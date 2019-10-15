Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 10.14.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– For The Right to the #1 Draft Pick: Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte @ 13:55 via pin [***]

– Andrade defeated Ali @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Viking Raiders defeated Champions Roode & Ziggler @ 12:10 via pin [***¼]

– Aleister Black defeated Eric Young @ 1:40 via pin [NR]

– Ricochet defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 4:50 via pin [**½]

– Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander @ 9:00 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The kabuki Warriors defeated Natalya & Lacey Evans @ 16:00 via pin [**½]

– We open with highlights of the Rollins vs. Fiend feud.

– Lynch says she was prepared to kick Sasha’s ass tonight but Sasha isn’t here due to the last beating she gave her, but she’ll go to war with Charlotte and gladly rip her arm off. Charlotte arrives and says maybe she’ll get drafted to Raw and maybe they’ll fight forever. She says she’s not selfish and doesn’t even want to fight Lynch, she wants to be friends again because she misses her. Charlotte of course attacks and they brawl until refs arrive..

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch : they brawl at the bell as Lynch take control. She follows with kicks, Charlotte fires back and they trade. Charlotte gets the backslide for 2. Lynch hits a dragon screw and Charlotte quickly cuts her off. The skull fucker follows and she then grounds Lynch with a head scissors. Another skull fucker connects and Charlotte then sends her to the buckles. She follows with rights and a clubbing forearm. Lynch battles back with a dropkick, but Charlotte lays in chops. Lynch counters back and kicks Charlotte to the floor. To the floor and Charlotte posts Lynch. Post break and Charlotte follows with chops. Lynch fires back with clotheslines, kicks and heads up top and hits the missile dropkick for 2. Charlotte fires back and locks on the crab. Lynch fights and kicks Charlotte to the floor. The dropkick follows and then Lynch hits a clothesline from the apron. She misses the high cross and Charlotte hits natural selection for 2. Charlotte heads up top and Lynch cuts her off but Charlotte fights back with the big boot for 2. They work into counters, Lynch hits the second rope leg drop and that gets 2. Charlotte then hits the spear for 2. Lynch then cradles Charlotte for the win. Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte @ 13:55 via pin [***] Far from their best effort, but it was good overall with an invested crowd.

– Charly interviews Seth Rollins. He says today is a good day and the Fiend always follows him around. he thought he ended things at HIAC, he did what he had to do. Maybe he needs to end things tonight, as he goes Fiend hunting. He will find him and end this.

– Draft time: Seth Rollins to Raw, Brock Lesnar to Smackdown, Charlotte to Raw, The New Day to Smackdown, Andrade & Zelina Vega to Raw.

– The draft panel breaks down the picks.

– Zelina Vega cuts a promo and hypes their draft status.

Andrade vs. Ali : Vega is at ringside. JIP as Ali hits a RANA and dropkick. Vega distracts him and Andrade follows with a dropkick. Andrade lays in chops and Ali fires back, but Andrade dumps him to the floor. He follows him out and lays the boots to him. He then posts Ali, and traquilos. The hanging arm bar follows, and Andrade then follows with kicks. Ali fires back, but Andrade hits a running knee strike for 2. Andrade grounds the action, but Ali counters back but Andrade pulls the hanging arm bar again. Andrade misses the running knee and spills to the floor. Ali’s dive is stopped by Vega and he then jumps over her with a tope. Vega hits the RANA and back in Andrade hits the hammer lock DDT for the win. Andrade defeated Ali @ 5:50 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with the right man winning.

– The Kabuki Warriors to Raw, Daniel Bryan to Smackdown, Rusev to Raw, Bayley to Smackdown, Aleister Black to Raw.

Champions Roode & Ziggler vs. The Viking Raiders : Erik hits the shotgun knees on Dolph, Ivar follows with a suicide dive and the powerbomb and top rope splash follows for 2 as Roode makes the save. Dolph dropkicks Ivar, but Ivar cuts him of and tags in Erik who runs wild on the champions. Dolph takes out his knee and the champions take control. Roode lays in chops, works quick tags with Dolph as they isolate Erik. Dolph dumps him and Roode posts Erik. Dolph hits zigzag into some chairs at ringside. Post break and Dolph hits the elbow drop for 2. He grounds the action, Erik tries to fight to his feet, does but Dolph cuts off the tag and tags in Roode. He chokes out Erik in the corner, Erik fires back and Roode cuts off the tag. Dolph tags back in and talks shit to Erik. Erik fires up and lays him out with a big right. Tag to Ivar, Roode joins him but Ivar runs wild on the champions. He clotheslines Dolph, Erik back in and Dolph cuts off Ivar as Roode posts Erik for 2. the zigzag/spinebuster combo follows for 2 for the champions. Erik counters the superkick but Dolph hits the fameasser for 2. Roode hits the DDT for 2 as Ivar makes the save. Ivar takes down the champions, and hits the double back handspring elbow. Tag to Erik and Thor’s hammer finishes it. The Viking Raiders defeated Champions Roode & Ziggler @ 12:10 via pin [***¼] This was a good match with a smart layout and the welcomed tile change to cap it off. Give me the Viking Raiders vs. Harper & Rowan.

– The new champions say that they proved that they deserved to be on Raw, and won the IWGP, ROH, NXT, and now Raw tag team titles and remain undefeated.

– Cedric Alexander to Raw, Shinsuke Nakamura to Smackdown, Humberto Carrillo to Raw, Ali to Smackdown, Erick Rowan to Raw.

Aleister Black vs. Eric Young : Black run wild at the bell, hits the springboard moonsault pores but Young powders before black mass. Black follows with kicks, a flying knee strike and the dragon sleeper for the win. Aleister Black defeated Eric Young @ 1:40 via pin [NR] Delicious squash and I love that they are establishing a secondary finisher for Black.

– Buddy Murphy to Raw, Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler to Smackdown, Jinder Mahal to Raw, Carmella to Smackdown, R-Truth to Raw.

– The Street Profits talk about being drafted to Raw. The OC interrupt and Styles plays nice, but then says he doesn’t understand why they were drafted. The OC attacks and lays them out.

Ricochet vs. Shelton Benjamin : Shelton made TV! Ricochet hits a dropkick and Shelton cuts him off with a Saito suplex. Shelton follows with a huge flapjack for 2. He grounds the action, Ricochet fights to his feet and Shelton follows with the big boot for 2. He grounds the action, Ricochet fights back to his feet and hits a spin kick. The enziguri follows and Ricochet then hits the springboard clothesline and running shooting star press for 2. Ricochet heads up top and Shelton cuts him off, lays in knee strikes but Ricochet cuts him off and Ricochet counters the superplex and hits recoil for the win. Ricochet defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 4:50 via pin [**½] This was solid with Ricochet picking up another win on TV.

– They hype Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman.

– Lana gets a massage. She likes it hard and deep. Lashley arrives and takes over, which she likes; a Brazzers production.

Fury/Strowman Contract Signing : Jerry Lawler hosts the segment. He hypes Fury vs. Strowman and brings them out. Fury is dressed for a tropical vacation. Strowman puts over Fury but says he has a big ego. He says Fury was trying to steal his spotlight and at Sweet Saudi Money IV, he will give Fury his first loss and Fury can’t do a damn thing about it. He signs the contract. Fury signs and says he’s a fan of Strowman, and was at Smackdown to see him. His kids love Strowman, and he will prove to Strowman that he can knock him out. They face off and Strowman breaks the table. Fury tries to break a pen and leaves. The fuck was that?

– Samoa Joe to Raw, the Miz to Smackdown, Akira Tozawa to Raw, King Corbin to Smackdown, Shelton Benjamin to Raw.

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander : They lock up and work into counters and end in a stalemate. Murphy follows with elbows and slams Cedric to the buckles. He follows with chops, Cedric fires back but Murphy lays the boots to him. Cedric then gets tripped on the springboard and knocked to the floor. Post break and Cedric hits an enziguri but Murphy fires back with a knee strike. The tope con hello follows. He heads up top and hits meteora for 2. Cedric hits a back elbow strike, the dropkick and suicide dive. Back in and the springboard flatliner follows for 2. Murphy counters the lumbar check, but Cedric takes him up top and Murphy counters into Cheeky nandos and a powerbomb for 2. Murphy’s law finishes it. Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander @ 9:00 via pin [***] This was good but only a small sample of what they are capable of.

– Seth Rollins faces the Fiend in a falls count anywhere Universal Title match at Sweet Saudi Money IV.

– The Street Profits are going to get a partner to face the OC, because they want the smoke.

– Final draft picks: Rey Mysterio to Raw, Shorty Gable to Smackdown, Titus O’Neil to Raw, Elias to Smackdown, Liv Morgan to Raw.

– The draft panel gives a final breakdown.

– Natalya picks Lacey as her tag team partner even though Beth Phoenix is in the building.

Champions The kabuki Warriors vs. Natalya & Lacey Evans : JIP as the champions work over vans. Evans counters back, hits something sloppy and follows with a big boot. She follows Sane to the floor and Sane cuts her off with a spinning back fist. Asuka slams her to the barricade, and back in, Sane grounds the action with a guillotine. Evans powers out and Asuka tags in. Double teams follow as Asuka follows with Kawada kicks. She works the arm, Evans escapes and tags in Natalya. Natalya hits the rolling lariat, a German and takes out Sane. Asuka counters into a heel hook, but Natalya counters into a cradle for 2. The sharpshooter follows and Asuka fights as Sane breaks it up. Asuka knocks Natalya to the floor. Post break and Asuka works the octopus hold on Natalya. Natalya counters out and hits a basement dropkick. Asuka lock son an STF variation, transitions to an arm bar and Natalya then cradles her for 2. Asuka lays the boots to Natalya, and grounds things again. Natalya battles back slaps Asuka and Asuka cuts her off and takes out Evans. Natalya fires back, Sane tags in and they double team Natalya and cover for 2. Sane grounds the action, but Natalya fires back and powers out of the guillotine with a suplex. Tag to Evans, she runs wild and covers Sane for 2. The broncobuster connects and then the slingshot elbow drop gets 2. Evans looks for the Mero-sault, Sane cuts her off into the tree of WHOA, hits the dropkick and then the hanging double stomp but Natalya makes the save. Sane dumps her, hits the sliding D on Evans and Asuka blind tags in, Women’s right by Evans and Asuka sneaks in and rolls her up for the win. Champions The kabuki Warriors defeated Natalya & Lacey Evans @ 16:00 via pin [**½] I am really enjoying the new heel edge of the Kabuki Warriors. The match was solid but felt really long and lethargic at times.

– Seth finds the Bray in the Funhouse and kicks his ass. Bray begs off but Seth kicks hi ass some more to the boos of the crowd. He then sets the Funhouse on fire in tribute to Randy Orton.

DRAFTED TO SMACKDOWN :

* Roman Reigns

* The Fiend

* Sasha Banks

* Braun Strowman

* Lacey Evans

* The Revival

* Lucha House Party

* Heavy Machinery

* Apollo Crews

* Drew Gulak

* Heath Slater

* Tamina

* The B Team

* Brock Lesnar

* The New day

* Daniel Bryan

* Bayley

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Ali

* Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler

* Carmella

* The Miz

* King Corbin

* Shorty Gable

* Elias

DRAFTED TO RAW :

* Becky Lynch

* The OC

* Drew McIntyre

* Randy Orton

* Ricochet

* Lashley

* Alexa Bliss

* Kevin Owens

* Natalya

* The Viking Raiders

* Nikki Cross

* The Street Profits

* Eric Young

* EC3

* Sin Cara

* Seth Rollins

* Charlotte

* Andrade & Zelina Vega

* The Kabuki Warriors

* Rusev

* Aleister Black

* Cedric Alexander

* Humberto Carrillo

* Erick Rowan

* Buddy Murphy

* Jinder Mahal

* R-Truth

* Samoa Joe

* Akira Tozawa

* Shelton Benjamin

* Rey Mysterio

* Titus O’Neil

* Liv Morgan

Some Free Agent Notables Include: The Usos, Cesaro, Matt Hardy, AOP, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Dana Brooke, Drake Maverick, Fire & Desire, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan, Naomi, & The IIconics. (Injured: Jeff Hardy, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, & Nia Jax).

