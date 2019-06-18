Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 6.17.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– US Title #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Ricochet won @ 14:10 via pin [***]

– The Viking Raiders defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 0:35 via pin [NR]

– 2 out of 3 Falls Match: New Day defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & Baron Corbin @ 12:05 via pin (2-0) [**¾]

– The Usos defeated The Good Brothers @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

– Women’s Tag Title Match: Champions The IIconics defeated Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss @ 3:30 via pin [*]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins defeated Daniel Bryan @ 1:20 via DQ [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins defeated Daniel Bryan @ 7:58 via pin [***¼]

– Elias kicks off the show, running down the fans & LA. Baron Corbin invited him to be here, and reveals he’s wearing a referee shirt; he’s the special referee at Stomping Grounds. Not so fast, Rollins arrives and lays him out with hair shots. Rollins grabs the mic and says he’s done playing games. For anyone considering being special referee, this was your first and last warning. “Choose wisely.”

– Miz arrives and lays out Elias with the skull-crushing finale. Lashley arrives and spears Elias. Cesaro arrives and hits him with the swing. Ricochet now in and hits a code breaker on Elias. Braun finally arrives and powerslams him.

US Title #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Cesaro vs. The Miz vs. Lashley : Joe is at ringside as Braun runs wild at the bell, working everyone over until Cesaro cuts him off with a slam. The neutralizer is countered, Braun then powerslams him. One for Lashley and Braun pins Cesaro. He catches Ricochet and tosses him across the ring. Lashley cuts him off, hits a suplex, and dumps Miz. He takes out Ricochet, but runs into a powerslam and Lashley is gone as well. Braun then mows over Miz and then Ricochet on the floor. Back in and corner clotheslines follow on Miz. Lashley & Cesaro then attack Braun, the spear and Gotch follow. Ricochet hits the 630 and pins Braun with the help of Lashley & Cesaro. Joe finds this all amusing as Braun tosses Ricochet to the floor and then attacks Lashley and tackles Cesaro into the tron.



Post break and Miz & Ricochet are left. Ricochet hits a RANA, but Miz cuts him off but Ricochet fires up and follows with a tope. Ricochet up top and has to roll through on the 630, but Miz cuts off the springboard and cradles him for 2. The DDT follows that for 2. Miz lays in kicks, looks for a figure four but Ricochet cradles him for 2. Miz counters the dropkick into the figure four, Ricochet fights and rolls the hold. Miz rolls it back and Ricochet makes the ropes. Ricochet then cradles him for 2. Miz springboards into a code breaker, and Ricochet heads up top and the 630 finishes it. Ricochet won @ 14:10 via pin [***] This was good overall, and gives us a fresh and potentially great match at the PPV.

– Joe attacks post match, but Ricochet dumps him and follows with a tope.

– Bryan, Rowan, & Becky all arrive.

When The Man Comes Around : Becky Lynch arrives. Lynch says she wants Evans to get out here right now. She’s sick of hearing about what Evans deserves, and is now willing to give it to her. Lynch says that Evans talks a big game and threatens to kick her ass. Evans arrives, and says Lynch doesn’t understand her. Lynch mocks her for talking slow and not wanting to get whooped again. Evans says she has a flawless image, but has been through things Lynch can’t imagine. Evans says she’s more than a lady, she’s a US Marine. She can attend boot camp in the morning and run a cotillion at night. She’s what the division deserves, Lynch respects her for what she was but says she’s trash now. Evans calls her a nasty and beatable. On Sunday…well nothing, Lynch attacks and hits an XPLODER. This was a solid segment to hype Sunday’s match.

– The Revival meet with Shane & Drew in the back, and are all dressed up.

– Baron Corbin is interviewed, and comments on Rollins attacking Elias. He’s not scrambling, and will reveal his referee on the Sami & Kevin show tonight. Rollins lays him out with a chair shot.

– Bryan & Rowan arrive. Bryan understands why he was brought here as a wildcard, because Raw & LA suck. LA is the smog capitol of America and is also filled with ignorant and impotent people. They are here to educate and excite the fans. He will beat and humiliate Rollins and prove he is better than all of the Raw roster. “Impotent masses of Los Angeles, prepare to be excited.”

The Viking Raiders vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Erik goes John Wooooo to begin. Double teams follow and Thor’s hammer finishes it. The Viking Raiders defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 0:35 via pin [NR] SQUASH

– Truth & Carmella are in costume; the geeks find them and give chase.

– The Revival, Shane, & Drew hang out as Heath Slater arrives. He wants a raise. Shane says he’s impressed and then says no. He tells him to leave, Drew follows and says he’s sorry about what happened, and offers to help. He then kicks the shit out of him as Dawson picks his pocket.

The Sami & Kevin Show : They introduce Corbin. Corbin arrives as Sami ensures him that this is a safe place. They cannot be the referee for him on Sunday, but want Corbin to reveal who it will be. Corbin picked someone who was born to count to thee, EC3. Rollins of course arrives and lays him out with chair shots. Corbin is pissed, and then says that he has to go back to the drawing board. New Day arrives. They take a moment of silence for EC3. Sami says they aren’t invited, and that they aren’t wildcards for tonight. Kofi says he’s WWE Champion and goes where he pleases when he wants to. Kevin says he will beat Kofi, but Kofi reminds him that he already beat Kevin and now has Dolph where he wants him. Corbin wants to hand them a beating, and New Day accepts and drags EC3 to his feet to be the referee. He’s out and they mimic his voice to sanction the match.

– AJ meets with the trainer, and the Good Brothers arrive dressed as doctors. AJ was thinking about them and says the Brothers debuted three years ago. He says they had some great matches, but they got comfortable and made money, but haven’t been winning matches or been on Raw. AJ tells them to get serious and misses the old them. They have a match with the Usos tonight and will prove themselves.

– Big E & Woods face Sami & Kevin at Stomping Grounds.

New Day vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & Baron Corbin : This is a 2 out of 3 Falls Match.. for reasons. Woods and Sami begin, with Woods taking control and covering for 2. Kevin tags in and cuts off Woods. Corbin tag in and grounds the action until Woods hits an enziguri, and then counters the Kevin senton with knees. Woods fights of Sami and cradles him for 3. New Day up 1-0 @ 3:30. Post break and the heels have taken control. Kevin lays the boots to Big E, and hits the senton for 2. Sami tags in and follows with strikes. Big E tries to fire back, but gets dumped. Superkick by Kevin, and the cover gets 2. Corbin tags in and maintains control. He follows with rights, and then ends up posting himself and Big E follows with a belly to belly. Kofi tags in and runs wild on Corbin, and the high cross follows for 2. The boom drop connects, but runs into deep six and Woods makes the save. It breaks down; Corbin accidentally takes out Sami, so Kevin superkicks him and bails with Sami. Trouble in paradise finishes it. New Day defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & Baron Corbin @ 12:05 via pin (2-0) [**¾] This was pretty good, but despite the attempt at protective booking, Corbin looked like shit heading into Sunday’s title match. If he’s going to be a contender, don’t have him lose days before the match.

– Bliss gives Cross a present, which is a tag title match against the IIconics.

Paul Heyman Talks : Heyman introduces himself, and says he isn’t happy to be out there with Rollins attacking people with chairs. He is no threat to Rollins and will not be the special referee at Stomping Grounds. “You’d have to be a dumb ass to accept that proposal.” Heyman then says that Rollins & The Lakers traded away their balls. Heyman says Brock can swing a chair pretty well himself, so maybe Rollins should watch himself tonight, because Brock may be here tonight. Or maybe he isn’t. No one knows when Brock will show up.

– Corbin approaches Eric Young about the referee job. Rollins arrives and Young begs off. After catching up with a lovely chat, Rollins lays him out anyway.

The Good Brothers vs. The Usos : gallows and Jey into begin, with Gallows taking early control and then Anderson joining in for the boot of doom and that gets 2. AJ watches on from backstage. Anderson takes the heat, grounding the action. Jey fights to his feet, but Anderson follows with a clothesline. The brothers too sweet, Gallows tags in and Jimmy cuts of the magic killer and the Usos hit double superkicks for the win. The Usos defeated The Good Brothers @ 2:40 via pin [NR] Well, apparently AJ isn’t a very good motivating force.

– Hulk Hogan hypes up the US Women’s soccer team; brother, dude, jack.

IT’S… THE BIG DAWG : We see highlights of Shane beating THE BIG DAWG at SaudiMania III. THE BIG DAWG talks about losing to Shane, but won’t make excuses. He’s here to entertain and whooping someone’s ass will do that. He calls out Shane for a one on one fight. Shane appears on the screen and gets his special announcement. Shane tells him he shouldn’t be ashamed of losing to the best in the world. He won’t be coming to the ring to face THE BIG DAWG, and Drew says that on Sunday, he’ll beat THE BIG DAWG, hurt him, kick his ass, and take his name. He will assault him and disfigure him and make THE BIG DAWG’s kids scream when they see him. THE BIG DAWG heads to the back, fights off the Revival with ease, and confronts Shane & Drew. He attacks and puts Drew through a table. Shane runs away, THE BIG DAWG chases him to the ring and kicks his ass. In the ring and a superman punch connects. The spear follows. THE BIG DAWG tells him to crawl to the back and tell Drew he’s kicking his ass on Sunday. This was a good segment to give THE BIG DAWG some revenge and build to Sunday’s match.

– Naomi, Bayley, & Natalya talk and Charly asks her about the negative things on social media about her. She leaves to go and take care of Bliss.

– The IIconics talk about tonight’s title defense. They run down their opponents and the Lakers.

Champions The IIconics vs. Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss : Bayley arrives. Bliss and Kay begin. Bliss slaps her and Kay slams her down by the hair. Bliss then fires back with kicks, but gets cut off as Royce tags in and the champions take control until Bliss cradles her for 2 Nikki tags in and gets a cradle for 2.The dropkick follows, up top and misses the high cross. Kay tags in and covers for 2. They double team Nikki, and Royce grounds things. Kay back in and chokes her out. Nikki fires back, but Kay cuts her off and knocks Bliss to the floor, She shoves Bayley and Nikki is cradled for the win as Bayley and Bliss argue. Champions The IIconics defeated Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss @ 3:30 via pin [*] Not good as the focus was all on Bliss & Bayley.

– Bliss apologizes to Nikki for the loss, blaming Bayley. Nikki says Bayley crushed her dreams and will be in Bliss’ corner at Stomping Grounds.

– Firefly Funhouse time. Bray is gardening, talks about worms, and says that people lie and questions the Earth being round. He knows what it feels like to be different, which is why he built this place, for us all to be together. All of the puppets say to “join us.” Bray says fear is power and to follow the leader. We then get a subliminal “let him in/follow the leader” message.

– Bryan comments on facing Rollins tonight, and questions why no one has taken the chair from him. Bryan is the better wrestler, and Rollins will find that out tonight.

Non-Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan : They lock up and work to the mat. Bryan dumps Rollins, but Rollins cuts off the dive and hits a springboard clothesline and suicide dive. Rowan cuts of the second and slams him to the apron for the DQ. Champion Seth Rollins defeated Daniel Bryan @ 1:20 via DQ [NR] Shit.

– Post match, the Usos, Revival, New Day, Kevin & Sami all arrive for the big brawl. The faces clear the ring and the Usos follow with dives.

Non-Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan : They restart the match with everyone banned from ringside, as they brawl at the bell. Bryan dumps Rollins, and then slams him to the steps. Back in and Bryan hits a corner dropkick and another. Rollins counters the third with a lariat, and then follows with rights and chops. Sling blade connects and the cover gets 2. Bryan counters blackout and cradles him for 2. They trade pin attempts, and then trade chops and strikes. Bryan counters the enziguri into an ankle lock, and transitions into a German. Rollins rolls to the floor, but Bryan follows with the flying knee off of the apron. Back in and Bryan heads up top, Rollins cuts him off and follows him up. Bryan head butts him but Rollins hits the superplex and then Bryan counters the falcon arrow into the LeBell lock but Rollins makes the ropes. Bryan follows with kicks, and the busaiku is countered into a buckle bomb and the superkick follows for 2. Rollins up top and high fly flow eats knees, LeBell lock by Bryan again, but Rollins escapes, hits an enziguri and hits blackout for the win. Champion Seth Rollins defeated Daniel Bryan @ 7:58 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun sprint, but likely would have been better if they had cut out the bullshit DQ and just given them 12-mintes or so.

– Post match, Corbin attacks Rollins with chair shots and hits end of days. He poses with the title and stands tall.

