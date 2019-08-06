Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 8.05.19  

Csonka’s WWE Raw Reunion Review 8.05.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Becky Lynch & Charlotte defeated Natalya & Trish Stratus @ 6:45 via DQ [**½]

– Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio @ 12:40 via pin [***¾]

– The Viking Raiders defeated Jim & Joey Boots & Tights @ 1:15 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Champion vs. Champion Match: Champions Big E & Xavier Woods defeated Champions The Good Brothers @ 0:30 via DQ [NR]

– Teddy Long Special Match: The OC defeated Ricochet, Big E, & Xavier Woods @ 5:45 via pin [**½]

– Elimination Tag Title Match: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated Champions The IIconics, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, and the Kabuki Warriors @ 20:35 via pin [**]

– The roster is on the stage for a 10-bell salute for the victims of the recent El Paso & Dayton shootings

We stand with you, El Paso. We stand with you, Dayton. pic.twitter.com/rCzzc0zxeG — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2019

– Samoa Joe interrupts the show open, and denies trying to kill Roman Reigns on Smackdown. Joe claims he’s been wrongly accused, as commentary says the WWE Universe doesn’t think it’s an accident. Joe calls them idiots. They show footage of the shitty angle where Reigns almost died and then walked away with mild concern. Joe says he was nowhere to be seen in that footage, and he will be her when Reigns arrives and will wait on his apology. Becky arrives and makes her way to the ring.

Natalya & Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte : Becky and Natalya lock up to begin, Becky teases the disarmher, but Natalya counter out and takes her down. Back to the feet and Natalya then rolls for an arm bar, but Becky cradles her for 2. Charlotte tags in and follows with kicks and chops, but Natalya gets a sunset flip for 2. Charlotte trips her up and follows with a big boot. Charlotte slams her to the mat, grounds the action and maintains control. Charlotte talks shit to Trish, but Natalya fires up and escapes but Charlotte follows with a clothesline. She chokes out Natalya in the ropes, and then follows with mounted strikes. Charlotte slams her to the buckles, follows with a back elbow and the cradle gets 2. Natalya shoots her to the buckles and Charlotte fights off the sharpshooter, but Natalya follows with a clothesline. Charlotte cuts off the tag, and follows with an XPLODER. Becky tags herself in and Charlotte blindsides her and powders. Natalya locks on the sharpshooter, Becky fights and makes the ropes. Natalya won’t break and gets DQ’d for kicking too much ass. Becky Lynch & Charlotte defeated Natalya & Trish Stratus @ 6:45 via DQ [**½] They flew in Trish to stand there, which is silly, but at least they didn’t waste her wrestling here. The match was solid.

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade : Zelina is at ringside. Rey attacks at the bell, lays in strikes until Andrade hits a back breaker. Rey hits an enziguri but Andrade cuts him off. He misses the dropkick, Rey then hits the RANA but Andrade cuts off the 619. He follow with chops, elbows but Rey arm drags him to the floor. The sliding sunset bomb to the barricade follows. Post break and they work up top, and Rey counters into a RANA. The cover follows for 2. Rey follows with an enziguri, hits the seated senton and a RANA. The head kick follows for 2. Rey follows with kicks, and then a code red for 2. Andrade fires back with elbows, chops, and the spinning back elbow for 2. Andrade heads up top, gets cut off and then counters back and hits the draping double stomp for 2. Rey fires back and hits the crucifix driver for 2. Andrade blocks the RANA into a buckle bomb, follows with double knees and covers for 2. Rey then counters into a destroyer for 2. The 619 follows and Zelina distracts Rey, and the top rope splash eats knees and the cradle gets 2. Rey cradles him for 2. Andrade hits a powerbomb, and attacks the mask, Vega cheap shots Rey and the hammerlock DDT connects for the win. Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio @ 12:40 via pin [***¾] This was a very good and tremendously fun little sprint, these guys can really do no wrong together.

– We get highlights of Maria winning the 24/7 championship.

– Maria is at her OBGYN. She mocks Mike, and heads in for her appointment. Back at the appointment, Maria cradles her championship while cutting of Mike’s balls. Mike pins her and runs away. Truth, in disguise, is waiting in reception, tosses a baby doll at him and cradles him for the win; Truth is now an 11-time champion.

– Becky is interviewed and comments on Sunday’s match with Natalya. Becky says she made WWE get behind her, not like Natalya just hoping people like her enough to not fire her. She mocks Natalya for Total Divas and Instagram selfies. Becky will give her people a new hero. Natalya is then interviewed and says there will be a huge celebration on Sunday when she wins, because she refuses to tap out. She will end Becky’s career.

– Brock & Paul walk.

Brock Time : Paul does his usual shtick, and says that Brock has instructed him to educate us all. Seth was supposed to be the beast slayer, the one man that had Brock’s number, the architect that could burn down suplex city, and the face of the new generation of WWE stars. He shows footage of Brock trying to murder Seth last week. Brock laughs at this and Paul says he begged Brock to stop his attack, and failed. WWE needs a new hero, but found out that Seth is here tonight. He doesn’t know why fans would cheer this, because Seth will go down in a blaze of glory. Seth arrives and limps out with a chair. IT’S A TRAP as Seth rushes him but Brock attacks the ribs and works him over with the chair. Brock slams him to the buckles, rips off his shirt and just shoves him down. Seth tries to fight back and fails horribly as Brock continues to beat on him and hits an F5. Brock stands tall. This was an ok segment that didn’t have a lot of heat to it that made Seth look more stupid than brave.

– During the break, Brock hit another F5 on Seth. Refs check on Seth, who grabs the mic and says that he wonders if it’s worth it. He loves this so much, and would so anything to protect it, even if it gets him beat to a pulp week after week. It’s still worth it to him, because it’s all he is. This is all he ever wanted, and all he has. He’ll be at Summerslam and will beat Brock, he guarantees it. The promo was a good idea, but Rollins isn’t nearly a good enough talker to pull something like that off.

– Charly interviews Kurt Angle, who will referee Cedric vs. Drew tonight. He’s glad to be back home and the Street Profits arrive. They hype Takeover, and want to drink some milk with Angle. But he promised his wife he wouldn’t do anything crazy and ask if he’s a man or Mike Kanellis. He agrees to a drink. Drew is there and not impressed. He reminds Angle that he beat him the last time they faced, and hopes he calls tonight’s match down the middle. If Angle messes around, he’ll crack his skull.

The Viking Raiders vs. Jim & Joey Boots & Tights : Ivar attacks at the bell, runs wild and tags in Erik. Double teams follow and Erik follows with a German, He follows with strikes, tags in Ivar and the powerbomb and top rope splash follow. Thor’s hammer finishes it. The Viking Raiders defeated Jim & Joey Boots & Tights @ 1:15 via pin [NR] Death & Destruction, I just wish they’d actually give these two some direction other than weekly squash match.

– Commentary comments on Harley Race’s death. This leads to a Harley Race tribute video.

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre : Kurt Angle is the special referee. Drew attacks during Alexander’s entrance and kicks his ass at ringside. Alexander fights back, posts Drew and hits a tornado DDT on the ramp. THE FIEND arrives and chokes out Angle with the mandible claw. No match.

Champions Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Champions The Good Brothers : Gallows is back to sporting face paint. AJ is at ringside, but Kofi is not here tonight. Anderson and Woods begin. AJ gets involved and the OC beat down New Day for the DQ. Champions Big E & Xavier Woods defeated Champions The Good Brothers @ 0:30 via DQ [NR]

– Ricochet makes the save and clears the ring. Dial up Teddy Long…

Ricochet, Big E, & Xavier Woods vs. The OC : JIP as Styles and Ricochet are in and Ricochet hits a head scissors and dropkick. He follows with strikes, but AJ cuts him off until Ricochet cradles him for 2. AJ follows with strikes, tags in Anderson and Ricochet fires back, and hits the neck breaker for 2. He tags in Big E and he follows with strikes. Anderson fires back with kicks and Gallows wipes him out with a big boot. He follows with strikes and head butts, The suplex follows for 2.He rains down with elbows and grounds the action. The head kick follows, Gallows takes out Ricochet and misses a charge, AJ in and Big E fights off the OC, but AJ hits kicks and knocks Woods to the floor. Big E cuts him off with a belly to belly. Hot tag to Woods and he runs wild, working over the Good Brothers and then hits the honor roll on AJ. The sliding knee strike follows for 2. Ricochet flies in and Big E dumps Gallows, AJ hits the springboard forearm, but Ricochet clears him out and Gallows cuts him off. Anderson hits the DDT and the magic killer finishes Woods. The OC defeated Ricochet, Big E, & Xavier Woods @ 5:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid all action tag.

Joe Wants an Apology : Joe heads to the ring and wants an apology from Reigns, because he didn’t try to kill him on Smackdown. Joe calls out Reigns, because he won’t wait any more. He wants his apology, and nothing happens so Joe grabs a chair and sits in the ring waiting as he shuts down Raw. He counts to three, and nothing happens. Joe says he has all night to wait unless Reigns is scared to come out. Joe calls him a coward, and waits some more as we get CM Punk chants. Reigns is apparently here, so Joe heads to the back to greet him. Joe heads to the parking lot and meets Reigns as a car hits Reigns’ car, and seemingly Reigns; fucking blood and guts promotion, this shit somehow keeps getting worse. Has anyone checked on Rikishi’s location during all of this?

– Joe then lovingly checks on Reigns and calls for a medic after wanting to kick his ass. Triple H arrives and Reigns is alive and well.

– Commentary then hypes Summerslam.

Elimination Tag Title Match: Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Kabuki Warriors : Paige is at ringside. Mandy and Kay begin, Royce tags in and they double team Mandy. They clear the ring, and then double team Bliss. They double team Sane and then Asuka. They pose until Mandy attacks, and Kay then cuts her off. Sonya takes out Royce, and Mandy cradles Kay or 2. The knee strike follows and the champions have been eliminated. Post break and Asuka and Mandy are in. They lock up and Mandy quickly tags out to Bliss. Bliss tags in Sonya, and they trade shoulder tackles, Asuka follows with kicks, and Sonya then grounds her and she follows with kicks. Asuka and Sane take control, they double team Sonya and Bliss tags in. She and Sane lock up, Bliss mocks her but Sane cuts her off and covers for 2. Asuka tags in and keeps control, but Bliss tags in Mandy and she follows with strikes to Asuka. Sonya in and she and Mandy look for double teams, and Mandy hits the knee strike for 2. Asuka fights off the implant buster, which looked bad, and the Asuka lock follows; Mandy taps for the elimination. Post break and Asuka works a heel hook on Nikki. Nikki fights and Asuka pulls her back and works a modified STF. Nikki rolls and escapes, she tags in Bliss and Bliss slaps Asuka. She lays the boots to her. Nikki tags back in and follows with shots to the throat and covers for 2. The belly to back suplex follows for 2. Asuka battles back, hits a German and tags in Sane. Bliss in as well but Sane runs wild. The dropkick and blockbuster follows. The sliding D connects and Asuka tags in, they double team Nikki and Asuka arm bars Bliss. Bliss stacks her up and that get 2. Superkick by Asuka, tag to Sane and the insane elbow is cut off by Nikki and she attacks Asuka in the ring skirt and Bliss hits the big right and twisted Bliss on Sane for the win. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated Champions The IIconics, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, and the Kabuki Warriors @ 20:35 via pin [**] The IIconics got some run before being eliminated first, which played well all around. The match was rough at times, but ended up overall. The Nikki & Alexa pairing continues to be a ton of fun.

Miz TV : Miz & Dolph are supposed to sign their Summerslam contract here tonight. Miz hypes his match with Dolph on Sunday and then brings out HBK. They hug and Dolph arrives. Dolph says he’d rather do what he does rather than be an ass kisser like HBK & Miz. He claims he’s the best thing to happen to pro wrestling and has carried the company. Dolph then claims he’s a legend, and when he beats Miz at Summerslam, he will be a living legend. He signs the contract. Miz mocks him and says name calling doesn’t work with him, and says Dolph needs to earn respect, and he can’t wait to face him next Monday on Raw. Miz says Dolph is confused, and should have read the contract. He gave up his Summerslam moment for someone else, and Dolph will face someone else. Dolph stares at HBK, and HBK says it isn’t him. Goldberg arrives, and Dolph bails. Goldberg signs the contract and says that Dolph is next. Wow, a babyface got one up on the heel for once.

– HBK superkicks Dolph to close the show.

– Thanks for reading.