Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 1.27.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Drew McIntyre defeated The Good Brothers @ 2:15 via pin [NR]

– Rey Mysterio defeated MVP @ 9:00 via pin [**½]

– Aleister Black defeated Roberto Kickpads @ 0:40 via pin [NR]

– Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Buddy Murphy & Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe @ 16:00 via pin [***]

– US Title Match: Humberto Carrillo defeated Champion Andrade @ 11:00 via DQ [**¾]

– Charlotte defeated Asuka @ 14:20 via DQ [***½]

– 24/7 Title Match: Champion Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 0:20 via pin [NR]

– Liv defeated Lana @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Erick Rowan defeated Billy Bob Boots & Tights @ 1:03 via pin [NR]

– Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, & Jerry Lawler are on commentary.

Drew McIntyre Speaks : BRING THIS BACK!

Drew arrives and gets “you deserve it” chants. He still thinks he’s dreaming 24 hours later, but it feels good to say that he’s the Rumble winner. He’s going to WrestleMania. Some people like to play games, but he has an announcement to make. He challenges Brock Lesnar at Mania. Most people are terrified of Brock, but not him. He claymored him out of the ring and he will beat Brock for the title. He wants to have a claymore party right now and issues an open challenge. The Good Brothers arrive and Karl accepts, but Gallows wants it as well. Drew’s hardcore and will take them both.

Drew McIntyre vs. The Good Brothers : Drew takes control right away, working over Karl and then Gallows. Gallows cuts him off, but Drew fires back with head butts, an overhead suplex and another. Drew up top and flies in and levels Karl. Future shock to Gallows, and the claymore connects to Karl. One for Gallows and he pins both. Drew McIntyre defeated The Good Brothers @ 2:15 via pin [NR] An overall good show open, the crowd is into Drew, he killed some guys and Brock got some revenge for the Rumble.

– Post match, Brock F5s Drew.

– We get a video package of Edge’s greatest hits.

Rey Mysterio vs. MVP : We have Punisher MVP tonight. They lockup and trade shoulder tackles. They work into passes and end in a standoff. He cuts off Rey with a big boot and covers for 2. MVP delivers strikes, lays the boots to Rey and then gets tripped up. Enziguri by Rey and to the floor, Rey RANAs him to the barricade. Post break and MVP has taken control, but Rey quickly fires back and counters into a RANA. He follows with leg kicks, a head scissors and enziguri. The top rope seated senton follows, and the moonsault press gets 2. MVP catches a high cross and slams him down. The ballin elbow drop connects and that gets 2. MVP follows with kicks, but Rey counters into a RANA, 619 and the springboard frog splash for the win. Rey Mysterio defeated MVP @ 9:00 via pin [**] My last time seeing MVP was in MLW and he was BAD there as he has a thrashed knee. Thankfully, he was better here (not good) and they had an ok match.

Aleister Black vs. Roberto Kickpads : Black attacks with kicks, a snap German and black mass takes Kickpads’ soul. Aleister Black defeated Roberto Kickpads @ 0:40 via pin [NR] ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED, SOUL TAKEN

– Black talks about his Rumble elimination, blaming himself. He will no longer wait for people to come to him, because he will pick the fights going forward.

– Seth comments on losing the Rumble, and mocks Drew before saying the fans will turn on him fast. The positives were that he eliminated Owens & Joe. He praises Buddy Murphy, and talks about tonight’s title match, so he calls out Kevin & Joe. Kevin & Joe arrive and Kevin says Seth talks way too much. He calls him delusional and a jackass. ‘You suck now.” Seth tells him to come to the ring and stop talking. Joe says Seth has his big boy britches on, and wants a fight. They know something’s up and question where AOP are. Seth says he told them to stay in back as we see them on the screen. Joe isn’t buying this bullshit and Seth is offended. The Viking Raiders attack AOP as Kevin & Joe laugh.

Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions Buddy Murphy & Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe : Joe and Seth begin, locking up and Joe delivering strikes. Seth powders and Kevin mocks him. Back in and Buddy tags in. Joe attacks with a head butt, chops and follows with crisp jabs. Joe delivers rights, Buddy fires back but Joe mows him down with a shoulder tackle. Kevin tags in and takes control, covering for 2. He follows with chops, Joe tags in and takes Buddy down as the elbow drop gets 2. Kevin back in and he delivers chops, whips him to the buckles and covers for 2. Joe tags in and maintains control. The Russian leg sweep follows and that gets 2. Kevin in and he continues to isolate Buddy as the backbreaker gets 2. Joe in, Buddy counters and Seth tags in as Joe fights them off until the champions work double teams. Joe fires back, clears the ring and the elbow suicida follows. Post break and Joe ha s been taken away, selling an injury on the dive. That allows the champions to take the heat on Kevin. He fires back and cuts off Buddy with a DDT. Seth tags in and Kevin cuts him off; the frog splash follows for 2. Buddy tags in and Kevin delivers right, Buddy cuts him off and covers for 2. Seth in as Kevin tries to fight him off, does and the sitout powerbomb follows for 2. Buddy back in and hits an enziguri, takes Kevin up top and Kevin fights him off with head butts and dumps him. The swanton follows but Seth makes the save. Kevin follows with a tope, knee strike by Buddy and Seth is taken out. Stunner to Seth, but Buddy cradles him for the win Champions Buddy Murphy & Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe @ 16:00 via pin [***] The Joe deal looked like a worked injury, hopefully that’s the case. Anyway, this was good, Kevin was a great babyface and the champions retaining made sense.

– Becky is interviewed and says after beating Asuka, she realized she’s in an entirely different league than anyone else and constantly delivers on her promises. The next ass she beats is the one she wants to. On Charlotte winning the Rumble, if she challenges her, it will be the last time she does.

– Poor Tom Philips is losing his voice.

US Title Match: Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo : Vega is at ringside. Carrillo attacks at the bell and lays the boots to Andrade. He works him over on the floor until Andrade posts him. Andrade follows with knee strikes back in and covers for 2. He chokes him out in the ropes, and misses a charging knee, spilling to the floor. Carrillo follows with a tope. Post break and Carrillo follows with kicks until Andrade cuts him off. He ground things and works into a pendulum submission. Carrillo counters out but gets slammed to the buckles. Andrade lays the boots to him and the double knees miss. Carrillo is cut off but follows with a cross body and dropkick. The rolling moonsault follows for 2. Andrade cuts off a springboard and covers for 2. Carrillo counters into a spin kick, disaster kick and the moonsault follows but Vega makes the save for the DQ. Humberto Carrillo defeated Champion Andrade @ 11:00 via DQ [**¾] This was pretty good, on par wit last night’s match but the post match angle was good.

– Post match, Carrillo attacks, peels up the mats and DDT’s Andrade into the exposed floor.

Charlotte’s Decision : Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte arrives and talks about her Rumble win. She did what she said she’s do, she’s Charlotte and gloats. We see highlights of her win and now she has a decision to make. She will challenge… for a championship, but she’s still deciding. Asuka & Kairi arrive and Asuka mockingly congratulates her. Asuka talks mad shit in Japanese and says if she would have been in the Rumble she would have won. They attack Charlotte and Charlotte powders.

Charlotte vs. Asuka : They lockup and work to the ropes. Lockup again and they trade shoulder tackles. Chops by Charlotte follow and she mows her down with a tackle. The running boot connects as Charlotte grounds things. Asuka fights to her feet, counters into a sliding kick and covers for 2. Asuka follows with grounded kicks, strikes and Charlotte cuts her off with a clothesline. Asuka counters back with rights, but Charlotte counters the bulldog and follows with a dropkick. Charlotte attacks the knee, but Asuka counters the figure four and hits a German. The missile dropkick connects for 2. The octopus follows, but Charlotte counters out into a basement dropkick. She follow with chops, they work up top and Asuka dumps her to the floor. Post break and Charlotte cuts off Asuka with a suplex. Asuka fires back with kicks and a bulldog for 2. Asuka heads up top and misses the missile dropkick. Charlotte hits a big boot and that gets 2. Charlotte up top and the moonsault misses, and Asuka cradles her into the arm bar. Charlotte counters but Asuka gets the triangle. Charlotte powers up and powerbombs her way out and that gets 2. Asuka counters natural selection and the double knees get 2. Charlotte fights off the Asuka lock and hits the spear for 2. The figure four is countered but Charlotte counters back and locks on the figure eight but Sane flies in for the DQ. Charlotte defeated Asuka @ 14:20 via DQ [***½] Lame DQ aside, this was a really good match as you’d expect. Could they be teasing Charlotte going after the tag titles to get another accomplishment?

– They beat down Charlotte, but Charlotte fights back and lays out Sane.

– The Street Profits meet with Kelly Kelly.

– Mojo cuts a promo and says he’s not going to run and will defend in the ring. He’s a franchise QB and now has an offensive lineman to watch his blindside, Riddick Moss.

Champion Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose : Riddick Moss is out with Mojo as “his offensive lineman.” These two have had 7 singles match together on Main Event dating back to last January, Mojo is 7-0 in these matches. Mojo runs wild and hits a slam for the win. Champion Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose @ 0:20 via pin [NR]

– Truth, dressed a s a cheeseburger then wins the title. Mojo them quickly wins it back. Fuck off.

Lana vs. Liv : Rusev & Lashley are barred from ringside. They lock up, trade and Liv follows with kicks and covers for 2. Lana shoves her to the floor. Back in and Lana hits a kick for 2. Lana follows with a suplex and grounds things. Liv escapes, hits clotheslines and an enziguri. The double stomp follows for 2.Liv follows with a flatliner and wins. Liv defeated Lana @ 2:30 via pin [NR] This can loosely be considered a wrestling match. the bell rang, it happened in a ring and on a wrestling show. Liv showed some fire, but Lana is still horrible.

Erick Rowan vs. Billy Bob Boots & Tights : Rowan beats his ass, and hits a jackhammer but pulls him up at 2. Claw slam, finish. Erick Rowan defeated Billy Bob Boots & Tights @ 1:03 via pin [NR] Squash.

You Think You Know Me : WHERE THE FUCK IS TONY CHIMMEL TO ANNOUNCE EDGE? Edge looks so happy to be back, but also really emotional like last night. The crowd is so amped they won’t let him talk, but he finally says that the reactions he’s received mean so much to him. He thanks the fans and agrees with the “you still got it” chants. How is he here tonight? He was taken out medically 9-years ago, but refused to deal with what ifs. He started feeling good over the years and asked himself, what if? What if he came back home? So he got to work, got another neck surgery, busted his ass, got into the best shape of his life at 46, to end his career on HIS terms. He saw some new and familiar faces last night. Like Orton, Reigns, Styles, Rollins, Owens, Black, Riddle and the list goes on. Boys hopefully I see you down the road. This may not last long, but he hopes that we all join him on this ride. He’s older and grayer, but it al led to him getting here and has one thing you can’t fake, he has grit. If you knock his down, he gets back up. Orton arrives and they hug. Orton says he has a self-destructive personality but Edge was always there for him to help him out. He welcomes Edge home and says he’s like a brother to him. He felt it last night, the chemistry, it was special. Well what if… what if they reunite Rated RKO one more time? RKO by Orton and he follows with chair shots. Orton then looks to Pillmanize Edge’s neck with the chair… but hesitates and then stops flat out, leaving the ring. He instead gets two chairs and conchairtos Edge. This was a great closing segment, Edge’s promo felt real and heartfelt which is missing all too often in today’s wrestling. The Orton angle got the most heat Orton has had in forever, was the natural play and the build to the rumored Mania match officially begins.

