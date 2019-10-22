Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 10.21.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Drew McIntyre defeated Ricochet @ 17:35 via pin [***½]

– Aleister Black defeated Jason Boots & Tights @ 1:40 via pin [NR]

– Andrade defeated Sin Cara @ 10:45 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Ryder & Hawkins @ 3:40 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 12:10 via pin [***]

– The Street Profits defeated The Good Brothers @ 13:10 via pin [**]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Ric Flair Talks : Flair is here to announce the final member of his team at the upcoming blood money event. He says Cleveland needs a champion so here’s here. He promises his team will destroy team Hogan, praises them, but says his team is better. The final member of his team is Drew McIntyre. So now it’s Team Hogan (Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, & Ali) vs. Team Flair (Captain Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, & Drew McIntyre). Flair puts over Drew, and Drew says he has granted Flair a favor and promises a preview of what he will do to Hogan at THE Crown Jewel.

Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet : Drew attacks with chops, and dumps Ricochet. He slams him to the barricade. Back in and Drew follows with more chops, lays the boots to him and follows with strikes and a big backdrop for 2. He grounds the action, and covers for 2. Drew chokes him out, follows with chops and then tosses him across the ring. He grounds the action again, Ricochet fights to his feet and fires back. Drew cuts him off but Ricochet picks up the pace and counters with knee strikes and a dropkick until Drew dumps him. Ricochet takes out his knees and follows with a suicide cannonball. Post break and Drew has Ricochet grounded. Ricochet battles back, lays in chops and then gets shot to the buckles and Drew covers for 2. Drew grounds the action again as Flair promos on Hogan, and challenges him to come to Smackdown. Go home Ric, you’re drunk. Ricochet fights back, follows with kicks and then catches Drew with a dropkick. He follows with strikes, an enziguri and 619. The springboard forearm and running shooting star follows for 1. Ricochet follows with a disaster kick and lionsault for 2. Ricochet heads up top, Drew cuts him off and then swats him out of the air and the buckle bomb and sitout powerbomb follow for 2. Drew looks for future shock, but Ricochet counters and hits an enziguri. Drew fights off the benadryller but Ricochet hits the DVD he heads up top and the shooting star press follows for 2. Ricochet back up top and the 630 misses, and Drew dumps him to counter the recoil. Drew posts him and the claymore finishes Ricochet. Drew McIntyre defeated Ricochet @ 17:35 via pin [***½] This was a very good opener, getting plenty of time and giving Drew a return win and also revenge for losing against Ricochet during the KOTR.

– Drew kicks his ass post match, hitting the reverse Alabama slam into the steps.

– They hype the OC vs. Street Profits feud.

– Charly interviews the OC about tonight’s trios tag vs. the profits & a mystery partner. Anderson mocks their opponents for being rookies, while they are greats. Style says getting the smoke is illegal. Gallows says Cleveland sucks, and Styles agrees. They aren’t concerned about the mystery man, and promise a beating tonight.

– We get a video package on the new WWE Raw draftees,

– Aleister Black is back in his little room; he has rage that is beyond redemption. He’s ready to pick a fight.

Aleister Black vs. Jason Boots & Tights : They lock up and work to the corner. Jason attacks with kicks, but Black counters back and he follows with kicks and strikes. He follows with a flurry, Jason fires back, but Black lights him up and black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Jason Boots & Tights @ 1:40 via pin [NR] Squash.

– We get an AOP video package; they are on Raw now and are violent men.

The King’s Court With Rusev : Jerry Lawler hosts. Rusev is asked about his issues with Lana and how she’s made them public. King gets the “what” treatment and Rusev says Bob Lashley has poisoned Lana’s mind. He will crush him. He still wears his wedding ring and hopes for the best. Lana & Lashley arrive on the screen and they are out to dinner. Lashley is here to take care of Lana’s needs and Lana says Rusev never took her to the place they are eating, but Lashley fulfills her and is a gentleman. Lashley & Lana say they love each other, and Rusev just stands there. He then says he will deliver his message to them personally and leaves. This angle is not good in any way, in fact, it’s the drizzling shits.

Andrade vs. Sin Cara : Vega is at ringside, and Sin Cara is still employed. Cara hasn’t appeared on TV/WWE network since the 50-Man battle royal at the last blood money show. They lock up, Andrade hits strikes but Cara follows with a dropkick and suicide dive. Back in and Cara hits the high cross for 2. Vega distracts Cara, allowing Andrade to attack. The reverse DDT follows for 2. Humberto Carrillo watches on from backstage as Cara battles back with a head scissors, heads up top and hits a moonsault to the floor. Post break and Andrade cuts off Cara, they trade strikes and Cara hits a springboard moonsault for 2. They trade, Andrade hits knee strikes but Cara cuts him off, heads up top and rolls through on the senton, Andrade trips him into the buckles and misses the double knees but cuts off the head scissors and covers for 2. Andrade follows with the rolling suplexes, and covers for 2. Andrade heads up top and Cara cuts him off, follows him up and they trade. Andrade counters the superplex, but Cara fights back and his a sunset bomb for 2. Back up top and Andrade crotches him, hits the double knees and covers for 2. Cara fights back, dumps him and hits a slingshot RANA to the floor. Vega distracts him, Andrade stuns him off the ropes and Vega follows with a RANA. Back in and the hammerlock DDT finishes it. Andrade defeated Sin Cara @ 10:45 via pin [***] The match was good, but I wish they would save the Vega stuff for bigger matches with more dangerous opponents and not job guys like Cara.

– Humberto Carrillo cuts a promo, he wants to be universal champion, and when he does, he will be a good one and won’t be setting fires like Rollins.

– The Street Profits talk about their issues with the OC, making fun of AJ’s hair and their 90s hand gestures. They hype tonight’s match and tease their mystery partner. Dawkins says their partner doesn’t like AJ and is just like them. They want the smoke.

– Truth sneaks around backstage with the 24/7 title. One of the Singh geeks arrives and sings to him, and the other pins Truth and they run away.

Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Ryder & Hawkins : Erik attacks and runs wild early on, tossing Ryder into Hawkins. Ivar tags n as the champions continue to dominate, Ivar hits a suicide dive and back in, tags Erik in. He follows with knee strikes on Ryder, Ryder battles back with a missile dropkick and tag in Hawkins. Hawkins & Ryder work quick tags and double teams, grounding Erik. Ryder back in and follows with strikes until Erik cuts him off and tags in Ivar, He runs wild, tags in Erik. Double teams follow and Erik covers for 2. Ryder made the save, Erik knees his face off and Thor’s hammer finishes it. Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Ryder & Hawkins @ 3:40 via pin [NR] A fine extended squash over the former champions.

– Lashley & Lana are asked to leave the restaurant because Rusev is on the way.

– Rey Mysterio arrives.

– Post break, Rusev arrives and starts kicking Lashley’s ass, destroying the place. Security arrives and separates them.

Rey Mysterio Talks : Rey’s arm is still in a sling. Rey says that he’s been training Cain to beat Brock. But he wanted to come here and thank the fans for their support of he and Dominic during these hard times. He was thinking about retiring, but is so thankful for the love of the fans. The fans are his family, ad they will celebrate together when Cain beats that bastard Brock. Heyman arrives on the screen and say that they have a misunderstanding. Rey wouldn’t talk his shit if Brock was there, but he is because Brock has been drafted to Smackdown. Rey thinks Cain can handle Brock, the man who beat Brock 9 years ago and too the UFC Title. That won’t happen again because Brock sees the scar Cain left him with and has been looking for revenge for 9 years. He gets that revenge in Saudi, because Rey served up Cain like a feast to Brock. Rey cuts him off and Shelton Benjamin arrives. He runs down Rey for getting Cain a title shot. Shelton is pissed about this and says his friend is Brock. He knows Brock better than anyone and pushes Rey around. Shelton talks all kinds of shit and asks where Cain is and Cain arrives. Cain beats his ass with poor looking ground and pound. The choke follows and Cain stand s tall. This was good work from Paul & Rey and fine setup for Crown Jewel.

– Charly interviews Seth. Seth says that the Fiend may have gotten inside his head, but he did find the Firefly Funhouse and burnt it down. The Fiend is different, and has changed him. Seth then confronts Humberto and says he did what he needed to do last week. He did what was right, and welcomes him to Raw, and offers him a match tonight.

– We see footage of Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, on a float, making that sweet blood money.

Champion Seth Rollins vs. Humberto Carrillo : Carrillo immediately cradles him for 2. They lock up and work into counters as Seth grounds things until Carrillo makes the ropes. They lockup, working into counters again and Carrillo makes the ropes. They trade shoulder tackles, pick up the pace and Carrillo follows with an arm drag and high cross for 2. Seth dumps him, hits a suicide dive and slams him to the barricade. The suplex follows. Post break and Seth has things grounded. He follows with chops, strikes and talks shit to Carrillo, showing more heelish tendencies. Carrillo counters back, hits the disaster kick and follows with arm drags. He follows with a tope, and back in, misses the missile dropkick and Seth does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. The springboard knee strike connects for 2. He then cuts off a RANA into a buckle bomb, superkick and the cover gets 2. He looks for blackout but Carrillo cradles him for 2. He battles back, hits the DDT, heads up top as the moonsault follows for 2. The Aztec press is countered, Seth hits the superkick and blackout for the win. Champion Seth Rollins defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 12:10 via pin [***] Seth was really leaning heel tonight, with commentary even lightly mentioning it so I can see a heel turn coming. The match was good and gave Carrillo some shine before losing to the champion.

– They shake hands post match.

– Truth finds the Singhs and pins the wrong one. They dance away laughing at Truth who is amazed that there are two of them.

– Firefly Funhouse returns on Friday’s Smackdown.

– AJ asks where their partner is and mocks them.

The Street Profits vs. The Good Brothers :One day, Montez Ford & Bianca BelAir will have the most charismatic, beautiful, and athletically superior children that will rule the world like Khan Noonien Singh. This is a regular tag with Style at ringside. Ford works over Anderson to begin. He follows with a dropkick for 2. Anderson powders and back in, Dawkins gets the tag and double teams follow. Gallows tags in and Dawkins hits a shoulder tackle and follows with strikes. Gallows cuts him off and follows with strikes. He grounds the action, and Anderson tags back in. Dawkins battles back and tags in Ford. He runs wild and get ct off when AJ distracts him. They dump Ford and Anderson follows with an apron knee strike. Post break, and Gallows works over Ford. He grounds the action but Ford fights back until Gallows cuts him off with a fall away slam. Anderson tags back in and follows with ground and pound. Ford tries to fire up, Gallows tags in and Ford keeps firing back and they work into a double down. Anderson in and Ford dumps him and makes the tag. Dawkins in and runs wild on both, tags in Ford and the doomsday is cut off by Gallows but Dawkins dumps Gallows and AJ shoves For off the ropes into a spinebuster for 2. Anderson dumps Ford, they brawl on the floor and AJ gets tossed to the back as Kevin Owens arrives and suns AJ. Ford hits a dive and Ford hits the frog slash for the win. The Street Profits defeated The Good Brothers @ 13:10 via pin [**] So they hyped this all week as a six man tag with a mystery partner, and then changed it to a regular tag. Ok. The match was fine, no one cared until the end when Owens arrived and it didn’t play well as an introduction for the Street Profits.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 61. On the show, the good brother, 411’s Larry Csonka breaks down a good Impact Bound for Glory 2019 PPV and then previews the upcoming ROH UK tour. The show is approximately 40-minutes long. * Intro

* Impact Bound for Glory Review: 1:50

* ROH Honor United London Preview: 16:40

* ROH Honor United Newport Preview: 25:45

* ROH Honor United Bolton Preview: 30:55 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.