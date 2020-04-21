Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 4.20.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Men’s MITB Qualifying Match: Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory @ 11:45 via pin [**¾]

– Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwell @ 1:00 via ref stoppage [NR]

– Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeated Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane @ 4:00 via pin [*]

– Men’s MITB Qualifying Match: Apollo Crews defeated MVP @ 8:10 via pin [**½]

– Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Men’s MITB Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio defeated Murphy @ 15:00 via pin [***½]

– Non-Title Match: NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte defeated Kayden Carter @ 2:40 via submission [NR]

– Non-Title Match: US Champion Andrade defeated Akira Tozawa @ 4:45 via pin [***]

– Bianca Belair defeated Santana Garrett @ 4:05 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Angel Garza @ 5:00 via pin [***]

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre arrives and says he’s not surprised he was laid out last week because the championship means a lot to many people. He has a target on his back because the championship means he’s the best. Seth wants a piece of him and the championship. Some feel Seth doesn’t deserve an opportunity, but Drew puts him over and says that he will defend against Seth at MITB to prove he’s the best. Vega, Garza, & Theory arrive, and Drew calls her a thorn in his ass. She’s sick of Drew and his rah-rah speeches, Andrade attacks and gets the fuck claymored out of him. Garza & Theory are pussies, refuse to save him, so Andrade eats another; thanks for coming Andrade.

– Commentary hypes the “most unique” MITB matches of all time.

Men’s MITB Qualifying Match: Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory : Vega is on commentary. They lockup, working into counters and Black grounds things. Theory counters to his feet, but Black quickly grounds him again. Theory kicks him away, follows with a tackle and then strikes until Black teases black mass and Theory powders. Black attacks, Vega heads to ringside and yells at Black allowing Theory to attack. Post break and Theory maintains control with the rolling dropkick for 2. He follows with ground and pound, and follows with three seconds around the world, which is countered as Black cradles him for 2. Black counters ATL, and follows with a modified am bar, until Theory powers into a powerbomb. Black then cradles him for 2, follows with a flurry of strike and kicks as the knee strike connects and the springboard moonsault gets 2. Superkick by Theory, and the OG last shot follows for 2. Black fights of the ATL, heads up top and leaps over Theory but follows with a knee strike and the German for 2. Black mass misses, Theory fires back and black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory @ 11:45 via pin [**¾] This was a really solid opener, but lacking the energy hat most Black matches have. The right man won.

– Black comments on his win. At MITB, he plans to take his opponents to their personal hell.

– Charly tries to interview Shayna about injuring Logan last week. She says didn’t break any rules, just Logan’s arm.

Shayna Baszler vs. Indi Hartwell : Hartwell tries to put up a fight and gets her arm broken. Shayna Baszler defeated Indi Hartwell @ 1:00 via ref stoppage [NR] She’s dead, Jim.

– Post match, Shayna gets a ladder, grabs Indi and whips her into it an then traps the arm and I guess breaks it some more.

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander vs. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink : Vink attacks as they isolate Ricochet, but Ricochet battles back and tags in Cedric. Double teams follow and they continue to isolate Thorne until Vink cuts off Ricochet. Vink follows with strikes, until Ricochet counters splash mountain into a RANA. Cedric tags in, runs wild and Ricochet tags back in as Cedric hits the DDT. The running shooting star pres by Ricochet gets 2. DDT to Vink by Ricochet and Cedric and Ricochet hits the recoil/lumbar check combo for the win. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeated Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink @ 3:00 via pin [NR] This was fine, but Thorne & Vink got too much in I felt.

– Sane faces Nia in a rematch tonight. Asuka rants at Charly for her stupid questions and Asuka says Sane is ready for Nia. They dance away.

– Lashley and Lana arrive. Lashley is going to flip a big tire to show his strength later on.

Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane : Poor Kari, having to do this again. Sane uses her speed to begin, locks on a sleeper, but gets slammed down. Jax tosses her around, Asuka does some backstage commentary as Jax continue to rag doll Sane. Jax follows with clotheslines, and sloppily slams her to the buckles with a shitty tree slam. Jax misses a charge, Sane attacks the knees and follows with strikes. The back fist follows and Sane follows with the sliding D. Sane up top and misses the elbow, Samoan drop by Jax and that’s that. Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane @ 4:00 via pin [*] The right booking call with Nia in MITB, unfortunately, Nia is still absolutely horrible.

– Seth Rollins says Drew is a fighting champion that he can respect. He knows what it’s like to be Drew, to walk as the champion, to beat Brock, and command the respect of their peers. He accepts Drew’s challenge for MITB, out of duty, because now more than ever, the WWE Universe needs a leader. He’s a proven leader, Drew isn’t, and he is the one that will sacrifice for the greater good and be the light in the darkness. He will take the title, because he has to. Good stuff from Seth.

– Earlier today, the Viking Raiders acted like a pair of geeks in their car.

– MVP arrives and talks about his storied career, the stars he’s seen in MITB matches, and puts over Black for his win, talks about Rey competing later tonight, but says it’s his turn. He puts over Crews as a great athlete, but says he’s outmatched. WWE called MVP because he knows how to climb the corporate ladder, and he’s booked the private jet for MITB already. Crews interrupts and here we go.

Men’s MITB Qualifying Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP : They get right to it, trading strikes until Crews hits dropkicks and MVP calls a timeout. He dumps MVP but MVP cuts him off. Post break and MVP has things grounded. Crews escapes, but gets leveled with a clothesline for 2. MVP talks shit, follows with strikes and grounds Crews. Crews counters the playmaker into a spinebuster. He takes over with strikes. a superkick and a clothesline. The powerslam gets 2. The slam follows, Crews up top and the splash eats knees and the playmaker gets 2. The ballin elbow drop is countered and the Uhaa combination follows. The Apollo bomb finishes it. Apollo Crews defeated MVP @ 8:10 via pin [**½] This was a solid match and good win for Crews as they look to rebuild him.

– Charly interviews Ruby Riott about the breakdown of the Riott Squad. Ruby says she had to carry them both the whole time so much she had to have double shoulder surgery. Logan is broken and gone, Liv thinks she’s all grown up but she will prove her wrong.

Ruby Riott vs. Liv Morgan : They lockup, working to the ropes as Ruby attacks with strikes. Liv fires back, hits clotheslines and then follows with the springboard dropkick for 2. Ruby counters back, kicks her in the face and covers for 2. Ruby grounds the action. Slams her to the mat and delivers more strikes until Liv fires back. They trade and Ruby hits the superkick and talks shit to Liv. Liv counters back into her slingshot flatliner and wins. Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott @ 3:00 via pin [NR] This was solid for the rime given as Liv continues to roll along, while they still have no idea what to do with Ruby.

– Lashley flips a big tire and then teases teasing an even bigger one.

Men’s MITB Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy : They immediately work into counters and end in a standoff. Murphy tells him not bad for an old man, Rey picks up the pace and Murphy avoids the 619, attacking with strikes as Rey powders, favoring his hand. Murphy then slams him to the barricades, and back in, covers for 2. Murphy continue to attack and make covers, but Rey survives. Murphy starts working the arm, Rey counters and dumps him. Murphy cuts him off on the floor, stomps on Rey’s injured hand and we go to break. Post break and Murphy is still in control, focusing on the hand and repeatedly slamming it to the steps. Rey tries to get away, Murphy grabs him and stops on his hand on the post. Rey manages to cut him off, follows with a RANA off the steps and they work back in as Rey hits n enziguri, the seated senton, high cross until the DDT follows for 2. To the apron and Rey dumps Murphy to the barricades. Back in and Murphy counters a high cross, hits an ushigoroshi, a brainbuster but that only gets 2. Murphy heads up top, Rey cuts him off and follows him up. They battle for position, and Murphy’s Cheeky nandos is countered as Rey hits the destroyer and 619. The frog splash finishes it. Rey Mysterio defeated Murphy @ 15:00 via pin [***½] This was really good easily the best thing on the show so far, as they worked well together, told s good story and Murphy looked good in loss.

– Charly interviews Vega & Garza. Charly is a smitten kitten with Garza. Vega sass talks her, runs down Drew and says Garza will each Drew a lesson. Drew may not even make MITB. Garza then shares some fuck me eyes with Charly, which she returns.

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Kayden Carter : Charlotte immediately hits a big boot, follows with chops but Carter fires back with kicks, covering for 2. The crucifix bomb follows for 2. Charlotte powers up and out of the octopus, making the ropes. She stuns Carter off the ropes, The spear follows and the figure eight finishes it. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte defeated Kayden Carter @ 2:40 via submission [NR] Carter showed good fight, but it was an overall easy night of work for Charlotte.

– Lashley tries to flip an even bigger tire and initially fails. He gets mad at the tire and finally flips it. Lana is so happy,

– They hype Drew vs. Garza for tonight’s main event.

US Champion Andrade vs. Akira Tozawa : Andrade attacks, Tozawa battles back and hits the knee strike for 2. The apron cannonball to the floor follows and back in, Tozawa hits the missile dropkick for 2. Andrade powders, Vega with the distraction and Andrade attacks. Back in as he controls, Tozawa counters and gets the octopus. Andrade fights to the ropes and follows with the back elbow. Tozawa fires back, hits the jab and Andrade cuts him off with the dropkick but gets cradles for 2. Tozawa keeps getting near falls, the superkick and heads up top. The senton is cut off and the draping DDT finishes it. US Champion Andrade defeated Akira Tozawa @ 4:45 via pin [***] While he looked good, I wish they would have picked someone else to lose here since Tozawa is in the best of Supercruisers tournament. But this was a ton of fun.

– The Street Profits arrive and dance.

Bianca Belair vs. Santana Garrett : They lockup and Bianca takes early control, Santana counters back and Bianca is pissed and grounds things with ease. She follows with kicks, tosses her across the ring but Santana firs back until Bianca levels her and hits a tackle. The delayed suplex follows and the running frog splash follows. Bianca follows with strikes, Santana fires back and hits a kick. She heads up top, and the high cross follows for 2. Bianca cuts her off and the KOD finishes it. Bianca Belair defeated Santana Garrett @ 4:05 via pin [**] This was an OK extended squash, but a fine showcase for Bianca.

Non-Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza : Los Ingobernables de Orlando are at ringside. Garza attacks, Drew cuts him off and starts attacking the leg. He follows with chops, an overhead belly to belly and to the floor, stuns him off the barricades. More chops follow, Andrade tries to attack, Drew cuts him off and head butts Garza. Theory attacks, Garza hits a dropkick and posts Drew. He does it again and back in, Garza follows with a missile dropkick. He grounds Drew, attacking the knee and working a half crab. Drew escapes, takes control and follows wit a big boot. He heads up top and levels Garza. THE PANTS ARE OFF. Drew hits a Taker tope and wipes out the pile. He takes out Theory and Andrade as the inverted Alabama slam is countered into a cradle. The claymore finishes it. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Angel Garza @ 5:00 via pin [***] This did a great job of making the champion look like an absolute beast.

– Post match, Drew heads back to the ring and claymores Garza again. One for Theory follows as Andrade runs away.

