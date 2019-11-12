Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 11.11.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match:: Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte @ 18:00 via pin [***]

– Drew McIntyre defeated Sin Cara @ 3:55 via pin [**]

– WWE 24/7 Title Match: R-Truth vs. The Singhs went to a no contest @ whatever [DUD]

– Seth Rollins defeated WALTER @ 4:20 via DQ [**]

– Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Street Profits defeated Imperium @ 6:55 via pin [***]

– Andrade defeated Cedric Alexander @ 3:50 via pin [**½]

– Erick Rowan defeated Nigel Kickpads @ 1:00 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Randy Orton, Ricochet, & Humberto Carrillo defeated The OC @ 15:30 via pin [**¾]

– Dio was killed at the hands of Brock Lesnar last week, ending his short run on commentary.

– Becky Lynch kicks off the show. Lynch plays to the crowd and says back in the UK where she trained as a 15-year old kid, and now the women’s champion. The challengers are hungry and the list of challengers looking to take her out is getting longer, so bring it on. Bring them all on. She’ll never stop running her mouth, slapping faces and making them better. She wants to be Becky two belts again and Charlotte arrives.

Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte : Lynch is replacing Natalya, who had “family obligations.” Becky & Asuka begin, locking up and Asuka slamming her down and covering for 2. They talk some shit and work into counters as Asuka takes control. Becky cuts her off and follows with kicks. Asuka fires back and tags in Sane as they double team Becky. Sane slams her to the buckles, Becky fires back and grounds the action, working the arm. Becky misses a charge, Sane fires back and misses the sliding D. Becky follows with a suplex for 2. Charlotte tags in and delivers chops. Sane fires back, Charlotte no sells and cuts her off with ease. Sane gets a sleeper, Charlotte escapes and hits a shoulder tackle. She grounds things and hits the skull fucker. The rolling head scissors follow and Asuka tags in. She attacks with kicks and strikes, and grounds Charlotte. Charlotte escapes, hits a back elbow and Shayna Baszler is at ringside. Post break and Asuka works over Charlotte with strikes, but Charlotte cradles her for 2. The fall away slam follows, and then dumps Sane. Asuka cuts her off and follows with kicks. She chokes her out in the ropes, but Charlotte fires back with chops until Asuka dumps her. Sane attacks and rolls her back in. Sane tags in and they work double teams on Charlotte. Sane grounds the action. Charlotte fights to her feet and escapes until Sane cuts her off. Asuka tags back in and the double team suplex gets 2. Charlotte fights back and Asuka locks on the octopus hold. Charlotte powers out but Asuka hits a crucifix driver for 2. She follows with kicks, but Charlotte fires back and Asuka rolls for the Asuka lock but Charlotte counters until Asuka gets an arm bar. Charlotte powers up and into a powerbomb for 2 as Sane makes the save. She tags in and follows with chops and strikes. She heads up top and Charlotte cuts her off and slams her to the buckles. Tag to Becky and she runs wild on the champions, taking down Asuka. She runs Sane into her and hits an XPLODER, kicks and a missile dropkick on both. Shayna gets on the apron for the distraction and Bayley attacks her. Asuka rolls up Becky to retain. Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte @ 18:00 via pin [***] Good match with some Survivor Series build added in, but unfortunately the clichéd distraction finish to top it off.

– Post match, Bayley lays out Becky.

– Ricochet meets with Orton as the OC harasses Carrillo. Ricochet stops that, they mock him and the OC proposes a match. Orton then agrees to tags with Ricochet & Carrillo against the OC tonight.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sin Cara : They lock up and work to the ropes as McIntyre starts pummeling him. The dump suplex follows, and McIntyre then lays in rights until Cara dumps him and hits a suicide dive. The moonsault to the floor follows and back in, Cara covers for 2. McIntyre cuts him off with a head butt, and follows with rights. The clothesline gets 2. McIntyre follows with a cravat, grounding the action. Cara fights to his feet and McIntyre just beats him down and talks shit to him. Cara counters back with leg kicks, the dropkick and a head scissors as McIntyre spills to the floor. McIntyre counters the RANA and powerbombs him on the floor. Back in and the claymore finishes it. Drew McIntyre defeated Sin Cara @ 3:55 via pin [**] I’d want to quit after that powerbomb on the floor as well.

– Rowan has a pet on a box and talks wacky to it.

R-Truth vs. The Singhs : This is for the 24/7 championship, which Samer holds. Truth attacks, taking control but then gets cut off with double teams. The Singhs dance and Truth posts one of them and takes control back. He runs wild on Sunil and the Singhs powder. They run, Truth chases, and they escape to the back. The ref follows and the Singhs run into the women’s locker room, pop back out and then hide… but find Rowan. He kills them and hits them with a couch. Truth arrives and then leaves. R-Truth vs. The Singhs went to a no contest @ whatever [DUD] Trash.

– Seth Rollins arrives and talks about the recent drama with NXT. Triple H lit a fire in him, and while he started in NXT, Raw is his home. At Survivor Series, he and his gang will finish it. Tonight, he wants to prove that he’s the best and issues an open challenge and wants the UK’s best. WALTER arrives to hopefully cave in Seth’s chest. Imperium with him, and WALTER says he is the best. He is the ring general, WALTER, the NXT UK Champion. They are Imperium and are here to restore honor to the sport. Seth isn’t safe from an NXT Takeover. Seth says WALTER may think he’s the best with his little title and accepts his challenge.

Seth Rollins vs. WALTER : WALTER easily overpowers Seth to begin, just tossing him around. the shoulder tackle follows, Seth fires back and hits sling blade. WALTER then cuts him off with a German and follows with a slam and elbow drop for 2. He grounds the action, and then follows with chops and half crab. Seth escapes so WALTER kicks him in the head. He follows with clubbing strikes in the ropes, but Seth counters and hits an enziguri. The springboard knee strike follows and then counters a German and hits a superkick, another and Imperium rushes the ring for the DQ. Seth Rollins defeated WALTER @ 4:20 via DQ [**] This was ok for what it was.

– Post match, Imperium attacks until Owens & The Street Profits make the save, setting up a Teddy Long special.

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Street Profits vs. Imperium : Wolfe and Seth begin as he dumps Seth and Barthel slams him to the steps. WALTER lights him up with strikes and back in, WALTER covers for 2. Wolfe tag back in and they double team Seth. Wolfe grounds the action, Seth fights to his feet and fires back until Wolfe hits a German for 2. Barthel tags in and beats down Seth in the corner. He chokes him out and Aichner tags in. They work double teams and cover for 2. WALTER tags back in and works grounded strikes on Seth. Seth fights off the sleeper, fights off Imperium but WALTER hits John Woooooo and a powerbomb. WALTER dumps the other faces and heads up top but Seth follows him up and hits the superplex. He now works over Wolfe, dumps him and tags in Kevin he hits a cannonball to the floor, and then hits superkicks for all. The swanton gets 2 on Wolfe as WALTER makes the save. It breaks down, Seth hits a dive, tope con hello by Ford and Kevin hits a stunner, blackout by Seth and that’s that. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Street Profits defeated Imperium @ 6:55 via pin [***] This was a good and fun little match, but I really hate a unified force like Imperium losing to a hodgepodge team like this, but it was expected.

Andrade vs. Cedric Alexander : Vega is at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes. Andrade follows with strikes, and drops Cedric. Cedric counters back, hits a head scissors and the dropkick follows. Andrade cuts off the back handspring kicks with a dropkick, following with ground and pound. He grounds the action, but Cedric escapes and follows with a basement dropkick. Cedric hits clotheslines, dumps Andrade and follows wit a suicide dive. Back in and the slingshot flatliner gets 2. Andrade fights off the lumbar check, Vega distracts Cedric and Andrade hits a back elbow and hammerlock DDT for the win. Andrade defeated Cedric Alexander @ 3:50 via pin [**½] This was solid, but criminally short.

– Aleister Black continues to sit around with his dick in his hands in his little room. He has secrets and has sinned, and knows who you are and what you’ve done, so knock on my door and pick a fight with me.

Lana Drama : Lana says she’s here to confess, but the love of her life Lashley didn’t want her to. The truth is that she has some flaws, but is always honest. She cheated on Rusev. But Rusev cheated first, and seven weeks ago she first had sex with Lashley. It’s their sexiversary. It was amazing sex, and was monogamous with Lashley. She got hit last week and got turned into a meme. Lashley supported her, took her to the doctor, and everything is fine… but she’s nine weeks pregnant. She calls the crowd stupid, and says that Rusev out a machka brat inside her. That Bulgarian son of a bitch, she felt she was more bloated and feeling fat. Rusev arrives and Lana calls him a sex addict and the crowd cheers for this. Rusev says first he’s a sex addict, a cheater, and now a father. He’s not calling her a liar, but says she’s manipulating things. She slaps Rusev repeatedly and Lashley arrives. he beats down Rusev after Lana rakes his eyes. Lana tells Lashley she was faking the pregnancy. There’s only one way to sum all of this up…

Erick Rowan vs. Nigel Kickpads : Rowan has his covered cage with his pet in it with him. Rowan kills him with a lariat and yells at him. He then dumps him and follows with the running cross body. Back in and the claw slam finishes it. Erick Rowan defeated Nigel Kickpads @ 1:00 via pin [NR] Squash.

Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews : Andrews attacks and runs wild as he and Mark hit dives. Mark hit stun dog and Andrews follows with a senton for 2. Erik cuts them off and hits a double XPLODER. Ivar tags in and hits a suicide dive. Back in and thy double team Mark & Andrews. Mark ties to fire back, hits the double PELE but Thor’s hammer finishes him. Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews @ 3:00 via pin [NR] A funs quash as the NXT UK fellas died.

– Ricochet meets with Orton and says he now she will try to RKO him tonight. Orton says to relax and says not to let him get in your head.

– We get video on the Rey vs. Brock feud.

Randy Orton, Ricochet, & Humberto Carrillo vs. The OC : Anderson and Ricochet begin with Ricochet hitting a head scissors and dropkick. Orton tags in, maintains control and tags in Carrillo. Anderson fights him off and the OC beat down Carrillo as Styles tags in. They work into counters and Carrillo follows wit a springboard arm drag. Ricochet tags back in and Styles cuts him off until Ricochet fires back and argues with Orton. Post break and Ricochet tag in Carrillo. He follows with the run up head butt and covers for 2. Styles cuts him off and tags in Gallows, who pummels Carrillo with strikes. Styles tags back in and grounds Carrillo. Anderson back in and Carrillo battles back, fights them off and tags in Ricochet. He runs wild, takes out Gallows & Styles and then runs into an Anderson spinebuster for 2. Anderson grounds the action, works him over and tags Styles back in. The OC works quick tags. Gallows hits a suplex and elbow drop, and follows with rights. He whips Ricochet to the buckles, and the leg drop follows for 2. He continues to work over Ricochet until Ricochet hits an enziguri. The rewind kick on Styles follows and Ricochet tags in Carrillo. He runs wild on Styles hits the disaster kick and standing moonsault for 2. He heads up top and misses the moonsault. Orton tags in and hits the snap slam on Styles. The draping DDT follows and Anderson makes the save, it breaks down and Carrillo hits a big moonsault to the floor. Orton teases RKOing Ricochet. But lays out Styles. Carrillo hits the moonsault and pins Styles. Randy Orton, Ricochet, & Humberto Carrillo defeated The OC @ 15:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good, laid back send the fans home happy house show style match.

