Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 7.31.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Hardys defeated Anderson & Gallows @ 9:04 via pin [**½]

– Akira Tozawa, Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese, TJP, & Ariya Daivari @ 8:46 via pin [**½]

– Seth Rollins defeated Sheamus @ 8:27 via pin [***]

– Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe & Braun Strowman @ 13:55 via pin [***½]

– Elias defeated Kalisto @ 7:25 via pin [*]

– Bayley defeated Nia Jax @ 8:47 via countout [½*]

– Cass defeated Big Show @ 5:25 via pin [*]

Kurt Angle Returns Home : he welcomes everyone to the show, and promises a great show; Miz Tv with Jason Jordan, Big Show vs. Cass, and Reigns vs. Strowman vs. Joe. Angle then discusses the 21st anniversary of winning a gold medal with a broken fricken neck. But just as happy Kurt was about to leave, BRRRRROCK LESNAAAAAAAAAAAAR arrives with his advocate. Heyman says he knows the game, knows what’s up and knows what Angle is doing; trying to take the title from Brock. He wants to take the title off of Brock by having him face the most stacked lineup of heavyweights in Samoa Joe, Bruan Strowman and Roman Reigns. Heyman says if Brock loses he’s leaving, but he won’t lose, and will remain champion when Summerslam is done. At Summerslam, the Four Hossmen of the Apocalypse will collide. Pretty good opening segment with Angle announcing some matches and playing to the home crowd until Heyman arrived to hype the Summerslam main event.

– We get a hype video for tomorrow’s Smackdown.

– The #TopGuys are out on commentary.

The Hardys vs. Anderson & Gallows : Matt and Anderson to begin. Matt takes early control, and then the Hardys work quick tags, attacking the arm of Anderson. The Hardys work double teams, and we go to a break after poetry in motion on Gallows. Post break, and Gallows is working over Jeff. Jeff hits a twist of fate, but Anderson cuts him off. Anderson misses a corner charge; Matt tags in and runs wild and the running bulldog gets 2. Matt hits the side effect for 2, looks for a twist of fate, but Anderson fights it off and Gallows gets in a cheap shot. Jeff breaks up the magic killer, but Gallows misses a charge, twist of fate and tag to Jeff, the swanton follows for the win. The Hardys defeated Anderson & Gallows @ 9:04 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid TV tag, with the Hardys getting some momentum back with the win.

– Post match, The Hardys, revival and Good Brothers all brawl. The Hardys take out Dawson with two twists of fate on the stage, and Jeff hits a dive off the stage onto the Good Brothers.

– Renee interviews Ambrose about last week’s tag match with Seth Rollins. Ambrose says they look good together, it felt good but he’s not sure they are together. Rollin arrives and says last week was special and felt like old times. Ambrose says he still doesn’t trust Rollins, and while the fans want it and he may even want it, he won’t get burnt again.

– Rollins walks and runs into Sheamus & Cesaro. They make fun of his issues with Ambrose and claim to be the most dominant team in WWE. Rollins says he’s up for a fight and will face one of them later tonight. Sheamus accepts.

Akira Tozawa, Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese, TJP, & Ariya Daivari : Tozawa faces Daivari in a #1 contender’s match on tomorrow’s 205 Live. TJP & Nese beat Swann & Alexander on last week’s 205 Live. Nese and Alexander to begin. They do some back and forth, Swann tags in and works with Daivari, hitting a RANA and covering for 2. Tozawa tags in and works the arm of Daivari, and hits a running kick and senton for 2. Daivari attacks the still taped up shoulder of Tozawa, Titus wants to pull him from the match, Tozawa refuses and we take a commercial break. Post break and Daivari is working the arm and shoulder of Tozawa. Daivari manages to get the tag to Swann, who runs wild on TJP. Rolling thunder gets 2. Alexander springboards in to take out Nese; Alexander & Swann hit stereo dives. Tozawa hits the suicide dive onto Daivari. Back in the ring, Swann escapes the detonation kick, tags in Tozawa who hits the big senton on TJP for the win. Akira Tozawa, Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese, TJP, & Ariya Daivari @ 8:46 via pin [**½] This was a solid and fun little match that the crowd didn’t really get invested in, they really only reacted to the dives. It’s a shame to see such talented guys booked so poorly overall.

Miz TV With Jason Jordan : Miz, Maryse, Axel, & Dallas all make their way to the ring. Miz welcomes us to the show and introduces Jordan and his new music. Did Gable keep the old music in the breakup? Miz talks about Jordan’s story and claims some fans are even booing him. After some bland dialogue from Jordan, Miz offers to guide Jordan’s career and to allow him to join The Miztourage. Jordan says he’s good and passes. Miz says he has a lot to offer, he’s a movie & TV star that main evented WrestleMania. Jordan appreciates the offer and passes. Miz says he understand since his dad can hand him anything he wants. Jordan denies this and says he wants to do it all on his own. Jordan would rather fail than be associated with someone like the Miz. Miz runs down Jordan and Angle, saying Angle is a failure, broken down and gave away the best years of his life. Jordan then says not to say shit about Kurt, and if he does, he will make him regret it. Miz tries to attack, fails and Jordan suplexes Miz into Axel & Dallas and bails. This was a mixed bad, Miz was great, it works to set up an IC Title match and the closing spot was cool looking. But Jordan came off pretty robotic, and who ever wrote his verbiage (having him call his dad Kurt repeatedly) didn’t help. I can buy that they were just reunited and that he wouldn’t call him dad right away, but when Miz crossed the line and ran Angle down, that’s where Jordan should have been “you can talk bad about me, but you don’t say shit about my dad!” Sell the emotional response there to try and make this work. Miz was great as usual, but I just wasn’t buying into this.

Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus : Rollins’ music now has someone yelling “BURN IT DOWN” after the intro. This of course plays into his arsonist alter ego captured by the folks at 2K sports. They work a solid back and forth, playing off of the power vs. speed dynamic. Rollins sends Sheamus to the floor, but Cesaro distracts him, allowing Sheamus to take control. Post break, they work up top and Sheamus hits the Finlay roll for a near fall. Rollins looks to fire up, springboards in but Sheamus catches him with the Irish curse. Rollins manages to avoid a knee strike, and hits the flatliner to the buckles. Sheamus then punches Rollins in the face, but gets sent to the floor with an enziguri. Rollins hits the suicide dive, and back in hits the springboard clothesline. The sling blade follows, and he then takes Cesaro out and rolls up Sheamus for the win. Seth Rollins defeated Sheamus @ 8:27 via pin [***] This was a good back and forth match, with Rollins picking up the win to set the post match angle up. The champions, pissed because they had just been making fun of Rollins but now lost to him, kicked his ass and then kicked the shit out of Ambrose as well. This is the next step in the Ambrose/Rollins reunion story and should set them up for the rumored tag title match at Summerslam with a reason to reunite.

– Post match Sheamus & Cesaro kick the shit out of Rollins and hit the double team white noise as the crowd chants for Ambrose, but Ambrose didn’t give any fucks and never came for the save. The beat down starts again and NOW Ambrose hits the ring to make the save. The champions cut him off, and Cesaro hits the neutralizer as Sheamus & Cesaro stand tall. Ambrose decides he wants more and challenges the champions to come back, so Sheamus hits the brogue kick and Ambrose is down again.

Bray Wyatt Has Words : Wyatt says that there’s no escape for you, your children or for Balor. No mortal man can escape the darkness. He tells the crowd that they are pitiful, but they can’t run from him. Wyatt claims to be everywhere. Balor is an ordinary man who can do some extraordinary things. He sees Balor for what he really is, the shell of a man that never was. Balor lives on borrowed time, yesterday’s dreams and tomorrow’s promises. Last week Wyatt turned Balor into a pile of broken promises, and there is no escape. Balor’s entrance begins, the lights go out and he has tricks too, appearing in the ring with Wyatt. Balor has his back to Wyatt, hits a PELE and sends Wyatt to the floor. Balor sends him into the crowd and the segment ends. Bray did that thing again where he used words, and they had a pretty delivery but didn’t really have real meaning to them. He doesn’t like Balor and what he represents, I’m not sure if Bray’s a god anymore, but he’s allegedly everywhere, maybe he’s Santa Claus. I liked Balor mind fucking him and getting the upper hand for some minor revenge, but someone really needs to edit Bray; his delivery, pacing and tone are amazing but he says NOTHING.

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman : Strowman attacks Joe right away and works over both he and Reigns, sending them to the floor. Post break, Strowman misses a charge and Joe and Reigns end up working together to take the monster to the floor. Reigns then starts working over Joe, but Joe works an arm bar to take him to the mat. Strowman breaks that up and drags Joe to the floor. Reigns follows and works over Strowman into the crowd. Strowman tosses Reigns to the floor at ringside, but Joe gets the clutch on Strowman. Reigns attacks Joe, but Joe whips him to the barricade and hits the enziguri. Joe rolls Reigns back in, Reigns fights off the uranage and hits repeated clotheslines in the corner. Reigns looks for the superman punch, but Joe rolls to the floor, and eats a superman punch anyway. Strowman then cuts off Reigns with the big boot on the floor. Strowman starts straight up beasting on Reigns, and flings him into the ring with ease. Strowman gets part of the steps and tosses them into the ring. Joe cuts off Strowman with a kick and senton and then hits a senton on Reigns for a near fall. Joe sets up the steps in the corner, and then locks in the clutch but Strowman takes them both out and powerslams Joe but Reigns makes the save. Strowman works over Reigns in the corner, and then grabs the steps. Reigns cuts him off with a superman punch and hits Strowman with the steps and spears Joe for the win. Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe & Braun Strowman @ 13:55 via pin [***½] This was a very good hoss match with three big mean guys trying to kill each other. It was enjoyable. I hope that they don’t do variations on the Summerslam match for weeks, because that will really kill off the anticipation for it.

– After a video of the recent Show, Enzo, & Cass drama Enzo meets with Show and is sorry he got him involved in this and thanks him for having his back. Show wants to give Cass a lesson in respect and he can teach that,

– The Drifter is here to play a tune, but first talks about being from Pittsburgh. The people inspired this song. He then buries the town with his song.

Elias vs. Kalisto : Hey, Kalisto made it off Main Event! They work some basic back and forth, Kalisto picks up the pace but Elias slams him to the buckles. Post break, Elias has Kalisto grounded and is working the heat. Kalisto attempts to fire up, but gets cut off and beat down in the corner and then hits a side back breaker for 2. The suplex follows for 2. Elias works a back breaker, and then slams Kalisto to the mat. Kalisto hits the desperation spin kick, the springboard seated senton connects for 2. Kalisto hits the spiked RANA, but Elias hits drift away for the win. Elias defeated Kalisto @ 7:25 via pin [*] This was a boring, flat, lifeless match with absolutely no heat; it also felt about 20-minutes long. Elias picked up the win to gain some momentum.

– Alexa Bliss is interviewed, and is excited to face Bayley at Summerslam. She’s repeatedly beaten her and knows that Bayley has no killer instinct. She then mocks Sasha for losing to Bayley. She says Sasha isn’t here to save Jax from massacring Bayley.

– Rollins thanks Ambrose for helping him earlier tonight. Ambrose says he had to help because If he didn’t he’d look like the bad guy. Ambrose still isn’t buying what Rollins is selling. Rollins is a sad panda as Ambrose leaves. I really like that they aren’t just rushing the reunion.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax : Bayley defeated Sasha Banks last week to earn a title shot at Summerslam vs. Alexa Bliss. Jax looks to overpower Bayley to begin, and then hits a head butt. Bayley fights back; looking to work a sleeper, but then gets slammed to the mat and then to the floor. Post break, Bayley tries to fight back and manages to slam Jax to the corner. Bayley looks for the corner elbow, but Jax catches her and hits a double chicken wing slam. Bad landing for Bayley on that. Jax mocks Bayley in the ring as she puts on a side ponytail. Bayley makes it back in, but Jax lays the boots to her and either Bayley is hurt or is just really selling her right arm and shoulder well. Bayley tries to keep fighting, avoids an elbow drop and hits a bulldog. The basement dropkick follows, she stuns Jax in the ropes and hits a running knee strike. Bayley then hits a high cross off the apron, Bliss arrives and Bayley attacks her. Jax saves Bliss, but misses a charge and runs into the steps and Bayley wins via countout. Bayley defeated Nia Jax @ 8:47 via countout [½*] There was a time when Bayley was the one who knew how to get the best out of Nia Jax, but that just didn’t happen here. Jax was slow sloppy and off for most of the match and things only got worse after the possible injury spot. Jax doesn’t know what she needs to be in the ring, was brought up too early in my opinion, and is not just rough, she’s sloppy and borderline unsafe in the ring.

– She has job security though…

– Cass cuts a promo, running down Big Show and Enzo.

– Enzo comes out to do his shtick. He then takes an off ramp into Bray Wyatt territory, talking about not liking to eat bruised bananas. What in the fuck?

– Cass got upgraded to CAW theme song #28.

Cass vs. Big Show : Show attacks Cass as he makes his entrance into the ring. They trade big strikes and Show sends Cass to the floor. Cass fights back hits a knee strike and stuns Show off the ropes. Show then comes right back, hitting a shoulder block and slam. Show strolls wild, looks for the chokeslam but Cass escapes and attacks the knee. Cass beats him down, and works the leg grounding Show. Cass to the second rope but jumps into a chop. Show hits clotheslines and a corner splash. Cass then hits a running big boot. Enzo attacks Cass and that’s a DQ. Cass takes out Enzo, but Show hits the KO punch and lays out Cass. Cass defeated Big Show @ 5:25 via pin [*] What a complete dog shit main event. We saw a really good big man match earlier, and this had none of the things that made that match work. Show controlled, Cass cut him off and tried to work holds, we got a DQ, Enzo was laid out again, and then Big Show stood tall in 2017 to a completely apathetic crowd in a program that started with promise but is going nowhere fast; there wasn’t even any real good post match angle to make it worth putting in the main event spot.

– End scene.

