch, but then goes to the floor and hits a drive by kick. Post break, and the Revival have taken control of Reigns. Dawson in and continues the attack. He has Reigns grounded, Dash tags back in and cuts off the tag. Dash now locks on a cobra clutch, Reigns fights to his feet but gets slammed back down. Dawson back in and lays the boots to Reigns. Reigns fights back, hits a Samoan drop and looks for the tag. Wholesale changes to Dash and Lashley. Lashley starts tossing bodies around and hits corner clotheslines and spinebusters. The delayed suplex follows, he looks for a spear but Reigns tags himself in and hits a superman punch. Lashley distracts Reigns, Reigns hits a spear but Dash rolls him up with the tights for the win. The Revival defeated Lashley & Reigns @ 13:05 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, teasing more issues with Reigns & Lashley, but due to that, the win will mean nothing in the long run for the Revival.

– We get a promo from Matt & Bray, commenting on last week’s B Team parody. They say the B Team doesn’t know what they’ve gotten themselves into.

Matt Hardy vs. Curtis Axel : Axel is doing his Matt parody on the tron as Bo plays Bray. They start coughing from the fog, this was once again, hilariously bad in an Asylum films sort of way. The tag title match takes place at Extreme Rules. Bo & Bray are at ringside. Matt attacks at the bell, working over Axel in the corner. Axel fires back, gets cut off and Matt follows him up top and “Matt slips” an Axel fall on top of him and picks up the win. Curtis Axel defeated Matt Hardy @ 0:55 via pin [NR] Moving on.

– Matt claps for Axel post match.

– We get a run down of the issues between Banks & Bayley. Banks meets with Angle. The AOP walk and run into Titus Worldwide. Titus makes a mistake of telling them to behave, angering the monsters.

– Bayley talks with a returning Alicia Fox backstage. Angle says Banks, Bayley, & Moon will face the Riott Squad tonight.

The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights : The AOP kick their asses with ease, and the last chapter finishes it. The Authors of Pain defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights [NR] A re-introductory squash to give AOP a program.

– The AOP add in a post match beat down until Titus Worldwide makes the save.

– Angle & Corbin argue, and Balor arrives and says he wanted a shot at the Universal title, but is upset that Lesnar had the Extreme Rules match canceled. Corbin makes fun of him and Braun arrives and says he feels bad for punishing Owens so much and wants to tag with Owens tonight. He wants to face Balor & Corbin. Angle agrees, so we get a little Parejas Increibles action tonight.

Alexa Bliss Talks : Mickie is back with Bliss, no clue why, but I am always happy to see Mickie on my TV. Mickie gives Bliss a big introduction after a recap of last week’s Rousey angle. They put each other over and Bliss runs down Rousey as an entitled, and spoiled brat. Bliss says her MITB win was 100% legal and Mickie says it will go down as anal time great cash in. They cackle like the evil and maniacal villains they are as they run down the injured Jax & suspended Rousey. Bliss says Jax thinks she’s the hero and paints herself as a victim. Bliss says that works in the movies and TV, but in real life, she’s the hero. Natalya now arrives to talk about her friend Ronda Rousey. She reminds Bliss that MY FRIEND RONDA ROUSEY is back in 23 days. Bliss mocks Natalya for leaving her Total Divas vacation to be here, and also mocks her for posting her life story on social media. Natalya says Angle booked her in a match with Bliss. Natalya brought Jax back with her. Hell of a time off for rehab. Bliss was really good as was Mickie, completely unlikable, but I lost all interest when Natalya started talking about her best friend Ronda Rousey.

Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya : Jax & Mickie are at ringside. JIP as Bliss is in control. Natalya fights and works to her feet as Bliss tries to work a guillotine. Natalya escapes, but Bliss attacks her previously injured knee. Bliss again grounds things, and picks up a cover for 2. Natalya escapes, gets to her feet and hits Michinoku driver. Bliss cuts her off and hits the knee drop and moonsault knees for 2. Natalya cuts her off with clotheslines, and a snap suplex. The Russian leg sweep follows, Mickie distracts Natalya and Bliss then gets cut off by Jax. Natalya gets the sharpshooter for the win. Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss @ 4:14 via submission [*] This wasn’t good, the layout was generally poor, there was some slow motion wrestling, and Natalya winning was completely stupid when Bliss has a title defense coming up and feud with Rousey. Sure she’s a heel and “got some of her own medicine,” but losing to Natalya seems like such a waste as her only character trait is “Ronda’s friend” at this point. I also love how Natalya & Nia are magical friends of convenience after Jax tried to wreck her best friend.

– Rollins comments on losing the IC Title, last week, and says he’s coming hard this week to take the title back.

– Jinder & Sunil do a random photo shoot. The Riott Squad arrives and destroys the camera, committing more HR violations. Sure, why not.

The Riott Squad (Riott, Morgan, & Logan) vs. Banks, Bayley, & Moon : Logan and Bayley start us off, Banks tags in and hits a running meteora for 2. Moon tags in, gets cut off and then fights off Morgan and hits a flatliner. The faces clear the ring and Moon hits a suicide dive. Post break, and Ruby is working over Moon. The STO connects for 2. Ruby knocks Bayley to he floor and the Squad works over Moon behind the refs back. Moon battles back, tags in Banks and she runs wild until Ruby cuts her off and Bayley makes the save and gets dumped. It breaks down on the floor as Banks cradles Ruby for 2. Ruby then rolls her up off of the distraction and wins. The Riott Squad defeated Banks, Bayley, & Moon @ 7:00 via pin [**] The match was ok/fine, but the post match angle was well done.

– Bayley then attacks Banks post match and beats her down. Bayley then slams Banks to the steps and again. The feud wasn’t going well, but when WWE decides they want to pull a trigger, they can. The crowd reacted big to the Bayley turn, which was good as she was getting almost no reaction at all lately. I’m interested.

– Angle says he needs to do something about the Bayley/Banks situation. Kevin doesn’t want to tag with Braun tonight because Braun always tries to kill him. Angle thinks it may be the start of a beautiful friendship.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose : Rawley beat Jose last week. He cuts a pre-match promo and says he’s embarrassed to even be out here. He runs down the conga line and says they haven’t earned the right to come to a WWE ring and neither has Jose. Rawley runs down the conga people. Rawley refuses the rematch and then attacks Jose. Ok then.

– Bayley meets with Angle. Angle is sending her to counseling next week or she’s fired. Oh for fucks sake, what a nice way to follow up on a hot angle and needlessly drag things out.

Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor & Constable Corbin : Corbin and Kevin to begin. They lock up, Kevin attacks but Corbin hits a shoulder tackle. Kevin cuts him off, lays in strikes but Corbin drops him with a right. Balor tags in and attacks, but Corbin tags himself right back in. Strowman tags in and Corbin attacks, but Strowman cuts him off and tags in Kevin. Balor also tags back in. Kevin attacks, lays the boots to him and grounds things. He knocks Corbin to the floor, Strowman in and they double team Corbin. The cannonball follows. Post break, and Balor has grounded Kevin. The final cut connects for 2 as Strowman makes the save. Corbin tags in and Kevin tags in Strowman. He hits shoulder tackles and the corner splash. Corbin tags in Balor and Strowman drags him in and pummels him. Strowman dumps Corbin and chases Balor to the floor and tackles he and Corbin. He wants Kevin to take a lap and do tackles. He wipes out Balor, but Corbin cuts him off. Strowman attacks Corbin and takes him to the barricade. Strowman gets posted and back in Balor sling blades Kevin. Corbin tags himself in but Balor takes him out, but Corbin attacks Balor and they brawl on the floor for a countout. Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens defeated Finn Balor & Constable Corbin @ 11:35 via countout [**] The match was ok with some entertaining and fun moments, but I have absolutely no clue what it accomplished.

– Kevin ends up running away from Braun as Braun chases him to the back. We see Kevin still running and Braun is still in pursuit.

– Post break, Kevin is still trying to hide. He has security protect him as he tries to leave the building. He heads to the valet parking and it’s revealed that Braun has his keys. Braun says he hopes Kevin has insurance and we see Kevin’s car turned upside down and smoking. Braun laughs and walks away.

– Braun’s a dick, making fun of Kevin’s weight and destroying his rental for no reason. I somehow think that Braun’s overture of friendship isn’t on the up and up.

WWE IC Title Match: IC Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins : McIntyre is out with Ziggler. Rollins attacks right away with a dropkick and Ziggler powders. Back in and Ziggler runs to the ropes and get a break. Rollins now grounds things and gets a cradle for 2. Ziggler fights to his feet and cuts off Rollins in the ropes and follows with elbow drops. Ziggler now grounds things, working a side headlock. Rollins fights to his feet, hits a hip toss and dropkick and Ziggler powders. Rollins follows Ziggler tries to attack, gets cut off and Rollins slams him to the barricade. McIntyre distracts him… Post break<, and Ziggler is back in control, working over Rollins in the ropes after attacking the knee. Ziggler hits an elbow drop for 2 but Rollins battles back and whips him to the buckles for the Bret Hart bump. Ziggler quickly fights back, dumping Rollins to the floor. Back in and Ziggler covers for 2. Ziggler follows with rights, talks shit to fill time, and lays in more rights. Rollins tries to fight back but Ziggler gets a sleeper. Rollins fights to escape, does, and they work into a double down. Rollins picks up the pace, hits sling blade and then dumps Ziggler to the floor. Rollins gets tripped up by Drew, and that allows Ziggler to attack. The ref now randomly tosses Drew to the back even though he didn’t see anything. Rollins gets a roll up for the phantom pin. Rollins now hits a suicide dive, taking out both. Back in and Ziggler crotches him up top and covers for 2. Post break, and Rollins escapes a sleeper and hits the ripcord knee strike for 2. They work to the apron, Ziggler fights him off and follows with an apron DDT to Rollins, and Rollins rolls to the floor. Rollins just barely beats the count. Ziggler fires up and plays HBK, but the superkick is countered into a buckle bomb and superkick by Rollins for a good near fall. Rollins heads up top but Ziggler runs up and cuts him off, they battle and Ziggler gets knocked to the mat. Rollins goes high fly flow and connects for another good near fall, and the crowd is really into this now. Rollins sets for black out, misses and they trade roll ups like last week with both grabbing the tights. Rollins gets posted and Ziggler hits zigzag for a great near fall. Ziggler takes Rollins up top, follows and Rollins changes position and teases a suplex to he floor. Rollins now hits the superplex and then does the deal with a falcon arrow but Drew pulls out the ref for the DQ. Seth Rollins defeated IC Champion Dolph Ziggler @ 27:50 via DQ [****] I personally hate investing nearly 30-minutes into a match only to get a DQ, but it was a great match. This should set up a tag match as soon as next week, and possibly Rollins vs. Ziggler in a stipulation match at Extreme Rules.

– They beat down Rollins but Reigns slowly makes his way out to make the save. he takes out Ziggler and brawls with Drew and clears the ring, likely setting up an upcoming tag match.

– End scene.

