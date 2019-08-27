Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 8.24.19  

Csonka’s WWE Raw Reunion Review 8.26.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– KOTR Tournament Match: Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre @ 12:50 via pin [***¾]

– KOTR Tournament Match: Baron Corbin defeated The Miz @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Bayley defeated Nikki Cross @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– #1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode won @ 24:40 via pin [**½]

– Sasha Banks defeated Natalya @ 4:00 via submission [**½]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro @ 11:05 via pin [***]

– US Title Match: Champion AJ Styles defeated Brawn Strowman @ 11:05 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

It’s… Boss Time™ : We open with highlights of Banks returning and attacking Natalya & Becky Lynch. Banks smiles and everyone wants to know why, and where she’s been. She was gone for four-months, minding her own business but all she heard was talk about where she was. She talks about reports she threw a fit and cried at Mania, and she did. She went home, because she was in a Mania match she cared nothing about while Becky got to main event against Rousey. She went on vacations with her Mania check, and came back with a plan. And there was poor Natalya, and Becky saved the day and got what she deserved. Banks is the standard of this division, and deserves all the glory. Natalya arrives and they brawl on the floor. Referees and agents arrive to break them up but they keep brawling. Good opening segment, Banks was a good bitchy heel and the brawl played well.

– The Street Profits are backstage and hype tonight’s Raw.

KOTR Tournament Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet : They lock up and Drew tosses him aside. Ricochet fires back but Drew cuts him off with chops and an overhead toss. Ricochet fires back, dumps him and Drew avoids the kick flip and slams Ricochet to the barricade and then onto the apron. Post break and Drew has things grounded, working the back of Ricochet. Ricochet fires back, hits an enziguri and then takes out the knee, follows with a kick and then a missile dropkick. Drew to the floor and Ricochet connects with the Fosbury flop. Back in and Drew fights off the benadyller and hits the inverted Alabama slam for 2. Drew looks for a press slam, Ricochet escapes and hits a northern lights and rolls but Drew counters with a toss suplex. Ricochet fires back, hits the springboard clothesline and standing shooting star for 2. Ricochet heads up top and Drew cuts him off and knocks him to the floor. He follows and Ricochet fires back with a leaping enziguri. He then flies into a head butt by Drew, back in and Drew looks for the claymore, but Ricochet cuts him off with a superkick. He follows with more kicks until Drew hits the lariat and sitout powerbomb for 2. He takes Ricochet up top, but Ricochet fights back and pulls him down and flies in with the recoil. Ricochet up top and the 630 connects for the win. Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre @ 12:50 via pin [***¾] This was a really good and competitive match, with Ricochet picking up a hard fought victory. Ricochet faces Joe next week.

– After highlights of last week’s tag title win, Seth & Braun are interviewed. They look rather happy, and are asked about Clash of Champions. Seth knows he has to defend both titles, and Braun keeps staring at the Universal championship and then says that they will take on anyone for the tag titles. Braun wants a title shot against Seth, but plays it nice until he officially challenges Seth. Seth agrees.

– Miz cuts a promo, noting that he’s accomplished a lot in his WWE career, but has never won KOTR. He wants it all and wants to be king.

KOTR Tournament Match: Baron Corbin vs. The Miz : Corbin attacks right away, but Miz fires back and follows with kicks before dumping Corbin. To the floor and Corbin cuts him off with rights. They brawl at ringside, with Corbin slamming Miz to the barricade. Back in and Corbin follows with the out and in lariat for 2. Post break and Miz counters back with a neck breaker. He follows with strikes, kicks and corner knees. He hits it again and follows with a clothesline. Miz flies in with a double sledge for 2. Miz grounds the action, Corbin fights him off and deep six follows for 2. Miz fires back, counters and gets the sunset flip for 2. Miz then counters end of days into a DDT for 2. He follows with kicks, but Corbin cradles him for 2. Miz then hits the skull crushing finale for 2. Corbin rolls to the floor, Miz follows and slams him to the barricade. Back in and Miz runs into end of days for the win. Baron Corbin defeated The Miz @ 10:00 via pin [***] This was good, fun, and Corbin’s best singles effort in forever. Corbin moves on to face Cedric next week.

– Corbin tries on the crown post match and sits in the throne. Corbin says he proved the fans wrong. He is where he is because of himself, all hail King Corbin.

– The Good Brothers comment on tonight’s tag turmoil match, and complain about having to work the match to earn a rematch.

– They look back on Rey teasing retirement last week until WALTER Mysterio stopped him. Rey returns next week.

Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross : No Bliss tonight. They trade strikes at the bell, and Bayley follows with a suplex. Nikki trips her up and slams her to the apron. Back in and Nikki grounds the action and then covers for 2. Nikki follows with knee strikes, and again covers for 2. Nikki follows with strikes, pits Bayley in the tree of WHOA and follows with kicks. The shoulder tackle follows for 2. Bayley counters into a sunset flip for 2. The overhead belly to belly follows, and the knee strike and cutter in the ropes follows for 2. Bayley follows with a side slam, heads up top and the elbow drop finishes it. Champion Bayley defeated Nikki Cross @ 4:00 via pin [**] This was ok with the right woman winning.

– Braun comments on tonight’s match with AJ, and then promises to win the US Title and the Universal title.

#1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match : This is gauntlet rules. The Viking Raiders and The B team begin. Axel and Erik start us off, Dallas tags in as they take early control working quick tags. Erik cuts them off, tags in Ivar and double teams follow. Thor’s hammer finishes Dallas. In next are the Good Brothers. It breaks down right away, the Good Brothers work over Ivar and then attack Erik on the floor. Ivar hits a suicide dive taking out Erik, they all brawl and they are all disqualified for kicking too much ass. That’s fucking lame. Dolph & Roode are in next. Joining them are Dorado & Metalik. Dorado fights of Dolphand tags in Metalik who hits the back handspring elbow. The isle dropkick follows for 2. It breaks down and Dolph tosses Metalik to he floor until Metalik sunset flips him for 2. The superkick eliminates Metalik. The Revival are in next. Dawson and Dolph begin and they grapple to the mat. They lock up and Roode tags in and follows with rights. The backdrop follows and Dolph tags in, but Dash blind tags in and cuts him off. Double teams follow for 2. The Revival work more double teams, and Dash then grounds the action. Dolph fires back, Dawson tags in and follows with kicks and strikes as Dash joins in. The slingshot suplex follows for 2. Dolph again fights back, and tags in Roode. It gets sloppy until Dolph hits a fameasser. Dawson follows with a brainbuster but Roode hits the DDT for the elimination. Hawkins & Ryder enter the fight and run wild to begin. The double tea, neck breaker follows but Hawkins gets posted and Dolph superkicks Ryder for the elimination. The final team is Heavy Machinery. Tucker attacks them on the floor, and in the ring follows with a high cross for 2. He and Otis do the hand off delayed suplex spot and Otis finishes and coves for 2. Tucker follows with a senton atomico, and then gets dumped. Roode slams him to the barricade, and then the steps. The heels isolate Tucker in the ring, working double teams and Dolph hits the neck breaker for 2. He grounds the action, but Tucker fires up and gets slammed back down. Tucker then cuts him off and tags in Otis. Roode in as well as Otis runs wild. OH YEAH. The spinning slam follows and then a corner splash to both heels follow. The caterpillar on Dolph connects. Roode then cradles Otis for 2. Otis hits the powerslam for 2. Tucker in and the compactor is cut off by a superkick and the zigzag follows. Roode wins it with the DDT. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode won @ 24:40 via pin [**½] The match was solid overall, but I can’t say that the winners exactly excite me.

– We get highlights of the Roman Reigns Saga,

Sasha Banks vs. Natalya : Natalya and her dislocated elbow arrive. She takes Banks down and lays into her with strikes. Natalya slams her to the barricade and suplexes her on the floor. Back in and Natalya follows with strikes, and hits a release German. Banks to the floor and slams Natalya’s arm off the post. She tosses her into a chair and then posts her arm again. Back in and Banks covers for 2. She misses the double knees but hits the banks statement and Natalya fights but Banks locks up the arms and Natalya taps. Sasha Banks defeated Natalya @ 4:00 via submission [**½] This was solid with the right tone and winner.

– Banks locks on the submission again post match and then leaves smiling.

– Kayla interviews AJ Styles. Styles says that this is crap. The Good Brothers were screwed and tonight, he shows how phenomenal he is.

Cedric Alexander vs. Cesaro : They lock up and work to the ropes. They shove each other and Cesaro fires away with uppercuts until Alexander lays in chops. The head scissors and dropkick follow. Cesaro cuts off the suicide dive with an uppercut and follows with a gut wrench suplex for 2. He grounds the action, but Alexander fires back and hits the slingshot flatliner. Alexander follows with a tope. Back in and Alexander springboards in with a clothesline for 2. Cesaro fights off the lumbar check, and they spill to the floor. Post break and Cesaro is in control. He starts working the leg of Alexander, but Alexander fires back and hits the back handspring kick and Michinoku driver for 2 as Corbin watches on. Alexander heads up top slowly but Cesaro cuts him off attacking the bad leg. The superplex follows for 2. He locks on the half crab, and Alexander makes the ropes. He counters the running uppercut into a Spanish fly for 2. Alexander fires up and the lumbar check is blocked, and he counters into a cover for 2. Back to the half crab for Cesaro, Alexander fights and counters up into a victory roll for 2. Cesaro now gets the ankle lock, Alexander rolls him to the floor and then back in hits the lumbar check for the win. Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro @ 11:05 via pin [***] This was a good, hard fought victory for Alexander, who now heads into next week’s match with Corbin banged up.

– We get highlights of recent 24/7 championship shenanigans.

– Dolph & Roode are interviewed about their upcoming tag title shot. Dolph says he saw something in Roode and thinks that they can be unstoppable together. They are the real main eventers in WWE and will in the tag titles.

– The Street Profits talk about Raw. Dawkins is covered in beads, as he’s been partying. He stole Cotbin’s vest to make a voodoo doll and hype the main event. Braun arrives and walks through as he heads to the ring.

– We get a Bray Wyatt/Fiend video package.

US Champion AJ Styles vs. Brawn Strowman : Braun immediately tosses Styles to the floor and follows with a shoulder tackle. He hits another and back in, Styles fires back but gets caught with a huge chokeslam for 2. Braun knocks Styles to the floor. Post break and Styles counters back into a sleeper. Braun drops to a knee, but fires up and slams Styles to the corner to escape. He misses a big boot as Styles chop blocks the knee. He follows with leg kicks, and then a basement forearm strike. The lionsault follows for 2. Styles hits another basement forearm and the calf crusher follows. Braun fights, and head buts his way out. Braun follows with tackles, but Styles counters the powerslam and post Braun. Styles dropkicks him into the ref for the ref bump. Styles rakes the eyes and low blows Braun. He grabs a chair and nails Braun with it. But Braun counters back with the powerslam but no ref. The Good Brothers attack, Braun fights them off with the chair and Styles plays Eddie Guerrero as the ref rolls back in. Bran gets DQ’d. Champion AJ Styles defeated Brawn Strowman @ 11:05 via pin [**½] This was solid with the overbooked closing stretch, which was expected as AJ losing the title would have been a bad call, an Braun potentially wresting three times at the PPV was an even worse idea. AJ sold like a champ here, and I do like that the old Eddie Guerrero trick worked.

– Braun beats down the OC post match to stand tall.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 45. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss WWE vs. AEW officially going to war on Wednesdays, the future of WWE Network content, early WWE King of the Ring thoughts, and discussion of Marty Scurll’s future. The show is approximately 118-minutes long. * Intro

* Breaking Down WWE vs. AEW & The Future of WWE Network Content: 3:00

* Early WWE King of the Ring 2019 Thoughts: 1:23:50

* Discussion of Marty Scurll’s Future: 1:34:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.