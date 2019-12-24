Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 12.23.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Christmas Street Fight: Kevin Owens defeated Mojo Rawley @ 6:22 via pin [**]

– Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander @ 13:30 via pin [**½]

– Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder @ 2:05 via pin [NR]

– Aleister Black defeated Jimmy Kickpads @ 0:35 via pin [NR]

– Buddy Murphy defeated Joseph Kickpads @ 0:30 via pin [NR]

– Ricochet defeated Tony Nese @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Charlotte defeated Chelsea Green @ 4:10 via submission [**]

– The OC defeated Randy Orton & The Viking Raiders @ 14:10 via pin [***]

– Erick Rowan defeated Jeremy Kickpads @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Rusev defeated No Way Jose @ 0:30 via pin [NR]

– US Title Match: Champion Rey Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins @ 9:55 via DQ [**¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Kevin Owens arrives to kick off the show. He has a lot on his mind, but is interrupted by Mojo Rawley. Mojo wants an apology, and Kevin refuses. Mojo says Kevin needs a reality check, and Kevin says they have a match and he will kick his ass again. Mojo says everyone is tough with a steel pipe, and says it won’t be a Merry Christmas for Kevin and his family.

Christmas Street Fight: Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley : They brawl at the bell and head to the floor where Kevin hits the apron cannonball. He gets chairs and tosses them in the ring. He also gets a table. He sets it up as Mojo attacks with chair shots and gets rid of the table. He slams Kevin onto the chairs and covers for 2. Mojo sets up chairs, follows with chair shots and takes Kevin up top. Kevin fights him off, but Mojo press slams him onto the chairs, covering for 2. Mojo follows with strikes, runs into a superkick and Kevin hits the swanton for 2. Kevin gets the table, sets it up and hits the stunner. The powerbomb through the table finishes it. Kevin Owens defeated Mojo Rawley @ 6:22 via pin [**] This was ok with the right winner, but Kevin shouldn’t be taking that chair bumps in an opener for a geek like Mojo.

– Kevin calls out Seth & AOP. Seth & AOP walk. Post break and they arrive. Seth begs off and doesn’t want a fight, he offers a handshake and Kevin superkicks him and AOP attacks. They beat him down and Seth joins in. Kevin cuts off blackout but AOP attacks again. Seth yells at him and hits blackout. Joe calls AOP thugs and isn’t pleased.

– R-Truth was in NYC and is a looking to light the Dwayne the Rock Johnson tree. Tozawa pins him to win the 24/7 title in a set up.

Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander : Lana is at ringside. They lockup and Alexander works into counters until Lashley slams him down. he follows with strikes, Alexander fires back and hits a head scissors and dropkick. The moonsault to the floor follows. Lana takes the mic and distracts Alexander, gets in the ring and runs down Alexander, while talking about her wedding and not wanting Lashley hurt. KILL ME. She suggests a Greco Roman wrestling match. Post break and Alexander follows with chops. The enziguri follows and he follows with a PK. Lashley fires back, dropkick by Alexander and Lashley kills him with a lariat. The neck breaker follows for 2. He grounds the action, Alexander fires back and runs into a flatliner for 2. Lashley slams him and celebrates, but Alexander attacks with a dropkick. The enziguri follows and the springboard forearm and suicide dive follows. Alexander then hits a tope, and the back handspring kick gets 2. Lashley his the dominator and the spear is countered but Lashley cuts him off with the spinebuster and the spear finishes it. Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander @ 13:30 via pin [**½] Half of the match was commercial and Lana talking, but Alexander busted his ass to try and make it watchable, looking like the star here.

– Lana & Lashley get married next week, I am sure that will go well and go off with no issues like all wrestling weddings.

NEXT WEEK: Celebrate the joining in holy matrimony of @fightbobby and @LanaWWE on the final #RAW of 2019! pic.twitter.com/NDyhcg630h — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019

– Rollins rants about Owens and says Owens keeps picking fights with them.

– Tozawa walks the streets of NYC and decides to take a break. Truth finds him and he runs away.

Drew McIntyre vs. Zack Ryder : Hawkins is at ringside. They lockup and slap each other until Drew beats him down. Ryder dumps him and quickly gets cut off. He runs him to he barricade and apron, and back in, Drew hits an overhead belly to belly. Ryder fights back, Drew cuts him off and powerbombs Ryder. The claymore finishes it. Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder @ 2:05 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Post match, future shock for Ryder and he kills Hawkins with the claymore. Drew says that was fun and says his victims had fun as well. He then says that 2020 belongs to him.

– Becky Lynch arrives and says that since the birth of the Man, she does better taking things into her own hands. She’s the face of the company and doesn’t need protected and wants Asuka. She won’t take no for an answer and says Asuka is the only one to bat her fair and square and she needs to collect on that debt. Asuka & Kairi arrive and Asuka mocks Becky for losing at TLC. She cackles and rants in Japanese and wants to become Asuka two belts. Becky says name the time and place and she will put the title on the line and also adds in some Japanese to drive the point home. Short, simple and effective.

Aleister Black vs. Jimmy Kickpads : Trip, push kick, knee strike and Black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Jimmy Kickpads @ 0:35 via pin [NR] Death.

Buddy Murphy vs. Joseph Kickpads : Handshake, knee strike and Murphy’s law finishes it. Buddy Murphy defeated Joseph Kickpads @ 0:30 via pin [NR] Death.

– Black & Murphy rematch next week, but Black hits a black mass on Buddy to send a message ahead of that.

– Rey puts over Seth and says he’s looking forward to the match tonight. But notes he has to deal with AOP as well, and they made a big mistake not finishing him last week. He will retain his title tonight.

Ricochet vs. Tony Nese : They immediately pick up the pace, working into counters and Ricochet hits a dropkick for 2. Nese fires back, stuns him over the ropes and the springboard moonsault follows for 2. Nese grounds the action, but Ricochet escapes and starts attacking and then hits a RANA. The enziguri follows but Nese cuts off the springboard. Ricochet cuts him off, recoil, finish. Ricochet defeated Tony Nese @ 2:30 via pin [NR] Quick.

– Tozawa hides in some Christmas trees from Truth.

– Chelsea gets an intro video package and entrance.

Charlotte vs. Chelsea Green : They lockup and work to the ropes. Lockup again, and they work back to the ropes. Charlotte slaps her, follows with kicks and Green cuts hr off and curb stomps her to the buckles an covers for 2. The basement dropkick follows, and Green chokes her out. She grounds the action, Charlotte fights to her feet and follows with chops. They work into counters and Charlotte hits the big boot. The figure eight finishes it. Charlotte defeated Chelsea Green @ 4:10 via submission [NR] It was perfectly ok.

– Truth chases Tozawa until Santa stops them. He teases gifts for them and he pins Tozawa. I’m glad he recovered from Alberto Del Rio running him over with a car a few years back.

– We get another Liv-a-lina video package.

The OC vs. Randy Orton & The Viking Raiders : Ivar and Anderson begin with Ivar overpowering him. he follows with a shoulder tackle, Erik tags in and follows with a slam. Ivar back in as double teams follow and the cover gets 2. Ivar follows with elbow strikes, a slam and Erik slams Ivar onto him and the cover gets 2. Erik grounds the action, works the arm and Anderson then cuts him off as the OC take control. Gallows follows with strikes, Styles tags in and works him over in the corner. The knee drop follows for 2. Anderson tags in and grounds Ivar, and then follows with the spinebuster for 2. Styles in and Erik dumps Anderson, fights off Styles and Orton tags in. He limps wildly, selling the knee from last week, and gets dumped as he favors the knee. Post break and the OC takes the heat on Orton with Styles grounding the action. He attacks the knee, but Orton counters into a suplex and tags in Erik. he runs wild on the OC, Ivar joins in and double teams follow. Thor’s hammer follows for 2 as Gallows makes the save. It breaks down, dropkick by Styles, and Orton RKOs Anderson, Gallows attacks and Styles hits the flying forearm for the win. The OC defeated Randy Orton & The Viking Raiders @ 14:10 via pin [***] Good tag match as the Oc winning made sense, because they are a unified force and attacked Orton’s injury to pick up the win.

– Tozawa & Truth chase Santa in horse drawn carriages.

– The Street Profits are still alive.

Erick Rowan vs. Jeremy Kickpads : Kickpads offers Rowan a candy cane, offers him a handful, tries to look in the cage and Rowan kills him. Beats his ass, cross body, claw slams, finish. Erick Rowan defeated Jeremy Kickpads @ 2:20 via pin [NR] Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz…

– Santa is tired of running and Truth wins the title back. The ref then tells them to fuck off and goes home. Truth & Tozawa call a truce and they head off for a night on the town.

– Rusev cuts a promo and talks about next week’s wedding. He was screwed at TLC and is upset about that. But he will do something about it. He’s fine with Lana marrying Bob Lashley, because Lana is a punishment.

Rusev vs. No Way Jose : They lockup and work to the ropes. Jose dances and follows with chops. Machka kick, finish. Rusev defeated No Way Jose @ 0:30 via pin [NR] Another squash.

-Post match, Rusev dances with the conga line and may have picked up a date.

– Seth comments on tonight’s main event and says that he will beat Rey, win the title and establish dominance.

Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins : AOP are at ringside. They brawl at the bell and Seth takes early control. Rey get a cradle for 2, follows with a head scissors and misses the 619 as Seth posts him. He then dumps him. Post break and Seth maintains control, working the shoulder of Rey and covering for 2. Rey counters and RANAs him to the floor and follows with the sunset bomb to the barricade. Back in and the seated senton follows and the DDT gets 2. Seth counters back wit a buckle bomb, superkick and covers for 2. Rey battles back with a RANA, 619 and AOP attacks for the DQ Champion Rey Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins @ 9:55 via DQ [**¾] This was pretty good, but they were holding back since we weren’t getting a definitive finish.

– Post match, AOP beats down Rey and take him to the commentary table. Joe refuses to move and Seth backs AOP off, Joe wants to fight and Seth begs off and then tells AOP to finish him and they attack Joe and beat him down and out him through the table. Joe has been great on commentary, they set this up well and a vengeful Joe will be great.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 77. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down their 2019 Wrestling Awards, the Cubsfan returns to talk the world of Lucha, & Steve Cook joins the show to discuss Vince McMahon’s loyalty to Jerry Lawler before the annual airing of the grievances. The show is approximately 210-minutes long. * Intro

* The 2019 Wrestling Awards: 4:35

* Talking Lucha With The Cubsfan (Sin Cara, The Ingobernable Stables, Rey Horus, Rush Losing The ROH Title, More): 1:32:45

* Discussing Vince McMahon’s Loyalty to Jerry Lawler & The Airing of The 2019 Wrestling Grievances With Steve Cook: 2:10:20 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.