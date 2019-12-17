Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 12.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: The Good Brothers defeated Champions The Viking Raiders @ 19:30 via pin [**½]

– Erick Rowan defeated Jesus Shuttlesworth @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– US Title #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match: NO CONTEST @ 50:00 [**]

– Asuka defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 4:10 via submission [**]

– Randy Orton defeated. AJ Styles @ 14:20 via pin [**½]

Seth Rollins Talks : He brings out the AOP, the “first two men that chose to be on the right side of history.” He’s been called the future since his NXT debut, he beat Brock Lesnar twice this year, and people kept saying it. “Everyone” said it. And then, it changed, and people questioned his leadership like he did something wrong. Being a leader isn’t about being cool, it’s about making decisions to make progress. Kevin Owens didn’t understand this, he resisted and became an example. He doesn’t lie, he is a leader and a visionary and will lead Raw and the industry into the next decade and beyond. He will drag us kicking and screaming, imposing his will and if you resist, the AOP will enforce his will. He has to settle a score tonight, you won’t like it and he’s sorry. As I suspected, heel Seth is delusional Twitter Seth so they are playing to his strengths at least. The promo was solid.

Champions The Viking Raiders vs. The Good Brothers : This is a rematch from the TLC match that started the PPV going off a cliff last night. Ivar and Gallows begin. Gallows attacks, Anderson tags in and he’s quickly cut off. Erik follows with knee strikes, Ivar back in and double teams follows. He lays in strikes, tags in Erik and the delayed suplex follows for 2. Anderson rakes the eyes, tags in Gallows and Erik dumps him. The dive is cut off and Gallows slams him to the barricade. Post break and Anderson has Erik grounded. Anderson then hits the spinebuster for 2. Gallows tags in, follows with body shots, and then a big boot for 2. Erik starts to fight back, but Gallows cuts him off. Anderson back in and chokes out Erik, maintaining the heat. Erik fires up and fires back, counters and tags in Ivar. He runs wild on Anderson, dumps Gallows and the broncobuster follows for 2. Anderson quickly cuts him off with a neck breaker and Gallows tags in. Double teams follow for 2. Anderson in, Ivar hits the back handspring elbows and the Raiders follow with suicide dives. Post break and Gallows is in control, Anderson n and the boot of doom follows for 2 Ivar battles back and tags in Erik. He runs wild on Gallows, knee strike to Anderson and Ivar back in and double teams follow for 2. Gallows battles back, tags in Anderson and he follows with uppercuts. He’s cut off, powerbomb by Erik and Ivar heads up top and the moonsault misses. The Brothers dump Erik, and the magic killer finishes it. The Good Brothers defeated Champions The Viking Raiders @ 19:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid, but lethargic at times tag match that went too long to set up future title match.

– Erick Rowan is interviewed about his wacky pet. He says to mind your own business.

– The OC celebrate backstage as AJ promises to take care of Orton on his own tonight. He will destroy him and end his career tonight.

Erick Rowan vs. Jesus Shuttlesworth : Shuttlesworth tries to go to the floor, Rowan chases him and he heads under the ring. He goes to the cage, Rowan sees him and the murder begins. In the ring, claw slam, claw slam, pin. Erick Rowan defeated Jesus Shuttlesworth @ 1:50 via pin [NR] Squash

– Charly interviews Andrade. Vega runs down Charly and says they know Humberto beat Andrade twice, but it will be the worst thing that ever happened to him because now they take him seriously.

– We get a Liv Morgan makeover video package; Emmalina 2.0 vibes.

"I have to destroy myself so the real me can emerge." – @YaOnlyLivvOnce To be continued…#RAW pic.twitter.com/nRc6TpsVvq — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2019

Lana & Lashley Celebrate : Lana promotes her Instagram and reminds us that her hot boyfriend Lashley defeated Rusev at TLC. She praises Lashley and says that she wants him. Lana wants the world to know how much he loves her, and asks him to ask him to marry her. Lashley doesn’t like to be told what to do, except when it’s her. He proposes to her and says they will be an amazing power couple. Lana says it was just like they rehearsed and accepts. It will be the most amazing wedding ever and will take place on Lana day. Yes, this angle is still going on. It’s bad TV, I don’t care how much WWE wants to wank over their Youtube numbers, it’s not good and continues to not be good. Fuck off with this bullshit.

– Truth cuts a wacky promo on his inspiration John Cena and wanting to win the US Title. He even points to the non-existent WrestleMania sign

US Title #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade vs. Ricochet vs. Matt Hardy vs. Tozawa vs. R-Truth : I like a lot of these guys, but why are losers like Tozawa and Matt Hardy (they’ve been beaten like a drum in recent weeks) in this when Aleister Black won a PPV match last night? Truth and Tozawa begin. Again, I like those guys, but it doesn’t make any sense. They lockup and Truth hits shoulder tackles. Tozawa sidesteps him and Truth posts himself. Tozawa follows with a cannonball to the floor. back in and Tozawa up top and the missile dropkick gets 2. Rey watches on as Tozawa gets the cradle for the pin @ 2:10. The geeks chase Truth to the back. Ricochet, fresh off of an appearance on Man Event is in next. Post break, and they work into counters as Ricochet hits a head scissors and dropkick. Tozawa cuts him off with a spin kick and follows with the suicide dive. He hits another and back in, Tozawa up top and Ricochet cuts him off with a dropkick out of the air. Ricochet works a modified abdominal stretch and then cradles him for 2. He follows with kicks and a modified Gory special slam follows for 2. They trade strikes and chops, Tozawa gets the octopus hold and Ricochet escapes with an enziguri. They work into counters, German by Tozawa and that gets 2. Ricochet firs back with elbow strikes, an enziguri and the springboard clothesline. Tozawa counters the running shooting star press into a cradle for 2. He heads up top and Ricochet cuts him off, the superkick and recoil finishes Tozawa @ 13:00. Matt Hardy arrives next. Post break and Matt hits a side effect for 2. He follows with strikes, whips Ricochet to the buckles and works him over in the corner. Ricochet fires back, but Matt hits a suplex for 2. The backdrop follows and Matt covers for 2. He works a cravat, Ricochet fires up and Matt cuts him off with a blackout powerbomb for 2. Ricochet fires back with kicks, a rolling dropkick and a head scissors. The enziguri follows but Matt counters into a side effect for 2. Matt misses the moonsault and the running shooting star press gets 2. Ricochet up top and has to roll through and the cradle picks up the elimination @ 23:45. Carrillo is next. Post break they shake hands and Ricochet cradles him for 2. Carrillo cuts him off with a dropkick, they work into counters, spin kick by Carrillo and the am drag follows. Carrillo hits a tope and back in, starts working the arm of Ricochet and covers for 2. He grounds things, hits divorce court and covers for 2. Carrillo keeps him grounded, they trade, Ricochet fires up and Carrillo cuts him off, attacking the arm and covering for 2. Carrillo maintains control, until Ricochet picks up the pace and makes the comeback. Zelina Vega arrives. Post break and Ricochet covers for 2. The running shooting star press gets 2. Carrillo follows with strikes and a missile dropkick for 2. He heads up top and misses the moonsault, Ricochet fires back and they trade. Ricochet cross bodies him to he floor. They beat the count back in and Carrillo cuts him off, heads up top and Ricochet follows with chops. He follows him up and the superplex follows for 2. They trade strikes, and Ricochet follows with suplexes for 2. Ricochet up top, cutoff by Carrillo and he follows him up. Ricochet counters the poison RANA but Carrillo hits the disaster kick and moonsault for the elimination @ 45:35. Andrade attacks Carrillo from behind and hits the double knees. He dumps Carrillo and peels up the mats. He whips him to the barricade and DDTs him on the exposed floor. Rey arrives and checks on Carrillo. Andrade leaves because Humberto is dead. NO CONTEST @ 50:00 [**] The first fall was nothing of note, but Tozawa vs. Ricochet in fall two was really good stuff. Hardy vs. Ricochet in fall three was also good. Fall four between Carrillo & Ricochet was pretty good, but lethargic and disjointed at times. Andrade getting some revenge was well done, but was a completely flat note, ending things after FIFTY-MINUTES OF TV TIME with no official decision. The bones of the match were good but they completely lost the crowd down the stretch and it felt as if it lasted forever. There was a lot of good and hard work here, so I can’t completely hate it but it makes no sense to do this and waste people’s time.

– Carrillo is stretchered out as Seth & AOP arrive. Seth has Rey’s pipe and they kick the shit out of Rey. Seth says they just anted to give Rey his pipe back. He then says it’s Rey’s lucky night and lays him out with blackout.

– Seth didn’t take out Rey completely and challenges Rey for his US Title next week.

– Orton cuts a promo on Styles, and puts over his accomplishments, but says that this is Raw and Orton will remind him why he is superior.

– We get a video package for Deonna.

Asuka vs. Deonna Purrazzo : Deonna attacks right away and we go to break. We comeback and officially start things as Asuka is pissed ad starts fucking up Deonna with kicks. The ass attack follows but Deonna fires back and pulls an arm bar. Asuka escapes and cradles her for 2. Asuka pulls an arm bar, transitions to a knee bar and the ankle lock. Asuka now transitions to an STF but Deonna fires back as she escapes, flatliner by Deonna and that gets 2. She follows with kicks, talks shit and Asuka lights her up with a flurry, knee strike, Kawada kicks, head kicks and the Asuka lock finishes it. Asuka defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 4:10 via submission [**] This was ok, Deonna looked good and got some shine before losing.

– Charly interviews Becky. When asked about losing at TLC, Becky says she’s been off her game. The powers that be are trying to protect her and that’s because she’s the golden goose, and they don’t think she can beat Asuka. She doesn’t want protected, and she needs Asuka. She’s never beaten her, but she to change that for herself.

– Rey accepts Seth’s challenge for next week.

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles : Orton attacks right away and works over Styles in the corner. Styles fires back, Orton teases an RKO but Styles powders. To the floor and Orton slams him to the apron. Back in and he follows with stomps, but Styles stuns him of the ropes but Orton then cuts off the springboard attempt. Styles counters the draping DDT, and the calf killer follows. Orton fights, Styles keeps it locked in and Orton makes the ropes. To the floor and Styles chop blocks Orton. Post break and Styles has control back in the ring. Orton fires back, gets cutoff but pokes the eyes to stop Styles. Orton cuts him off and Orton hits the snap slam. He follows with a head butt, and the2k back breaker connects and he covers for 2. Orton takes him up top, follows with strike and Styles escapes and takes out the knee. The lionsault follows for 2. Orton fights off the clash, hits the draping DDT and sets for an RKO. Styles counters into the calf killer, Orton escapes and Styles flies into an RKO for the pin. Randy Orton defeated. AJ Styles @ 14:20 via pin [**½] This was solid and unspectacular, like 2019 was for both of these guys.

– Post match, the Good Brothers attack until the Viking Raiders make the save. They get laid out as the OC stands tall.

