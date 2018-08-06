Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 8.06.18  

Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 08.06.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Roman Reigns defeated Constable Corbin @ 18:42 via pin [**]

– Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley @ 9:10 via pin [*½]

– Rezar defeated Titus O’Neil @ 2:58 via pin [NR]

– Jinder Mahal defeated Braun Strowman @ 1:48 via DQ [NR]

– Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins @ 7:10 via pin [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The B Team vs. The Revival went to a no contest @ 3:12 [DUD]

– Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks @ 10:45 via pin [**½]

– Ronda Rousey defeated Alicia Fox @ 3:47 via submission [**]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I looked at “6 Ideas For Extra WWE Programming on The Fox Networks” at this link.

– You can check out my top 31 matches of JULY list at this link.

– We get highlights from last week’s show.

Kurt Angle & Constable Corbin Arrive : Kurt Angle & Constable Corbin kick off the show. Angle welcomes us to Raw and promises a historic show. He stumbles over his words and praises Rousey for competing on Raw unlike another former UFC champion. Angle runs down Lesnar for having no class, and his disrespect for the fans and Universal title. Paul Heyman will be interviewed later tonight. Roman Reigns arrives. He says he respects Angle, but that Angle should have known better than to remove him from the building because there was no one to protect the yard. He mocks Corbin for being a bitch and running last week. Angle says no one likes what Brock did last week, and that reigns will get his match at Summerslam. Angle hopes he kicks his ass. Corbin laughs and calls Angle unprofessional. Corbin says he didn’t run last week, he was the bigger man, and tired from beating tiny Finn Balor. Corbin says he does it all around here. He and Angle argue, and Corbin says Stephanie runs the show, while Angle just makes matches. Angle books Corbin vs. Reigns for right now. This was basically a big rehash of last week, more Angle & Corbin arguing, Angle stumbling over his own words, and then the gift of DA BIG DAWG vs. the Constable… MEH!

Roman Reigns vs. Constable Corbin : Corbin attacks before the bell and then talks a bunch of shit. Reigns hits a superman punch and that gets 2. Post break, and Corbin hits the in and out clothesline for 2. Corbin follows with strikes and then whips Reigns to the buckles. The back elbow follows and Corbin grounds the action. Corbin then slams Reigns to the mat, follows with elbows, and again, grounds the action. Reigns fights to his feet, hits clotheslines, and then dumps him to the floor. Reigns follows and hits the drive by kick. Back in and Corbin slides to the floor and cheap shots Reigns and then posts him. Post break, and you’ll be surprised to know that Corbin has things grounded, again. Reigns slowly fights to his feet, and follows with clotheslines. The big boot and Samoan drop gets 2. Reigns now lays in corner clotheslines, and follows with a running boot. He sets and the superman punch is countered, and Corbin hits deep six for 2. Corbin follows with clotheslines, but Reigns fires back with rights. Reigns hits the superman punch for 2. You know, the superman punch would actually mean something if Reigns ever finished low level guys like Corbin with it. Corbin powders to the floor and teases walking away. Finn Balor, complete with music, arrives and cuts off Corbin. Reigns hits a superman punch, takes him back in, and hits the spear to finally end this. Roman Reigns defeated Constable Corbin @ 18:42 via pin [**] This was an overly long, lethargic, and painfully ok match; worst of all, Balor vs. Corbin will continue. Corbin should not be working 18-minute TV matches.

– Post match, Balor hits John Woooooo and the double stomp on Corbin.

– Ronda Rousey and her best friend Natalya talk backstage.

– We see highlights of Dolph & Drew kicking Rollins’ ass last week. Angle meets with Rollins and Rollins wants to take out Drew & Dolph. Angle tells him to find a tag partner and he can have a tag match tonight.

Mojo Rawley vs. Bobby Roode : they lock up and Rawley attacks with elbows and head butts. Roode fires back with rights, and then a clothesline. Roode dumps him to the floor. Post break, and Rawley has things grounded, and talks shit to Roode. Rawley then hits a gut wrench suplex and covers for 2. Rawley grounds things again, ensuring nothing interesting is happening. Roode fights to his feet, escapes, and then runs into a side slam. The crowd is completely apathetic here outside of a few boos. Roode fights back with a sunset flip for 2. Roode picks up the pace, hitting clotheslines and a neck breaker. The blockbuster follows. Rawley fights off the DDT then catches Roode’s high cross, but Roode counters into the DDT for the win. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley @ 9:10 via pin [*½] This was not good, bordering on bad actually. There was nothing happening, there was no heat, and it basically existed.

– Elias arrives and plays a tune. He then hypes his new album and the documentary that debuted on the WWE Network last week. But they got it wrong and he has a new documentary crew following him around. Lashley arrives. Lashley says that Elias spoke his name so he appeared and mockingly praised his documentary. They banter and Elias claims Lashley is trying to teal his spotlight again, and calls Lashley’s comeback a joke. Lashley basically says, “Nuh Uh, You Are!” Lashley threatens to kick Elias’ ass if he says his name again. Elias tosses a clipboard at Lashley and attacks him. Lashley cuts him off with a spinebuster and demands the film crew come back in the ring and film him hitting a delayed suplex on Elias. Coming soon to the Summerslam pre-show…

– Seth meets with Tyler Breeze backstage, and Breeze offers to be his partner. Roman appears and says he has Rollins’ back tonight.

Rezar w/Akem vs. Titus O’Neil w/Apollo & Dana : Rezar takes control right away, beating down Titus. Titus fires up but Rezar cuts him off. He now works him over in the corner, and then chokes him out. Titus fires back, lays in kicks and strikes and hits a corner spear. Titus hits a big boot and corner splash. Akem distracts him and Rezar cuts off Titus and hits the spinebuster for the win. Rezar defeated Titus O’Neil @ 2:58 via pin [NR] Well… at least Rezar didn’t lose. The AOP are such a dead act thanks to complete shit booking, WWE has given fans no reason to care.

The Kevin Owens Show : Owens has his own little set up by the stage, and brings out his own guru, Jinder Mahal. Owens says he was skeptical of Mahal’s crap, but it really works. After Extreme Rules and being thrown off of the cage, he thought he’d live life in pain every day. But today he woke up pain free and played with his kids. He has Mahal here because they have done the impossible, beat Braun Strowman. Owens plans to take everything away from Brain at Summerslam when he wins MITB from him. Owens then says Mahal should face Brain one more time tonight, because he knows Mahal can beat him again. The stage starts shaking and is then toppled over by BRAUN. Well that was a long way to get to Braun’s latest stunt and match; it was a segment, Owens was solidly entertaining, but really didn’t have a lot to work with.

Quick, do we have BraunQuake insurance? pic.twitter.com/DLJeqITEVA — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 7, 2018

Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal : Lots of stalling to begin. Owens, like last week grabs the MITB case and Strowman runs him down and gets it back. Back in and Strowman starts tossing Mahal around. Owens steals the case again, Strowman runs him down and lays him out. He gets the MITB case back and hits Mahal for the DQ. Jinder Mahal defeated Braun Strowman @ 1:48 via DQ [NR] They are trying to show that Strowman can lose via DQ or countout to play into the Summerslam stipulation, unfortunately, I just don’t care at all, and it was just a rerun of last week’s angle.

– Corbin complains on the phone to Stephanie, and gives the phone to Angle. She cuts off his balls as per usual.

Ball cutting via telephone

– We now get a video package on THE THREE YEAR FEUD BETWEEN ROMAN REIGNS AND BROCK LESNAR. Oh and we get comments from reigns, saying he lost but gave out an ass whoopin. He again claims he won the GRR match and was screwed. Reigns then claimed that Lesnar’s disrespect needs to end and when he wins at Summerslam, he will show up, earn the right to battle every night and defend the title and set the standard. It was an extremely well done video package as you’d expect from WWE, unfortunately I’m far past caring about both guys and their latest match.

– Kurt & Corbin say that Reigns cannot be Rollins’ partner tonight due to orders from Stephanie. If he disagrees, he loses his title shot. Rollins says he’ll figure something out. Reigns then lays out Corbin and politely calls the trainer for him.

Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins : Rollins slaps McIntyre to begin and McIntyre chases. Rollins knocks him to the floor and attacks Ziggler and dumps him. McIntyre tries to catch a Rollins high cross, stumbles, and they fall down. Not a good start. McIntyre takes control and they work quick tags and ground Rollins. McIntyre tosses him around and tags in Ziggler, he monologues and then misses a corner charge. Rollins follows with strikes and chops. Rollins to the floor and McIntyre gets posted. Rollins back in and hits sling blade. He dumps Ziggler and hits a suicide dive. Back in and Rollins hits the springboard clothesline. Rollins now hits the buckle bomb, McIntyre back in off the tag and decapitates Rollins. Rollins fights back, but eats a superkick and Ziggler picks up the win. Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins @ 7:10 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good and Rollins showed great fire before losing.

– Oh Christ, again…

Champions The B Team vs. The Revival : Dash & Axel to begin. They work into some back and forth, trade strikes and Dash follows with a clothesline and uppercuts. Axel cuts him off and tags in Dallas. He takes control and covers for 2. Dawson tags in, quick tags follow as they cut off Dallas. Dawson hits a short-armed clothesline and covers for 2. Dawson now grounds things, back to the feet and they work into a double down. Hardy & Wyatt appear on the apron, replacing Dash & Axel. They attack and we get a no contest. Champions The B Team vs. The Revival went to a no contest @ 3:12 [DUD] This was a nothing of a match to set up a multi-man tag that I can’t imagine that anyone wants to see.

– We now get our Paul Heyman interview. Renee interviews Heyman and asks him about the incident with Lesnar last week. Heyman says Lesnar has disconnected his phone and he doesn’t know where they stand. Heyman says Brock won’t like this because this is a private matter. Heyman asks if Renee is enjoying this and asks if she feels he had it coming. Heyman says he considers Brock his friend and his kids are friends with his kids. He gets emotional saying he never saw this coming. Renee asks if Brock needs him and Heyman gets teary-eyed. Renee asks if Brock leaves will Heyman take on another client. Heyman says a week ago that question was inconceivable. Heyman says he’s been with Brock for years and he’s never seen him like this. He’s never been more violent, and Reigns doesn’t stand a chance at Summerslam. Heyman did a great job of selling the angle here, and this was honestly the best and only good thing on the show so far.

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan : This is a rematch from last week, which Banks & Bayley won clean. Banks and Morgan to begin. Morgan catches Banks with a right and lays the boots to her. She misses a charge and Banks cuts her off, and slams her to the buckles. Bayley tags in and takes control, covering for 2. Morgan cuts her off, tags in Logan but Bayley cuts her off and hits an elbow drop for 2. Bayley works the arm and grounds Logan. Bayley now hits a high cross and covers for 2. Logan cuts off the tag and slams Bayley to the buckles and tags in Morgan who hits a double stomp in the corner and Bayley rolls to the floor. Post break, and Logan has Bayley grounded. Bayley tries to fire up but Logan immediately cuts her off, and keeps her grounded. Bayley finally escapes, but Logan pulls Banks to the floor and cuts off the tag. Logan & Morgan double-team Bayley, and Morgan covers for 2. Bayley fights for the tag, cut off again, but manages to hot shot Morgan off the ropes. Banks & Logan tag in, Banks runs wild and hits a knee strike. Bayley tags in and hits a RANA off the ropes on Logan, Banks hits meteora but Morgan makes the save. Bayley dumps Morgan, and misses the apron dive as Ruby Riott returns and distracts Banks, allowing Logan to roll her up for the win. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks @ 10:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag match with a much better second half than first half, and the return of Riott, which is welcomed return as Logan & Morgan felt completely lost without her.

– And to ensure the show runs even longer, Charley is in the ring and interviews Bliss & Fox. Bliss runs down Rousey and praises Fox. Fox claims she hurt Rousey last week and we see footage of her attack. Bliss dismisses Charley and continues to talk. Bliss says Fox paved the way for the WWE Evolution PPV, and thanks her for her contributions. Reminding us that Fox has been with WWE for 10-years. Ronda Rousey & Ronda Rousey’s best friend Natalya arrive.

Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox : Alexa Bliss & Ronda Rousey’s best friend Natalya are at ringside. Fox stalls and talks a bunch of shit. Rousey shoves her down and Fox powders. Bliss tries to distract Rousey, but Ronda Rousey’s best friend Natalya stoops her, but Bliss posts her. This allows Fox to attack and lay the boots to Rousey. Rousey gets pissed and lays in strikes on Fox, judo toss and another. Fox again powders. Rousey follows and slams Fox to the barricade. Back in and Bliss distracts Rousey, but Rousey tosses Fox across the ring. The arm bar follows as Bliss watches on and Fox taps right away. Ronda Rousey defeated Alicia Fox @ 3:47 via submission [**] As far as the match goes, it was ok, filled with a bit too much ballyhoo rally. But there’s no denying that Rousey comes off as a mega star and carries herself like one. It was an overall good segment to set up the Summerslam match, one of the few good things on the show.

– Post match Rousey gets interviewed and says she feels great. Bliss attacks but Rousey tosses her out of the ring. Rousey promises to win the title at Summerslam as Bliss retreats.

– Next week: Champions The B Team vs. The Revival vs. Hardy & Wyatt

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

~GLORIOUS~

4 legend