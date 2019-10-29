Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 10.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeated Kairi Sane @ 14:55 via submission [***¼]

– Buddy Murphy defeated. R-Truth @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre @ 17:20 via DQ [***½]

– Non-Title Match: The Viking Raiders defeated Two Geeks @ 1:55 via pin [NR]

– Andrade defeated Sin Cara @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Charlotte & Natalya defeated The IIconics @ 4:20 via submission [**]

– Falls Count Anywhere Non-Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan @ 15:05 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Champion AJ Styles defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 9:30 via submission [***]

– “Paige here.” She welcomes us to the show, and brings out the Kabuki Warriors, who are sporting new, dark gear. Paige puts them over, and says she took them and made them a team. Asuka takes the mic and then Sane, they speak in Japanese and cackle evilly as Asuka mists Paige. Hit the bricks, honey. Becky arrives and attacks Sane. She brawls with both.

Champion Becky Lynch vs. Kairi Sane : Sane begs off but Lynch attacks, Sane powders and then attacks with strikes. She chokes out Lynch in the ropes, and slams Lynch to the buckles. Lynch fires back, hits a bulldog and coves for 2. She heads up top and Sane cuts her off and slams her to the mat. Sane follows with chops, but Lynch cuts her off and follows with arm drags. She works a hammerlock, follows with kicks and covers for 2. Sane fights off disarmher and powders. Asuka distracts Lynch but Lynch hits a clothesline on Sane. Asuka distracts her again and Sane slams Lynch to the steps. Post break and Sane has Lynch grounded. She slaps Lynch around, Lynch fires back and Sane cuts her off. Lynch fires back with kicks, a clothesline and forearms. The XPLODER follows for 2. Sane counters into the anchor, but Lynch cradles her for 2. Lynch follows with the flying forearm, but Sane cradles her for 2. Sane follows with a DDT for 2. Sane heads up top, Lynch pops up and cuts her off, and follows her up. Sane knocks her into the tree of WHOA, but Lynch fights out and slams her to the mat, The second rope leg drop follows for 2. Lynch follow with kicks, takes out Asuka, but Sane hits the back fist and covers for 2. Lynch counters into disarmher and Sane taps. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Kairi Sane @ 14:55 via submission [***¼] This was a good and fun match, which got some time, to open the show.

– Truth gets interviewed about losing the 24/7 title, and plans to win it back. Buddy arrives and says that Truth should be focused on him.

Buddy Murphy vs. R-Truth : They lock up and Buddy follows with strikes, kicks, and works him over in the corner. Truth fires back, hits a head scissors and Buddy fires back but Truth hits the spinning forearm for 2. Buddy counters the axe kick, but Truth hits the leg lariat for 2.The 24/7 geeks run through, Truth joins in and Buddy hits kamigoye and pins truth. Buddy Murphy defeated. R-Truth @ 1:30 via pin [NR] A bunch of bullshit, but at least Buddy won.

– We get an AOP video package.

– The Street Profits arrive and Ford says they made their debut last week, and showed up and showed out. They beat the OC with an assist from their homie Kevin Owens. Dawkins talks about the after party but can’t remember the name of the chick he was kissing on. They are here and they want the smoke. They head into the crowd to have a good time and leave. Ok then.

Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet : Jimmy Hart, Hogan & Flair are at ringside; this is a rematch from last week, which Drew won. Ricochet hits a suicide dive and follows with a tope as he takes control right away. Drew quickly stuns him off the ropes, and then starts attacking the ribs of Ricochet. He follows with an overhead toss on the floor, lays in chops and back in, chokes out Ricochet in the ropes. Ricochet fires back, but Drew cuts him off with the boot and leg drop. He talks shit to Hogan and back in, works an abdominal stretch on Ricochet. Drew follows with a hip toss. a dump duplex and grounds the action. Ricochet fires back, hits ahead scissors and then runs into a backdrop. The buckle bomb follows, and Drew poses like Hogan. Drew dumps Ricochet, follows and lays in chops. He slams him off of the barricade, follows with strikes and back in, Ricochet fires back with kicks, chops and strikes. Drew quickly cuts him off with a kick to the ribs for 2. Post break and Ricochet gets a cradle for 2. Drew cuts him off, they work to the corner and Ricochet counters splash mountain with a RANA. Ricochet follows with strikes, chops and then an enziguri. he follows with kicks, a rolling dropkick and the springboard clothesline. The lionsault follows for 2. Drew fights off the benadryller, and hits the reverse Alabama slam for 2. Ricochet counters future shock into a cradle for 2. Drew follows with a lariat for 2. Drew takes him up top. Ricochet fights back and knocks him into the tree of WHOA, but Drew hits a spider suplex. Ricochet counters the claymore, heads up top and the 630 misses, he rolls through and Orton arrives for the RKO/DQ finish. Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre @ 17:20 via DQ [***½] This was another very good match from these two, with the bad non-finish most of us I think saw coming.

– The OC stare down Humberto Carrillo backstage. AJ praises his effort against Rollins last week, and says if he wants to prove himself, he should face AJ tonight. Carrillo just stands there.

The Viking Raiders vs. Two Geeks : One geek runs away so Erik starts killing the other. The first geek returns, gets beat down, and Ivar now dishes out some punishment. The champions kill them for a bit and Thor’s hammer finishes it. The Viking Raiders defeated Two Geeks @ 1:55 via pin [NR] The Viking Raiders killing geeks is always great, but this is really all we have for them as champions these days?

Andrade vs. Sin Cara : Vega is at ringside. Sin Cara brings out a masked luchadora named Catalina (Catalina Garcia from NXT, signed in August). Andrade quickly cuts of Cara and dumps him to the floor. Back in and Andrade takes the heat, but Cara manages to dump him and follows with a tornillo to the floor. Back in and Cara hits a destroyer, Catalina takes out Vega but Andrade cradles Cara with the ropes for the win. Andrade defeated Sin Cara @ 3:00 via pin [NR] Fine for the rime given, but it is interesting that Catalina is a basically skipping NXT, they must have high hopes for her.

Charlotte & Natalya vs. The IIconics : Charlotte & Royce begin. Charlotte immediately takes control, lays in chops and hits a fall away slam. Natalya tags in and double teams follow on Royce as Natalya covers for 2. Royce cuts her off, tags in Jay and she follows with kicks, covering for 2. Kay grounds the action, Royce tags in and follows with a spin kick for 2. Royce grounds things, tags in Kay and double teams follow until Charlotte makes the save and dumps Royce. Natalya fights back, sharpshooter on Kay, Charlotte takes out Royce and Kay taps. Charlotte & Natalya defeated The IIconics @ 4:20 via submission [**] It was ok. I wonder if they will actually run with Charlotte & Natalya as a team for a while.

– Seth Rollins cuts a fired up, but not all that good promo on the Fiend, because that’s still going on for reasons.

Falls Count Anywhere Non-Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan : Seth attacks at the bell, runs wild with strikes and follows with the blockbuster for 2. He dumps Rowan to the floor, follows but Rowan cuts him off and slams him to the barricades. The big boot follows for 2. Rowan lays in chops, and they brawl into the crowd, and high into the stands. They brawl into the concourse, Seth gets tossed into the merch stand and slammed through a table for 2. Post break and they are back at ringside. Seth follows with suicide dives, and then slams Rowan to the steps. Rowan uses the steps to cut off a dive, follows with a dropkick and a running cross body on the floor for 2. Rowan powerbombs him to the post, covering for 2. They fight up to the commentary table, but Seth counters back with superkicks and a stomp onto the table and covers for 2. Seth follows with a high cross to the floor. hits chair shots as hey work backstage. PIPES FALL EVERYWHERE. LOUD NOISES. Seth hits him with a ladder, stomps him onto it and rolls him under the forklift and does the Mankind/Rock half time heat finish. Champion Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan @ 15:05 via pin [**½] This was solid, they worked hard, but it just really felt like every other match of this type that WWE runs.

– Aleister Black is back in his little room. He wants a fight and for someone to knock at his door.

– They hype SaudiMania IV.

US Champion AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carrillo : The Good Brothers are at ringside. They lock up, working into counters and Carrillo follows with strikes, and then hits the high cross for 2. Carrillo follows with the disaster kick for 2. The standing moonsault follows for 2. Carrillo hits a dropkick and Styles powders. To the floor and Styles cuts off Carrillo and hits a tornado DDT. Post break and Carrillo battles back with an enziguri. John Woooooo follows and Carrillo then hits a missile dropkick. The Aztec press follows for 2. Carrillo back up and misses the moonsault, allowing Styles to hit an inverted DDT for 2. Carrillo fights back and hits the top rope moonsault for 2. Styles cuts him off, attacking the leg, and the calf killer finishes it. Champion AJ Styles defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 9:30 via submission [***] They had a good match, but I most certainly wouldn’t have had new babyface Humberto Carrillo tap out clean in week two of his Raw run.

– Post match, The OC beats down Carrillo, but the Street Profits make the save.

The King’s “Divorce” Court With Lana & Rusev : Lana & Rusev arrive. Rusev is still wearing his wedding ring because he believes in true love. Lana is upset because the fns have been mean to her. The truth is that their marriage was only about what Rusev wanted, which was sex. Rusev says “can you blame me?” Rusev wanted sex all the time and everywhere, and calls him a sex addict. Rusev can’t believe she said that, and Lana says he only ever anted to put a baby in her, he never loved her. Rusev says he wanted a family because he loved her. Lana claims she’s a model and fashion influencer, and doesn’t want to be momma Rusev. She then claims Rusev cheated on her, and Lashley told her so. Rusev sys Lashley is talking shit so Lashley arrives. They brawl, Rusev slams Lashley to the steps and they battle into the ring. Lashley cuts him off, but Rusev follows with a machka kick and Samoan drop. He takes off his wedding ring and shoves it in Lashley’s mouth and beats him down, Lana attacks with kendo shots, Rusev no sell her and keeps asking why she’s doing it. To distract you silly, so that Lashley can punch and kick you in the balls a few times. Lashley & Lana make out as Rusev massages his injured balls. For a moment, I thought that a babyface may stand tall and actually look cool for a moment, but that’s too easy. This angle is bad, the verbiage is bad, the alleged motivations are bad, positioning this as the main event segment was embarrassing and it needs to be burned with fire. But people will tell you it was good and that all three are over more now than ever.

