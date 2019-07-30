Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 7.29.19  

Csonka’s WWE Raw Reunion Review 7.29.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Match For The 24/7 Championship: Champion R-Truth & Carmella defeated Drake & Renee Maverick @ 1:58 via pin [NR]

– US Title #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, & Andrade @ 29:00 via pin [***½]

– Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Good Brothers defeated The Usos & Champions The Revival @ 17:25 via pin [***½]

– The Viking Raiders defeated Dead & Meat @ 1:24 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss @ 6:55 via referee stoppage [**]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeated Nikki Cross @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 9:38 via DQ [**¼]

– They open with a seemingly serious video package on the importance of championships, which transitions into a video about the history of the 24/7 championship.

Champion R-Truth & Carmella vs. Drake & Renee Maverick : The Gaggle of Geeks are surrounding ringside as “the mosh pit.” Drake rolls up Truth for 2, but Truth makes his comeback and covers for 2. Truth then sends Drake to the floor onto the pile and they carry him around. The ladies brawl, Drake saves his wife and then eats a superkick and Truth pins him. Champion R-Truth & Carmella defeated Drake & Renee Maverick @ 1:58 via pin [NR] Yup.

– Mike Kanellis wins the title post match and runs away as the geeks chase him. Maria arrives and demands he let her in the room, threatening to kick him in his vagina.

US Title #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade : Rey & Cesaro to begin. Cesaro immediately grounds things and looks for covers. Rey battles back, and the cradle gets 2. Cesaro follows with a clothesline, elbow drops, and then covers for 2. He then connects with uppercuts, and grounds the action. Rey fights back, hits kicks and pulls Cesaro to the floor and RANAs him to the apron. The sliding head butt follows, but he comes up holding his knee. Back in and Rey hits the springboard RANA, and the 619 is countered but he hits a head scissors on the floor. Post break and Rey is climbing back in and Cesaro follows with a double stomp. The elbow drop follows for 2. Cesaro locks on the camel clutch. Rey escapes but Cesaro takes him up top and Rey fights him off, and the seated senton and head kick follows for 2. Rey then flies into an uppercut and Cesaro covers for 2. The big boot follows for 2. Rey counters the razor’s edge into a RANA, posting Cesaro. Rey heads up top and Cesaro cuts him off and carries him back up top. Rey fights him off, but Cesaro counters the RANA and Rey then counters into an avalanche bulldog. 619 by Rey, he heads up top and the frog splash finishes Cesaro @ 11:33. Sami arrives and attacks with strikes. Rey counters the helluva and pins Sami @ 11:55. Andrade is out next. They lock up and work to the ropes, clean break and Andrade follows with strikes and works the arm. Rey escapes, but Andrade follows with chops. Rey picks up the pace and the cross body gets 2. Andrade quickly cuts him off, hits a clothesline and then lays the boots to Rey. The sliding dropkick follows for 2. He dumps Rey, and back in, Andrade hits the three amigos. He heads up top and the double moonsault follows for 2. Rey fires back but Andrade counters the 619 hits the hammerlock DDT for the elimination @ 19:55. Andrade attacks, ripping open Rey’s mask as Ricochet makes the save with the flying clothesline. They lock up and work to the ropes, and Andrade slaps Ricochet. Lock up again, they pick up the pace and Ricochet hits a head scissors and dropkick. Vega distracts Ricochet but he hits an enziguri and Vega distracts him again allowing Andrade to kick Ricochet to the floor. He slams Ricochet to he barricade and back in, lays the boots to him. Andrade follows with chops, but Ricochet hits a dropkick. He follows with strikes, a running forearm and then a RANA. Andrade then hip tosses him to the buckles, and follows with double knees for 2. Ricochet then cradles him for 2. Elbow strike by Andrade, poison RANA by Ricochet and that gets 2. Ricochet heads up top and Andrade cuts him off, follows him up and they trade strikes. Ricochet knocks him off and the 630 connects for the win. Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, & Andrade @ 29:00 via pin [***½] This was really good, with Rey vs. Cesaro, Rey vs. Andrade, & Andrade vs. Ricochet delivering.

– Post match, Ricochet says people will believe in him when he beats Styles at Summerslam; Styles finds this amusing.

– Mike & Maria talk and Mike is proud of himself, noting that he won it for them. She demands he lay down on his back and wants to win the title. Mike agrees and she pins him with one foot. Maria celebrates and the geeks refuse to pin her because she’s pregnant.

A Moment of Bliss : Alexa and Nikki arrive. Alexa welcomes us to the show and gives a shout out to Maria for winning the title. They both loves Raw Reunion, and Alexa then brings up Dolph superkicking HBK, and she was appalled. She then shows footage of Natalya practicing to counter the disamher until Becky arrived, attacked and locked on the hold. Alexa feels this was horrible and Nikki speculates that Becky is trying to take out Natalya before their match. Becky appears on screen and threatens Alexa ahead of their match tonight. There is no place o run and she will see Alexa later.

Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The Good Brothers vs. The Usos : Jimmy and Dawson begin, with Dawson grounding things. Jimmy fights to his feet, and follows with a shoulder tackle until Dawson cut him off with a back elbow. He follows with chops, strikes and then a belly to back suplex as Dash tags in and covers for 2. Jimmy fires back with chops, Jey tags in and double tams follow and the cover gets 2. Jey follow with chops, but Dash cuts him off and tags in Dawson for double teams. Dawson grounds the action, but Jey fights back and tags in Jimmy. They work double teams and cover for 2. More double teams connect and Jey grounds the action. Dawson now tags in and the sleeper follows. Jey escapes, but Dash cuts him off and takes him up top. Jey fights him off and the high cross gets 2. He follows with strikes, but gets dumped and Gallows hits a clothesline on the floor. Post break and Anderson is working the heat on Jey, grounding the action. Anderson follows with strikes, and the enziguri follows for 2. Gallows tags in and follows with pummeling strikes. The elbow drop follows for 2. Anderson tags back in, maintaining control and covering for 2. He then grounds things, but Jey counters back and makes the tag. Jimmy runs wild and enziguris Dash, takes out Dawson and follows with corner ass attacks. Dash rolls through the high cross and then gets ran into Anderson; Samoan drop by Jimmy and that gets 2. Jimmy fights off Dawson, he blind tags in and the Revival hits the doomsday bulldog for 2. It breaks down; Dash hits a suicide DDT on Gallows on the floor. Dive by Jey. Dawson cuts off Jimmy up top, he follows and Jimmy hits the superplex onto the pile on the floor. Jimmy rolls Dawson back in, heads up top and Gallows blind tags in, shatter machine on Jimmy and Jey follows with a high cross, spinebuster by Anderson and magic killer follows for the win. The Good Brothers defeated The Usos & Champions The Revival @ 17:25 via pin [***½] This was another really good match, with everyone working well together, and giving us a somewhat surprising title change ahead of Summerslam.

– AJ prepares for the OC celebration and they have a good time.

The Viking Raiders vs. Dead & Meat : Erik starts destroying Dead as Meat backs off until Ivar attacks. Erik hits the John Wooooooooo knees and then hits the stacked slam/powerbomb combo. Thor’s hammer finishes it. The Viking Raiders defeated Dead & Meat @ 1:24 via pin [NR] Death & Destruction

– The Street Profits make their random appearance to talk about the show. Ford then questions if Dawkins is Maria’s baby daddy. Seth Rollins arrives and they hug and have a good time.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss : Nikki Cross is at ringside. Lynch dares Bliss to hit her, she doesn’t so Lynch attacks and starts rag dolling her. The suplex follows, and Lynch teases the arm bar and then cradles her for 2. Nikki trips up Lynch and Bliss dropkicks her to the floor. Back in and Lynch fires back, hits a shoulder tackle and she heads up top but Bliss pulls her off and slams her down, covering for 2. They trade strikes and Lynch cradles her for 2. Bliss then grounds the action, and the moonsault knees follow for 2. Bliss then follows with grounded strikes, and then misses a knee drop. Lynch fires back with knee strikes, kicks, but Bliss cuts her off. Lynch fires back hits clotheslines, and then an XPLODER as Bliss favors her ankle and cries. The trainers check on her and the match is stopped. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss @ 6:55 via referee stoppage [**] This was a perfectly a perfectly OK match.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross : Nikki shoves her around and Lynch fires back, and hits shoulder tackles. Nikki lays in kicks and follows with a high cross for 2. She follows with strikes, works her over in the corner, and then grounds the action. Lynch fights back, but Nikki stuns her off the ropes, but Lynch then follows with the man handle slam for the win. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Nikki Cross @ 2:45 via pin [NR] Another win for Lynch to set up Natalya getting one upon her post match.

– Post match, Bliss &Nikki beat down Lynch until Natalya arrives and then locks on the sharpshooter on Lynch. Natalya then says that it’ about being professional, not making friends. She doesn’t trust Lynch and wants to challenge her to a submission match at Summerslam, but since Lynch won’t accept, she won’t… ok then. Stop letting Natalya talk. Also, we already have an inferior Austin vs. McMahon on Smackdown, so we don’t need an inferior Hart vs. Austin on Raw.

– Maria does her championship photo shoot, and Braun Strowman arrives. Maria talks shit to him, he growls and she runs.

– Ziggler comes out to HBK’s music to complete his Dollar Tree Shawn Michaels career checklist.

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler : Seth attacks at the bell, dumps him, follows him out and slams him to the barricades. Back in and Seth follow with strikes, but Ziggler fires back and then they brawl to the floor. Back in and they work to the apron and Ziggler hits a DDT. Post break and Seth fires back with chops and strikes. He then lays the boots to him and hits sling blade for 2. Ziggler fires back and uses the ropes to cover for 2. Seth then does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Ziggler now posts him a few times and hits zigzag for 2. Ziggler sets for a superkick, but Seth hits one and anther. Blackout is teased, but Brock arrives. He attacks for the DQ Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 9:38 via DQ [**¼] This was fine with a good post match segment.

– Brock takes him to suplex city and the F5s him into the post. He grabs a chair and lays into Seth with chair shots and then takes a seat, admiring his work. He then hits an F5 onto the open chair and then another. Seth spits up blood as Brock hits another F5 onto the open chair.

– Seth is stretchered out as Joe & The Good Brothers lay out Reigns & the Usos. Brock drags Seth out of his ambulance and hits another F5 as Seth spits up more blood; fucking blood and guts promotion.

The Samoan Summit : Joe arrives for the Samoan Summit. Joe says the Summit is cancelled due to failed peace talks. He calls out Reigns. Reigns arrives and looks just fine. Joe attacks and they brawl to the floor. Reigns takes control, slamming Joe to the apron and barricade. Joe fires back with head butts and then whips Reigns to the steps. Reigns then throws the steps at Joe’s face until Drew arrives and Reigns fights him off. They brawl into the crowd, and then back ringside. Joe attacks and they double team Reigns until Cedric Alexander flies in to make the save. Joe kills him with a lariat and Drew works him over on the floor and up the ramp. He suplexes him into the LED boards, and the Usos make the save for Reigns but the Good Brothers join in as we have a mass brawl. Cedric climbs the Raw set and flies off with a high cross on to the pile. Back in the ring and Cedric dropkicks Drew, heads up top but Anderson & Gallows attack and Reigns makes the save. Superman punches for all, bug top by Alexander and Reigns spears Joe as Reigns, the Usos, & Cedric stand tall. That was a really good and hot closing segment, likely setting up some Summerslam matches, and seemingly positioning Cedric as a player, which I love.

