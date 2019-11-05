Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 11.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Charlotte & Natalya defeated Champions The Kabuki Warriors @ 18:05 via submission [***]

– Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander @ 5:30 via pin [***]

– Andrade & Zelina Vega defeated Sin Cara & Carolina @ 7:30 via pin [*¾]

– Rusev defeated Drew McIntyre @ 9:50 via DQ [**]

– The OC defeated The Street Profits & Humberto Carrillo @ 11:45 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Polo Boys @ 0:40 via pin [NR]

– NXT Title Match: Seth Rollins defeated Champion Adam Cole @ 12:30 via DQ [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– NXT Dad Triple H and his NXT crew arrive in SUVs.

Brock Collects a Check While Paul Talks : Paul introduces himself and hypes up Brock as the ultimate champion in WWE. Brock has had enough of Smackdown, quit, and is here to hunt down Rey Mysterio. Raw traded Bliss & Cross to Smackdown for future considerations, and is now on Raw. He can do anything he wants because WWE has too much invested in him. Brock is better than each and every one of you, better than of those bitches in the back, so where is Rey? Does Brock have to hop the rail and slap every man in this audience? There is no one bad enough to slap man, including Rey who couldn’t even defend his punk son. Some one will stooge off Rey and Brock will commit a felony against him or turn this building inside out. Tonight with be the funeral of Rey Mysterio. Great promo from Paul here.

– They head backstage and Brock assaults people and destroys shit looking for Rey.

– We see Brock heading to a car and pulling some poor dude out and screaming for Rey.

– They hype Lacey vs. Natalya from Crown Jewel.

Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Charlotte & Natalya : Natalya and Sane begin, they lock up and Natalya works into counters and follows with a slam for 2. Asuka tags in and pulls a knee bar, transitions to an ankle lock but Natalya escapes. Lock up and Charlotte tags in. Sane & Natalya in and the challengers follow with suplexes. Post break and Asuka is in control, trades shoulder tackles with Natalya and Natalya takes her down. Asuka powders, Natalya follows and runs into a head kick. Back in Asuka covers for 2. She grounds the action, Natalya fight to her feet and Sane tags in and double teams follow on Natalya. She grounds the action, taking control. Natalya counters out and gets cut off with a dropkick for 2. Natalya then gets a cradle for 2. Charlotte tags in, runs wild with chops and the fall away slam. Natural selection follows but Asuka makes the save. Charlotte takes her out and back in, hits the big boot. The moonsault connects on both for 2. Asuka then stuns her off the ropes. Post break and Sane cuts off the tag. Sane lays the boots to Charlotte, but Charlotte cuts her off with a kick. Tag to Natalya and Asuka joins her. Natalya runs wild and follows with a rolling clothesline. The German follows and the sharpshooter is countered into an arm bar by Asuka but Natalya counters into a sharpshooter. Sane cuts that off with a code breaker, spear by Charlotte and Natalya gets the sharpshooter again and Asuka taps. Charlotte & Natalya defeated Champions The Kabuki Warriors @ 18:05 via submission [***] This was a good match that got plenty of time and sets up a title match down the line.

– Paul & Brock are looking for Rey, they threaten Lawler and Dio stands up for him and get F5’d onto the announce table. Rey attacks Brock with pipe shots and lays him out with a belt shot. I love the Rey vs. Brock stuff so far.

– Rey cuts a promo on Brock and says that he will fight fire with fire and is coming after the WWE Championship at Survivor Series. Good stuff from Rey.

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander : Alexander hits a head scissors and dropkick. Buddy cuts him off on the floor, they work back in and Buddy posts him, covering for 2. He grounds the action, Alexander fights to his feet but gets slammed down as Buddy starts attacking the posted arm. He grounds things again, but Alexander fires back and follows with the back elbow and back handspring kick. The suicide dive and tope follows. Back in and Alexander hits the slingshot flatliner for 2. The springboard is cut off but Alexander cradles him for 2. The Michinoku driver also gets 2. Alexander follows with kicks and Buddy cuts him off and Murphy’s law finishes it. Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander @ 5:30 via pin [***] This was a good little sprint as they made the most of their time.

– We get highlights of NXT invading Smackdown.

Seth Rollins Talks : Seth talks about what’s next for him, it’s been a rough couple of months and he’s not stupid, he knows plenty are thrilled he lost to the Fiend and he doesn’t give a damn. He’s concerned that the Fiend took the title to Smackdown and that Brock is back on raw with the universal title. All of the work he did to give people opportunities is now gone and doesn’t know if he has the energy to keep ongoing. He doesn’t know what’s next. Triple H’s music hits and NXT dad is here to hue NXT chants. He says that history repeats itself, because their paths cross when Seth doesn’t know what’s next. Maybe Seth’s future is his past. When they first united, Seth became NXT champion, and then the Shield was born and then Seth was WWE champion. Seth says those things were for Triple H’s benefit, and Triple H says Seth walked away as a champion each time. Triple H knows what’s next and talks about Smackdown. Seth says the roster was stuck overseas, but Triple H says it was smart and Cole beat Bryan and made a statement that they were real. NXT is on fire so what is next? Triple H wants to know what Seth will do next. Survivor Series is tri-branded this year and they have something to prove, but Triple H knows how to get Seth great again. You are with him or against him. Undisputed Era arrives, and then the OC arrive. Undisputed powders and Dijakovic arrives and attacks as Priest also arrives as NXT runs wild until some goofs chase them off. Seth did nothing and no one attacked him.

– Seth meets with Triple H and says if he’s coming to NXT he’s coming as a top guy and wants Cole in an NXT Title match tonight. Triple H says welcome back and challenge accepted.

Sin Cara & Carolina vs. Andrade & Zelina Vega : Andrade attacks, gets dumped and Carolina hits him with an apron cannonball as commentary keeps calling Carolina, Catalina. Post break and Andrade follows with chops on Cara. They work up top and Cara battles back, and hits the sunset bomb. The ladies tag in and Carolina hits dropkicks, a high cross but Vega rakes the eyes, hits an enziguri and then gets cut off with a wheelbarrow slam as Andrade makes the save, Cara dumps him and Carolina hits a Gory bomb as Cara hits a dive. Carolina catches the RANA but Vega sends her to the ropes and hits a spike RANA for the win. Andrade & Zelina Vega defeated Sin Cara & Carolina @ 7:30 via pin [*¾] This wasn’t very good and the have killed the new babyface act in just two weeks.

– We get highlights of the Lana/Rusev/Lashley saga.

– Rusev arrives and says that tonight is the night to end all of this stupid drama. He’s not here to talk about his soon to be ex-wife Lana, but Bob Lashley can have Lana, but Lashley’s ass is his. Lashley arrives on crutches and with Lana. Lashley claims that he’s not medically cleared, because he suffered a torn groin doing things in bed with Lana. Lana says their lie is filled with love and sex, and says someone has volunteered to fight Rusev.

Drew McIntyre vs. Rusev : Drew attacks with head butts and chops, but Rusev fires back and works him over in the corner. Drew fires back with kicks, chokes out Rusev and follows with a clothesline and ground and pound. Rusev powers out and hits a fall away slam. Post break and Drew has things grounded. The spinebuster follows for 2. Drew calls Rusev a butch, which fires him up and he makes his comeback. Drew counters the machka kick, and they work into a double down. They trade strikes, machka kick by Rusev and Drew spills to the floor. Rusev follows and slams Drew to the barricade and Lashley attacks for the DQ. Rusev defeated Drew McIntyre @ 9:50 via DQ [**] The match was ok, but had that feeling that they were working for a shit finish (they have a much better match in them), which they did. Lashley vs. Rusev will unfortunately continue.

– Rusev fights off Lashley until Orton flies in with an RKO. They beat down Rusev, and Ricochet makes the save. He dumps Lashley and then Orton, before dropkicking Lashley into Lana. It’s nice when babyfaces have friends.

– We get an interview with Becky Lynch next. It will be Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Baszler at Survivor Series. She knows she’s the target and Shayna arrives. Shayna says she’s been waiting for this, because everyone always talks about Lynch. She knows Lynch beat Ronda, and while she trained with Ronda, she isn’t the same person. She will pin or trap Lynch at Survivor Series, and Lynch will now have to wonder which one of her limbs will belong to Shayna. Lynch isn’t sure is she respects her or wants to slaps her. Warring with her will change Shayna, and while she won’t take her eyes off Bayley, she’s coming for Shayna. That was really good.

The OC vs. The Street Profits & Humberto Carrillo : JIP as Carrillo hits the springboard head butt for 2. Dawkins tags in and Styles cuts him off and Anderson tags in. Dawkins cuts him off with the dropkick and slam. Double teams follow for 2. Ford grounds the action, Anderson cuts him off, Styles distracts Ford and Gallows follows with a clothesline on the floor. Styles tags in and chokes out Ford. The cover follows for 2. Ford hits a desperation dropkick and another. He counters Gallows and then gets cut off as Styles follows with strikes and Anderson hits a running boot. Gallows in and covers for 2. Post break and Anderson has Ford grounded. Ford fires back, but Anderson cuts him off and covers for 2. Ford avoids a charge, Anderson posts himself and Ford cuts off Gallows with a blockbuster. Tags to Styles & Carrillo. Carrillo runs wild and hits John Woooooooo. The basement dropkick connects and the standing moonsault gets 2. The disaster kick follows, Carrillo up top and the moonsault connects for 2. It breaks down, Ford hits a tope con hello and Carrillo counters Styles but Styles hits a powerbomb and pins him using the ropes. The OC defeated The Street Profits & Humberto Carrillo @ 11:45 via pin [**½] This was solid, but Carrillo losing again wasn’t the best of choices.

– We get an Adam Cole video package.

– Brock vs. Rey is official for Survivor Series.

– The Viking Raiders vs. Undisputed Era vs. The Revival is set for Survivor Series.

Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Polo Boys : The champions run wild on Abercrombie & Fitch and end it. Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Polo Boys @ 0:40 via pin [NR] Squash.

– The champions comment on their loss to the Good Brothers at Crown Jewel and promise it was only one battle.

Champion Adam Cole vs. Seth Rollins : Triple H is at ringside. They lock up and work into counters as they work to the ropes. Thy work back to the ropes and Seth follows with a shoulder tackle, rights and dumps Cole. He follows with a plancha, and back in, Cole cuts off the buckle bomb and they spill to the floor as Seth slams Cole to the barricade. Post break and Cole cuts off Seth back in the ring and covers for 2. He follows with strikes, they trade and Seth hits an enziguri, they trade again and Seth hits a superkick for 2. Cole cuts off the springboard knee with a superkick for 2. Seth counters the Panama sunrise and hits the bucklebomb for 2. He follows with suicide dives, and backing, Seth hits the springboard knee but Cole counters the falcon arrow into the OG last shot and covers for 2. Cole follows with the running boot for 2. He drops the kneepad and Seth counters the last shot into a cradle for 2.They work into a double down, Cole fights to his feet, heads up top and Seth joins him and the superplex into the deal/falcon arrow follows for 2. Seth sets for blackout, but Undisputed Era attack. Seth Rollins defeated Champion Adam Cole @ 12:30 via DQ [***] This was a good match that never really kicked into high gear and ended with the big brawl and non-finish.

– They beat down Rollins, but the OC make the save and a ton of bodies hit the ring for the big brawl. NXT takes control and Ricochet hits a huge shooting star pres onto the pile on the floor. Lee follows with a tope onto the pile as the show ends.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 64. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert review WWE Crown Jewel, MLW Superfight, & NJPW Power Struggle and then discuss how much of a dumpster fire ROH has become. The show is approximately 106-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Crown Jewel Review/Post Show Drama: 2:00

* MLW Superfight Review: 42:10

* NJPW Power Struggle Review: 58:50

* Is ROH Now a “Dumpster Fire?”: 1:24:55 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.