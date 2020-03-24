Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 3.23.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE Royal Rumble 2015: Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Seth Rollins and John Cena @ 23:10 via pin [****½]

– Andrade & Angel Garza defeated Cedric Alexander & Ricochet @ 20:20 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Street Profits defeated Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Aleister Black defeated Leon Ruff @ 0:55 via pin [NR]

– From WrestleMania 34: Champion Charlotte defeated Asuka @ 13:15 via submission [****]

– Paul Heyman opens the show with a promo video, putting over Lesnar’s 18-years of dominance, Reigns, Rollins, Hogan, Rock, Orton, Flair, Austin, Cena, & Taker have all fallen to the beast. Drew interrupts noting that Heyman is 100% correct but things have changed now that Brock has run into him. It was no fluke, Brock has met his match, and he says he will claymore Brock at mania, and pin him to become the new champion.

– Paul & Brock are in the ring and Paul says we are in uncertain times and when we need certainty, he gives us Brock. Drew can do anything he wants, train, spar with MMA guys, but Dew cannot beat Brock at Mania, which is too big for one night. Brock will end him quickly, and he assures us that when Mania is over, Drew will be another bitch that tried and got douched out by the greatest champion in WWE history; now and forever. Good work as usual by Paul.

– They hype AJ vs. Taker at Mania.

Champion Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins : Brock dished out several German suplexes early, including one to both members of J&J at the same time. Watching Lesnar toss grown ass men around while Heyman smiles like an evil genius at ringside will never get old. The story of the match was that Brock Lesnar is a grown ass man, and was simply destroying people at every turn. Toss suplexes, catches Rollins on a high cross into an F5, taking three consecutive AA’s from Cena and getting up; great intensity and physicality. Cena and Rollins unintentionally double teaming Lesnar at times to survive was also a nice touch. Cena even speared Lesnar through the barricade and slammed him to the steps, but the monster was still able to get to his feet. Cena picked up the steps and skulled Lesnar, who then landed on the Spanish Announce Table, leading to Rollins delivering the big elbow drop from the ring. Cena and Rollins then had a tremendous back and forth as Lesnar received medical attention. Cena and Rollins work very well together and I always find their encounters entertaining. Cena finally got the advantage, which led to J&J getting involved. As they brought out a stretcher for Lesnar, Cena ate the triple powerbomb. Cena fought off J&J with a double AA, avoided the briefcase shot and hit Rollins with the AA, but Rollins kicked out. Rollins then hit a Phoenix splash, but Lesnar rose from the dead to rain on his parade and started to throw Germans. Rollins then waffled him two times with the briefcase, but then Lesnar fought back with the F5 and scored the win. Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Seth Rollins and John Cena @ 23:10 via pin [****½] Tremendous work from all three men, Cena always seems to deliver in big matches, Rollins stepped up big in this really big PPV match as a solo and Lesnar continues to be the beast. There are times where I love Brock Lesnar matches, because they are completely different than anything WWE produces, and this was one of those times. The WWE product can feel so homogenized and or sterile at times, but matches like this felt different and special.

– They hype AJ vs. Taker at Mania.

– AJ joins us and the Good Brothers are with him. AJ hypes the two-night Mania event and then his match with Taker. He mocks Taker for Michelle controlling his life and then his apparel last week. He then makes fun of Taker for taking Twitter pics with a tiger in a pool and shows off the video. AJ is greatly amused by this and says that wasn’t Taker, and that he hasn’t been the same since he lost to Brock and Michelle took his soul and mystique. AJ doesn’t want Mark Calloway, he wants the Undertaker… but he’s nowhere to be found. He will give us what we want and he will bring back the dead man and proposes a bone yard match. When it’s over he will bury Taker in a perfect plot, the one Michelle picked out when she buried his career.

– Vega, Garza, & Andrade are interviewed and Vega makes fun of Charly before saying her boys will prove why they are the most skilled team in all of WWE when they win the Raw tag team titles at Mania.

Andrade & Angel Garza vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet : Vega is at ringside. Ricochet attacks, runs wild and Cedric joins him… as we officially start with Ricochet controlling with the head scissors and dropkick. Andrade cuts him off as Garza pulls some heel shenanigans, and dumps Ricochet to the floor. The Street Profits arrive and join commentary. Post break and Andrade has the heat on Ricochet. Garza tags in and maintains control, picking up near falls. He and Andrade work quick tags, Ricochet tries to battle back and Garza stops that. Andrade in and double teams follow for 2. Ricochet hits an enziguri, looks for a tag and Cedric is in, runs wild on Garza and the slingshot flatliner gets 2. Ricochet back in and double teams on Garza connect as Ricochet it’s the running shooting star. It breaks down, as Garza is cut off by Ricochet. Post break and Andrade trades with Cedric, until Cedric hits the back handspring kick for 2. Andrade cuts him off, follows with the double knees and that gets 2. Garza tags in and follows with the inverted slingshot suplex for 2. He grounds things, tags in Andrade and double teams follow for 2. It breaks down, Andrade takes out Ricochet and Garza picks up a near fall. The moonsault follows for 2. Andrade tags in and Ricochet makes the save, follows with a tope and Cedric hits a Michinoku driver for 2. Andrade counters back, and kills Cedric with the back elbow for the delayed 3/bad finish and the win. Andrade & Angel Garza defeated Cedric Alexander & Ricochet @ 20:20 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match, but maybe a bit long for the empty arena setting.

– Post match, the Street Profits hit the ring and clear the ring to stand tall.

Champions The Street Profits vs. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink : The champions control until Ford gets cut off, and Vink controls. They double team Ford and pick up near falls, grounding the action. Ford battles back, and tags in Dawkins. He runs wild and the spinebuster and frog splash finish it. Champions The Street Profits defeated Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink @ 3:00 via pin [NR] A quick outing for our champions.

– We see video of R-Truth attacking Riddick Moss and winning the 24/7 title.

– Shayna Baszler arrives and stares down Charly, who talks about how intimidating and dominant she is. Shayna just stares her down and then says Charly looks nervous. Shayna jokes about biting her they talk about Shayna biting Becky weeks ago on Raw. Shayna says Becky will lose, and that she love to destroy. She wants the tile because of that and that will destroy Becky. Becky attacks with a chair shot from behind and smiles before leaving.

Aleister Black vs. Leon Ruff : This is a rematch from Main event. Black walks him down, sits down and waits on Ruff. Ruff talks some shit and Black fucking starches him for the win with Black mass; Leon Ruff was 23. Aleister Black defeated Leon Ruff @ 0:55 via pin [NR]

– Kevin Owens arrives and he said he called out Seth last week and he hasn’t answered his Mania challenge. He invites Seth to the ring and here comes Seth. Seth says that this place is nice, but fighting here doesn’t give Kevin an advantage. Kevin did train here and earned his job in this building, but he only got that opportunity because the building was built on Seth’s sacrifices and success. He worked in the shitty FCW warehouse and was beaten down from day one but he came back, suffered and overcame. He did that for people like Kevin so that they could get a chance in a rebuilt system. But Kevin is selfish and stand in his way, they all owe Seth for building NXT and everything it’s become. Without Seth, there is no Kevin Owens. Seth wants to know why Kevin wants to fight at Mania, because he has a great track record at Mania and has more Mania moments than he can count while Kevin has nothing but failure after failure. He wasn’t even on Mania last year. You can’t best me on my worst day and Mania is never his worst day, because under pressure, he becomes a God.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Champion Charlotte vs. Asuka : Charlotte gets a throne for her entrance, and is decked out in gold. They work into a fun, counter filled opening sequence. They have a real nice sense of urgency so far, with Asuka controlling early, staying a step ahead of the champion. This leads to Asuka starting to attack the arm to set up the Asuka lock later on. Charlotte started her comeback, but moonsaulted into the triangle; I always dig that counter spot. Charlotte is resilient here, but Asuka immediately goes back to working the arm and then lights her up with kicks. They have set a really nice base here, and then amp things up as Asuka hits an apron suplex to the floor. Charlotte makes the mistake on monologuing, but Asuka kicks her ass for it. Charlotte then busted out a fucking Spanish fly, because it’s WrestleMania. Charlotte countered that natural selection into a submission in a really nice counter spot. The intensity here is really great, so much better than the recent WWE women’s matches. These two are stepping up big time. Charlotte does a great job selling the arm, working a one armed figure eight, and… Asuka taps. Champion Charlotte defeated Asuka @ 13:15 via submission [****] Well damn. I have no idea where this Charlotte has been this year, but she needs to stick around as she was really great here. This was a great and focused match, with the surprise finish. They delivered.

– Charlotte comments on the match calling it inspiring. She’s the master class at making history and will win the NXT Women’s championship at Mania and tells Rhea to watch her stuff to study up.

– Randy Orton arrives and is here to answer Edge’s challenge. My man doesn’t even go to the ring and says he’s been misunderstood, because it came from a place of love. He’s here and tells Edge that he’s sorry, three weeks ago he lied to Beth, Edge is actually a junkie for his own ego, for being Edge. Orton says he was handed an opportunity because of who he was, and what his last name was but he wasn’t guaranteed a hall of fame career. He worked hard, won titles and that wasn’t handed to him. Foley didn’t hand him the torch, he took it. He went from being a prospect and became a legend, because he has grit, he didn’t stay home for 9-years, he has longevity in an industry that lacks it; he’s a constant on WWE. No one has accomplished what he’s done, including Edge. Edge is n opportunist and would have taken the same path as Orton if given the chance. Everything he’s done is out of love for Edge & hiss family so he sent Edge back home. But now you want a last man standing match at Mania, you maybe writing the story but I will write the final chapter and end it; I accept. Randy was great here again.

