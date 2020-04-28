Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 4.27.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, & Apollo Crews defeated Andrade, Angel Garza, & Austin Theory @ 24:25 via pin [**½]

– Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler ended by music playing @ 2:35 [NR]

– Lashley defeated Denzel Dejournette @ 1:33 via pin [NR]

– Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– Jinder Mahal defeated Akira Tozawa @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– US Title Match: Champion Andrade defeated Apollo Crews @ 16:15 via referee stoppage [***¼]

– Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeated Ever-Rise @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– In proof of a higher being, Samoa Joe has replaced Lawler for tonight at least on commentary.

The VIP Lounge : MVP welcomes the Raw men’s MITB competitors to his show; Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, & Apollo Crews. MVP starts asking questions and cutting them off instantly until he gets to Apollo. Los Ingobernable de Orlando arrive and interrupt as Vega puts them over as the future of Raw. No one in the ring measures up to her trio. Vega proposes that her men take their places in MITB. Rey says no way, and feels they want a fight. They all brawl as the MITB participants clear the ring. Tag team match playas.

Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, & Apollo Crews vs. Andrade, Angel Garza, & Austin Theory : Black and Garza begin, with Black controlling. He grounds things, looking to work the leg. Garza counters out and Black follows with up kicks. He grounds things again, but Garza cuts him off until Black cradles him for 2. Apollo tags in and Theory joins him, and Apollo hits a suplex. He follows with a dropkick and arm drag, grounding things. Rey tags in, maintaining control and covering for 2. Theory cuts him off, tags in Garza and Rey cuts them off until Andrade attacks. Rey counters into a RANA as Black and Apollo hits topes. Post break and Andrade is working the heat on Black as Theory grounds things. He follows with knee strikes and a suplex for 2. Theory delivers ground and pound, keeping Black grounded. The back suplex follows for 2. Garza tags in and follows with knee strikes until Andrade covers for 2. Theory back in and he grounds things again. Black battles back, but Theory keeps him grounded. Black fires back, and cradles him for 2. He follows with kicks and tags in Rey. Rey runs wild and picks up a near fall. Andrade cuts him off and Garza in, Rey battles back on both until Garza cuts him off, removes the pants and controls. Post break and Garza is still in control. Theory tags in and the press slam and standing moonsault follows for 2. Andrade back in and continues the heat on Rey, until Rey hits an enziguri. The DDT follows and Apollo tags in. He runs wild on the heels, until Andrade makes the save and Theory hits ataxia for 2. Andrade tags back in and dumps Apollo. It breaks down; Andrade rolls Apollo back in and the back elbow gets 2. Apollo counters into the Apollo bomb for the win. Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, & Apollo Crews defeated Andrade, Angel Garza, & Austin Theory @ 24:25 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag match that went too long (you’re asking for trouble going over 20 on the empty arena setting) and never really heated up. I also wouldn’t have booked this particular match, because either the MITB guys lose and lose momentum, or Vega’s guys take another loss neither was preferable right now, but with MITB coming up, the right team won. I get why they did this, but tighten it up and cut off about 9 or 10 minutes.

– We start looking at Triple H’s top 10 moments, with the new DX formed post WM 14.

– We now see clips of Triple H vs. Sting.

– Andrade & Vega argue as Charly interrupts, and Andrade says his partners let him down. NO one can beat him one on one in a championship match. Apollo arrives and wants a US Title match now. Andrade accepts anytime. Crews slaps him and Vega says he gets his match tonight.

– They hype Seth vs. Drew at MITB,

– Next Triple H moment, beating the Rock on SD with HBK in THOSE SHORTS.

– Next Triple H moment, looking like he was fucking Trish when Stephanie walked in on them.

– Asuka cuts a promo; I think she wants to kill Jax for hurting Kairi. She reminds us she tapped out Jax in the past.

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler : Shayna attacks Asuka, working her over on the floor with ease until Jax joins in. They then attack Jax with head kicks, Shayna gets a ladder and Asuka shoots her into it. Jax attacks Asuka and then attacks in the ring with a ladder. Her music plays and I guess it’s over. Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler ended by music playing @ 2:35 [NR] Like the opener, not a match I would have booked as booking the three in matches they could win allows them to remain strong with momentum heading into MITB. But WWE always does things like this to burn you out on the participants in a multi-participant match ahead of the actual match. The match was fucking stupid as Asuka & Shayna got played off like it was the Oscars. Again, they shouldn’t have even booked it.

– Lashley tells Lana to not come to the ring with him tonight, because she distracts him. Lashley says it’s because she’s so beautiful so she agrees,

Lashley vs. Denzel Dejournette : Lashley hits a suplex and takes control. Denzel counters back, so Lashley cuts him off and hits a slam. The spear finishes it. Lashley defeated Denzel Dejournette @ 1:33 via pin [NR] It was what it needed to be.

– They look ate feud between Liv & Ruby.

Ruby Riott vs. Liv Morgan : This is a rematch from last week, which Liv won. They lockup as Ruby takes control. Liv trips her up, slams her to the mat and follows with a corner attack until the Riott kick gets 2. Ruby talks shit, but Liv counters into oblivion for the win. Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott @ 2:55 via pin [NR] I have to say, I’m not feeling good about Ruby Riott’s future prospects in this company.

– Liv gets a post match promo, she’s still trying to find out who she is but she’s confident about doing good lucha things at the genesis of the beginning of the era of Liv.

– Next Triple H moment, winning the 1997 KOTR.

– They hype MITB.

– Backstage, Nia is interviewed about her recent actions. She bullies Charly and says no one can do anything about her actions.

– Next Tripe H moment, NXT invading Smackdown following the Saudi plane drama.

– The Viking Raiders cut a promo on the Street Profits, putting them over, but remind them they have never beaten them. As long s they are around, the Profits will only be second best and dare them to prove them wrong; they want the smoke. This was way better than having them sing in a car about Vikings like geeks.

Jinder Mahal vs. Akira Tozawa : Jinder dominates at the bell, overpowering and dumping Tozawa. He kicks the shit out of Tozawa, and back in hits a Samoan drop. The Khallas finishes it. Jinder Mahal defeated Akira Tozawa @ 1:30 via pin [NR] It’s absolutely counterproductive to use Tozawa in an enhancement role on Raw while he’s in a title tournament on NXT TV; it’s just lazy. Was Cal Bloom busy making a protein shake? So yeah, Jinder’s back.

– Next Triple H moment is him mocking Vince with Shawn playing Shane.

US Champion Andrade vs. Apollo Crews : Vega is at ringside. They lockup, work to the ropes and break clean. Apollo attacks the arm, grounding Andrade until Andrade takes him to he ropes. Cheap shot by Andrade and he slows the pace, looking to ground things until they trade tackles and chops. Dropkick by Apollo and Andrade powders. To the floor and Apollo controls until Andrade cuts him off back in the ring. He follows with chops, and then a dropkick. To he floras Andrade controls and Apollo tweaks his knee. Post break as Andrade targets the knee and dumps Apollo. Andrade continues to control, and back in, grounds him with a half crab. He follows with strikes, and the double knees miss. Apollo hits an Angle slam, tries to fire up and delivers strikes. He works over Andrade in the corner, hits a splash and overhead suplex. Andrade fires back and Apollo cuts him off with an enziguri and a press slam and standing moonsault for 2. Andrade cuts him off and the double knees get 2. They trade, Andrade hits a DDT and covers for 2. Apollo counters the hammerlock DDT into the powerslam for 2. Apollo up top, cut off and Andrade follows him up but gets dumped. Apollo misses the splash and is clutching at his knee, Andrade attacks as the ref waves it off. Champion Andrade defeated Apollo Crews @ 16:15 via referee stoppage [***¼] So you take this time to rehab Apollo, and some will argue that the finish protects him, but he comes out “injured,” and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s pulled from MITB since that feels like what they’d do after rebuilding him. Anyway, they had a good match, the best thing on the show so far.

– Triple H forms Evolution.

– The Street profits challenge the Viking Raiders, with the tag team titles on the line next week.

– We get a Becky Lynch video package.

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander vs. Ever-Rise : Ricochet and Cedric control early on until Ricochet is cut off and isolated with double teams. They work quick tags, and more double teams as they ground Ricochet. Martel follows with a backbreaker for 2. Ricochet runs them together and tags in Cedric. He runs wild and controls with ease. The DDT and Ricochet running shooting star press gets 2. It breaks down, superkick by Ricochet and the dropkick/flatliner combo finishes it. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeated Ever-Rise @ 4:00 via pin [**] Ricochet & Cedric are really fun.

– Post match, MVP arrives on the screen with Thorne & Vink, and proposes a rematch between the teams. Ricochet & Cedric accept.

– Triple H moment, DX invades WCW in a JEEP, NOT A TANK.

– Apollo is backstage on crutches, as Charly interviews him. Apollo is a sad panda and just limps away. I don’t appreciate Apollo stealing my one-legged man in an ass kicking contest gimmick.

– More hype for Drew vs. Seth.

– Triple H moment, tearing his quad and finishing a match before his awesome MSG return.

Drew & Seth Sign a Contract : Lawler is unfortunately here to host; at least he wasn’t on commentary. He hypes the unique MITB gimmick, and then brings out Drew & Seth. Seth is in his Reservoir Dogs suit & man bun, while Drew is Monday night casual. He dismisses Lawler because he knows how his will go. He signs and Seth monologues. He doesn’t want this, he has to do this, and yes he started it. The title needs to b with him, it’s not about him or Drew, it’s bigger, and Drew will be a great champion one day. But he’s not a leader, Seth is and they can turn to him for guidance. He will be the light in the darkness, so Drew won’t have to. He will make the sacrifice of crushing Drew’s dreams for the greater good. Drew can then find him so that Seth can lead him. Drew thanks him for the passionate speech and says things are clear now… Seth is completely full of shit. Where are your followers? The fans turned on him but it’s never your fault, but Drew knows that he will not let Seth win the championship. So stop talking forever, no one wants to hear that anywhere. Your foot is in your mouth while your head is up your ass. Go for the throat and finish the job because I will do the same. Seth says the bigger picture will be clear and Drew will be better of for it, have faith. Drew attacks, clears the ring and the head butt connects. Murphy attacks, saving Seth and hugs him as Drew lays out Murphy with the claymore.

