Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 4.13.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Women’s MITB Qualifier: Asuka defeated Ruby Riott @ 13:00 via submission [***]

– Aleister Black defeated Oney Lorcan @ 9:35 via pin [***]

– Women’s MITB Qualifier: Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan @ 1:00 via referee stoppage [NR]

– Austin Theory defeated Tozawa @ 7:10 via pin [**]

– Angel Garza defeated Tehuti Miles @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– Women’s MITB Qualifier: Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

– Lashley defeated No Way Jose @ 1:45 via pin [NR]

– The Viking Raiders defeated Ricochet & Cedric Alexander @ 13:10 via pin [***]

– WWE Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade @ 5:30 via pin [**½]

– We open with highlights from Mania & last week.

– Drew McIntyre kicks off the show. Drew says thank you for allowing he and the WWE stars to perform for the fans. He’s pleased with the positive reaction to his championship win, that he beat Brock and then Big Show shortly after. He will be a champion that shows up and defends his title, anyone who deserves a shot will get one. Andrade & Vega arrive and Vega calls Andrade the real champion of Raw. Vega compares him to Braveheart, praises Drew and says Andrade was robbed of his Mania moment due to injury. Drew cuts her off and says he remembers Andrade beat him for the NXT Title. He’ll give him a championship match. tonight. Andrade says he will take his title tonight.

Women’s MITB Qualifier: Asuka vs. Ruby Riott : Asuka immediately talks some shit and they get to action, trade tackles and Ruby takes her down, covering for 2. She talks shit to Asuka, Asuka looks to attack the arm and grounds things until Ruby makes the ropes. Asuka continues to control, follows with kicks, and covers for 2. Asuka chokes her out in the ropes, and dumps Ruby. She follows with the sliding knee strike and dances as she controls. Post break and Asuka controls back in the ring, grounding Ruby. Ruby counters back, and covers for 2. She follows with kicks, strikes and Asuka fires back and they work into a double down. They trade strikes, Asuka controls until Ruby hits a kick and a cradle for 2. Asuka arm bars her, Ruby counters out and the Riott kick is countered into an ankle lock. The German and shining wizard follows for 2. Ruby fights off the Asuka lock, hits a running kick and another. The northern lariat follows for 2. Ruby to the ropes and the senton is countered into the Asuka lock and Ruby cradles her for 2. Ruby fires back and the flatliner follows and that gets 2, she transitions to a rings of Saturn and Asuka counters into the Asuka lock for the win. Asuka defeated Ruby Riott @ 13:00 via submission [***] A good opening match, with Asuka picking up the win and continuing to thrive in these empty arena settings. Ruby looked good in her first real extended outing since returning.

– Asuka comments on her win, while discussing the geo-political ramifications of empty arena matches.

– MVP is here to announce that next week, there are three men’s MITB qualifiers: Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, & Apollo Crews vs. MVP.

Aleister Black vs. Oney Lorcan : They lockup, Black grounds things and Lorcan fights to his feet. Black takes him back down, they break and Black cradles him for 2. Black grounds things again, maintaining control until Lorcan dumps him. Black counters back with the springboard moonsault, and dumps Lorcan. Post break and Black counters the half and half, but Lorcan cuts him off and covers for 2. The half crab follows, Black counters out with kicks and follows with a knee bar. Lorcan escapes, and Black locks on an arm bar until Lorcan makes the ropes. They trade and Black takes control and hits the sliding knee. Lorcan cuts him off with a lariat for 2. Black counters the half and half, Lorcan follows with chops and Black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Oney Lorcan @ 9:35 via pin [***] A really enjoyable, hard-hitting match, with the right winner.

– Post match, Black comments on next week’s match with Theory, saying he plans to win.

– Becky Lynch arrives and comments on her Mania win. She told Shayna that it would be heart vs. skill. Some called her arrogant, but maybe she let us think that. Shayna destroyed everyone on her way to her chance, so she played the joker to give Shayna a false sense of dominance, she will face anyone who wins MITB to think they can beat her.

– Andrade & Vega are interviewed about the match with Drew tonight. Vega runs down Charly and her questions, and puts over Andrade. He will continue to dominate tonight, he beat Drew before, and will do it again.

Women’s MITB Qualifier: Shayna Baszler vs. Sarah Logan : Shayna drops her with strikes, grounds things and continues to throw strikes. She mauls Sarah, stomps on the arm to “break it” and we get a stoppage. Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan @ 1:00 via referee stoppage [NR] She’s dead, Jim.

– Rollins comments on losing to Owens at Mania; his career has been crucified.

Austin Theory vs. Tozawa : Theory attacks at the bell until Tozawa counters back with kicks. Theory stuns him off the ropes and grounds things. He lays the boots to Tozawa and follows with ground and pound. Theory grounds things, until Tozawa makes the ropes. Theory follow with chops, and whips Tozawa to the buckles and covers for 2. Theory keeps things grounded, and then follows with a suplex for 2. Back to the ground, and the backbreaker gets 2. Tozawa counters into a RANA, and follows with the cannonball to the floor. Back in and Tozawa heads up top and hits the missile dropkick for 2. Tozawa follows with rights, the octopus, but Theory counters into the ATL for the win. Austin Theory defeated Tozawa @ 7:10 via pin [**] Theory picks up the win ahead of next week’s clash with Black, it was fine but Theory is still trying to find himself in WWE.

– Andrade & Garza arrive, and lay out Tozawa.

– They hype the excellent Drew McIntyre documentary on the award winning WWE Network.

– Charly interviews Rey, who says that he’s accomplished so much but has never won MITB. Kane cashed in on him with a MITB, so he knows how dangerous it is. He has to beat Murphy next week, puts him over, but says he wants it more.

– Sad Seth cuts another promo and says he is still here for us. Your messiah has truly risen.

Angel Garza vs. Tehuti Miles : They work into counters, dropkick by Garza and he talks shit as he works over Miles. THE PANTS ARE OFF and he grounds things. Garza follows with strikes, the tree of WHOA and running kick. The wing clipper finishes it. Angel Garza defeated Tehuti Miles @ 2:25 via pin [NR] Enjoy catering, Tehuti.

– Post match. Theory & Andrade arrive for another beat down; Los Ingobernables de Orlando have arrived.

– The Kabuki Warriors arrive, dancing and looking full of joy. Sane is confident ahead of her match against Jax.

– Drew has never forgotten what Andrade did to him in NXT, so tonight, he hurts and claymores Andrade.

Women’s MITB Qualifier: Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane : Jax overpowers her with ease, misses a charge and Sane follows with strikes and mocks her. Jax dumps her as Asuka does commentary while watching backstage. Jax follows with slams, a clothesline and tosses her around. The Samoan drop finishes it. Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane @ 2:40 via pin [NR] A travesty, because we have to deal with more Nia.

– Charlotte is here. Charlotte talks about her Rumble and NXT championship wins, Rhea made the challenge and that got her attention. Now she is the champion, beating the next big thing, as she’s the queen and biggest thing. Vince knows this, and chose her to save Mania last year. Rhea lacks humility, and isn’t on her level. She will remind NXT of humility, and Io is next. She will teacher a lesson. Ok, thanks for coming.

– They remind us how Black beat Lashley at Mania when Lana was an idiot.

Lashley vs. No Way Jose : Lana is ringside. Lashley dominates at the bell, beating own Jose. Lana yells like a banshee, so Lashley tells her to shut up. Jose fires back and gets suplexed. Lana distracts Lashley and Jose cradles him for 2. Lashley follows with the spinebuster and spear for the win. Lashley defeated No Way Jose @ 1:45 via pin [NR] The Lana & Lashley bullshit continues.

– Seth is back, tonight, he stomps out all doubt.

The Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander : Ricochet and Erik begin, they work into counters and Erik mows him down, takes out Cedric and Ricochet & Cedric battle back, dumping Erik and cerci follows with the dive as Ricochet hits a moonsault for 2. Ivar battles back, is double teamed and the DDT follows for 2. Ivar is dumped, Erik tags in and is quickly cut off. Ricochet tags in and follows with the senton atomico for 2. Cedric tags in, and follows with chops, dumping Erik and then misses a plancha. Ivar tags in, throws Ricochet into Cedric and follows with the suicide dive. Post break and Erik has the heat on Cedric. Ivar tags in and double teams follow. Ivar keeps him grounded, quick tags follow and then double teams on Cedric get 2. Ivar follows with strikes, Cedric counters into a cradle and dropkick. The flatliner follows, and Ricochet and Erik tag in, Ricochet runs wild and works over both opponents as the springboard clothesline connects and the running shooting star press gets 2. Cedric in, the Vikings cut them of and Ivar tags in. It breaks down, Ivar controls and double teams on Cedric gets 2. Cedric battles back, cut off and Ricochet makes the save. He’s taken out and a sloppy Thor’s hammer finishes it. The Viking Raiders defeated Ricochet & Cedric Alexander @ 13:10 via pin [***] This was a good and fun big guys vs. little guys tag match.

– The Street Profits arrive and Bianca is with them. They comment on the Vikings wanting a tag title shot. Bianca is not impressed and reminds them that they never beat the Vikings. She tells them to stop fucking around and get that smoke.

WWE Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade : The entire Los Ingobernables de Orlando stable is at ringside. Andrade attacks, Drew cuts him off and follows with chops and strikes. he follows with the corner kick, and Andrade powders as Drew attacks. He unloads with chops, gets distracted and Andrade posts him repeatedly, attacking the arm he injured in NXT. Back in and Andrade starts focusing on the arm, which reminds me for as much as h works the arm, I’d love if he had a secondary submission finish involving the arm. Drew cuts him off with a clothesline, big boot and the top rope clothesline. Andrade counters future shock into the back elbow until Drew dumps him onto his pals at ringside. Back in and Drew heads up top, Vega distracts him until Andrade attacks. He teases the move that injured Drew, Drew counters, hits the inverted Alabama slam and the claymore finishes it. Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade @ 5:30 via pin [**½] This was solid with nice callbacks, but Andrade came off like a fucking geek here.

– Seth, who lost at Mania, arrives and lays out Drew to set up a title match.

