Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 10.07.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Last Woman Standing Match: Natalya defeated Lacey Evans @ 17:05 [***]

– Non-Title Match: The Viking Raiders defeated Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode @ 16:30 via pin [***]

– Aleister Black defeated The Singhs @ 1:10 via submission [NR]

– The OC defeated Lucha House Party @ 9:30 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte @ 11:40 via pin [**½]

– Ricochet defeated Apollo Crews @ 4:00 via pin [**¾]

– JIP as Orton and Corbin are beating down Rusev in the ring, an actual fresh start. Lashley arrives on the screen, wearing his robe and is in Rusev’s bedroom. Lana arrives, presumably for some fucking, while Rusev stands in the ring like an idiot. Lana claims she owns all of their shit and she stole his money. Orton & Corbin laugh at Rusev. Rusev gets pissed and starts beating their asses. He slams Corbin off the steps, and then hits Orton and Corbin with them. He then posts Orton and tells him to laugh now before kicking Corbin in the face. One to Orton follows. I appreciated the fresh start to the show, but really have no interest in the love triangle drama; at least Rusev got to kick the shit out of the heels.

– Evans cuts a promo and says she will take out the trash, Natalya, tonight.

Last Woman Standing Match: Lacey Evans vs. Natalya : They brawl right away with Natalya dumping Evans and slamming her to the barricade. Natalya follows with a backdrop and slaps. The suplex connects and Natalya then lays the boots to her. Back in and Natalya his a clothesline and the sharpshooter follows. Evans fights and grabs the ropes so Natalya then lays the boots to her and slams her face to the mat. Evans fires back, Natalya pops up and trips up Evans and follows with kicks until Natalya hits a suplex. Evans pulls her to the floor and swings her into the barricade. The big boot follows as Evans makes the ref count and then slams Natalya to the steps. Post break and Evans tosses Natalya into the barricade. She follows with kendo shots, Natalya beats the count and gets posted. Natalya beats the count and vans traps her in a chair with a kendo and hits a big boot. Natalya escapes and Evans follows with more kendo shots. Natalya fires back and she hits kendo shots until Evans cuts her off. More counting. Back in and Evans lays in more kendo shots, back to the floor and hits a neck breaker. Natalya beats the count and gets hit with a trashcan. Evans sorta hits a moonsault off the barricade and the ref counts. Natalya beats the count, they work up the ramp and Evans follows with a suplex. She slams her into the set, and then the announce table. Evans clears it off and they fight onto it as Evans hits a suplex. Evans tosses her into the set and Natalya fights back with a suplex. She then powerbombs her off the stage and through a table, which gets Natalya the win. Natalya defeated Lacey Evans @ 17:05 [***] Well, the 5th time and a stipulation was the charm as they had a good match that used the stipulation well and had a nice intensity to it.

– Aleister Black is still stuck in his little room. He is looking for a fight, and wants someone to knock on his door.

– The Street Profits are still backstage and talking about stuff. They hype the draft, which starts on Friday. The do a draft scouting report, mentioning Crews, Murphy, & Maverick.

– We get highlights of the Braun & Fury angle from Smackdown.

– Charly interviews Fury. Fury says Braun tried to make a fool out of him and wants an apology tonight.

Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Viking Raiders : Dolph and Erik begin. Erik stuffs a takedown, and takes Dolph down. Back to the feet and they work to the ropes. Dolph follows with rights and grounds things. Erik counters out and slams Dolph down. Ivar tags in and double teams follow. Dolph powders, and Roode then tags in. Ivar slams him down, but Roode attacks the knee. Ivar follows with shoulder tackles, tags in Erik and they double team Roode as he spills to the floor. Erik follows him out and follows with strikes and back in, Erik grounds things. Roode fights to his feet, follows with strike and chops until Erik hits the knee strike and Roode powders. Roode back in and Erik lays in more strikes, an overhead suplex and dumps him to the floor. Post break and Roode cuts off Erik, Dolph then pulls him to the floor and Roode slams him to the barricade. Dolph follows with a DDT and back in, Roode covers for 2. Roode follows with ground and pound, and the champions lay in double teams. Dolph now ground s the action, Erik fights but Dolph rakes the eyes and hits a neck breaker for 2. Roode tags back in, and the suplex gets 2. He grounds the action, but Erik powers up and Dolph tags in. Erik fights then off and Dolph misses a charge and posts himself. Tag to Ivar and he runs wild on the champions. Dolph then cuts him off with the fameasser for 2. Ivar cuts him off with a spin kick and Erik joins in as they hit the lariat/German combo for 2. Erik misses the double knees and Dolph cradles him for 2.Roode back in and the spinebuster/zigzag combo follows for 2. Roode sets for the DDT, but Erik counters and Ivar tags in and Thor’s hammer finishes Dolph. The Viking Raiders defeated Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode @ 16:30 via pin [***] While nothing overly special, this was a good tag team match that got plenty of time. The champions looked strong until the challengers overcame and picked up the win, presumably setting up a tag title match down the line.

– Aleister Black is heading to the ring and wants a fight.

– The Singhs arrive and want to fight Black.

Aleister Black vs. The Singhs : Black runs wild with kicks and knee strikes on both. The Sighs try to fight back, black mass and a dragon sleeper finishes it. Aleister Black defeated The Singhs @ 1:10 via submission [NR] Delicious squash.

– Charly interviews Braun about Tyson Fury, Braun says that he was trying to have fun on Smackdown but if Fury wants to get serious, so will he. If Fury wants an apology, he better ask nicely, or he will get these hands.

– We get footage of Brock killing Rey & Dominic, destroying Kofi, and then getting attacked by Cain Velasquez.

– Charly interviews Rey, who says that Dominic is ok and Rey is proud of him for taking a beating like a man. Rey says that he was beaten so badly he had to watch his son be beaten. He felt helpless, and that he let his son down. At the hospital, Cain Velasquez arrived and said that he will avenge the Mysterio family.

– We get an AOP video package.

The OC vs. Lucha House Party : Kalisto and Styles begin. Kalisto trips him up and follows with kicks. He follows with arm drags and a dropkick. Anderson in and Dorado tags in. Double teams follow and Dorado then grounds the action. Anderson cuts him off but Dorado counters back with a RANA. Metalik tags in and double teams follow for 2. Anderson backs him off, Gallows tags in and lays in strikes. Anderson back in and hits a slam, elbow drops and covers for 2. Metalik battles back, hits RANAs and the luchas clear the ring and follow with a trio of moonsaults to the floor. Post break and Anderson has Dorado grounded and follows with the spinebuster for 2. he follows with uppercuts, takes him up top and follows him up until Dorado knocks him off and follows with a high cross. Styles tags in and Dorado counters and tags in Kalisto. He runs wild and hits the spiked RANA for 2. It breaks down and Styles counters salida del sol into a PELE. The flying forearm finishes it. The OC defeated Lucha House Party @ 9:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid and fun tag match.

– The OC beats then down post match and Styles hits the super clash on Dorado.

– We get highlights of Banks vs. Lynch from HIAC.

MIZ TV : Miz hypes the events of last week, conveniently not mentioning HIAC; Becky & Charlotte are his guests. Miz praises them for their HIAC wins, and hypes Becky’s 2019. Charlotte is not impressed as Becky says that Banks took her to hell and she’s banged up today. But if she was here, she’d remind her that she got her ass kicked. Miz then praises Charlotte’s 10th title win. He brings up the draft and teases their futures. Miz then hypes their match against the Kabuki Warriors. Lynch says she has something to prove tonight since Asuka has beaten her. She and Charlotte banter about making each other famous. The Kabuki Warriors arrive. Asuka rants in Japanese and they laugh at Charlotte & Lynch. Lynch is ready to fight and they brawl until Lynch & Charlotte clear the ring.

Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte : Lynch and Asuka begin locking up and working to the ropes. Asuka slaps her and Lynch fires back, lays the boots to her and slaps Asuka. Lynch follows with kicks and takes out Sane as Asuka knocks her to the floor. Asuka follows, lays in kicks and then back in, tags in Sane. Double teams follow and Sane stomps on Lynch, hits the double stomp and covers for 2. Sane follows with strikes and Lynch cuts her off with a leg lariat. Charlotte tags in and runs wild with clotheslines and chops on Asuka. The belly to back suplex follows, and then the back breaker and natural selection. Charlotte heads up top and hits the moonsault onto both on the floor. Back in and she suplexes Sane, but Asuka cuts off the plancha with kicks. Post break and Sane takes the heat on Charlotte. She heads up top and Charlotte sorta catches her and hits a fall away slam. Lynch tags in and runs wild on Sane. Suplex to Asuka, she heads up top and the missile dropkick follows. Sane cuts her off, heads up top for the elbow drop and Lynch cuts her off and press slams her to the mat and then hits the second rope leg drop for 2 as Asuka makes the save. Charlotte takes her out and Lynch disamhers Sane but Asuka mists her, sorta, and Sane cradles Lynch for the win. Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte @ 11:40 via pin [**½] This was solid but disappointing as there were some off parts that hurt the match. With the talent involved, it really should have been better.

– The Kabuki Warriors attack post match until Bliss & Cross make the save.

– Apollo Crews talks about the draft and faces Ricochet tonight.

– The Viking Raiders challenge Dolph & Roode to a tag title match next week.

– Ricochet comments on tonight’s match with Apollo Crews.

Ricochet vs. Apollo Crews : They lock up and Crews hits a slam and grounds the action. Ricochet fights out and follows with arm drags. They work into counters and end in a standoff. Crews shoulder tackles Ricochet to the floor, they work into some flippity doo counters and Crews hits the dropkick for 2. Crews follows with strikes, and the delayed suplex. Ricochet fires back, hits an arm drag and an enziguri. The springboard clothesline and running shooting star press follows for 2. Ricochet up top and rolls through on the 630, enziguri by Crews and the standing moonsault follows for 2. Ricochet counters the Apollo bomb and the recoil finishes it. Ricochet defeated Apollo Crews @ 4:00 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and fun little sprint.

– We head back to relive Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend from HIAC, you’d think they would have deleted that footage and vowed to never speak of it again.

TYSON & STROWMAN, TYSON & STROWMAN, TYSON & STROWMAN : Lawler introduces Tyson Fury, the ring is surrounded by security so I am expecting they to try and redo the Austin vs. Tyson angle here. Fury says last week, he was minding his own business and Braun tried to make him look like a fool, so he wants an apology. Strowman arrives and says that he was trying to have fun at Smackdown, until Fury looked at him like he wanted a piece. The last thing Fury wants is in Strowman’s ring. Strowman promises to eat him for lunch, and Fury says he’ll knock Strowman out. Strowman calls bullshit, so Fury mocks Strowman for not winning any titles. Strowman attacks, security swarms them and pulls them apart. Fury breaks free and they brawl until they get separated again. Fury fights off security with strikes and Strowman does the same. They brawl until the gaggle of geeks arrive to stop them. They of course fail, Fury & Strowman yell at each other and get pulled apart again. Strowman breaks free, and they get separated again. It’s a fine plan to get some mainstream press and add something to the Sweet Saudi Money show (reportedly the plan) and the crowd liked it well enough, but it only felt like a solid but unspectacular angle, basically Dollar Tree Tyson & Austin.

– Strowman promises to give Fury these hands, and refuses to apologize to him. He rushes the ring again and they have their 15yj pull apart.

