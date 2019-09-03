Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 9.02.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman defeated The Good Brothers @ 10:30 via pin [**¾]

– Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler defeated Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins @ 4:00 via pin [**½]

– Lacey Evans defeated Natalya @ 5:25 via pin [**½]

– KOTR Tournament Match: Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander @ 14:40 via pin [***¼]

– The Viking Raiders defeated Johnny & Joseph Kickpads @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– KOTR Tournament Match: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe went to a double pin @ 16:00 [***]

– The Miz defeated Cesaro @ 5:00 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Becky Lynch & Bayley defeated Champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss @ 10:55 via DQ [**]

Universal Title Contract Signing : The tag team champions/upcoming opponents shake hands and we’re friends to begin. Cole runs the segment and breaks things down heading into Clash of Champions. Seth says he’s defended two titles in one night before, and plans to do the same at Clash of Champions. Braun says that no one speaks for him, they will beat Roode & Ziggler, but it’s going to be awkward when he beats Seth for the Universal title. Seth says that Braun maybe a monster, but he slayed the beast, something Braun couldn’t do; he will slay the monster to retain. They sign the contract as the OC arrives. Cole wants them to leave but AJ doesn’t give a shit and says that history will be made at the PPV. He calls Seth vs. Braun cute, but questions why he isn’t getting the opportunity. He says that the US Champion should be default #1 contender, especially since he has no one to face. Maybe someone can look at his title like Braun looked at the Universal title and earn a shot. He then runs down Roode & Ziggler. If they don’t get what they want, then no one gets what they want. They enter the ring and AJ rips up the contract. Seth & Braun attack, they run wild and clear the ring. That was a solidly fun opening segment and I liked the AJ involvement as a continued trend.

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. The Good Brothers : JIP with Seth hitting arm drags and grounding Anderson. He follows with chops, Anderson fires back and tags in Gallows. They lock up and Gallows overpowers him. Braun tags in and they lock up, work to the ropes and Braun hits the big boot. Tag to Seth and double teams follow. Gallows fires back, Anderson tags in and Seth grounds him right away. Anderson fires back, but Seth slams him to the buckles and takes him into the tree of WHOA. The dropkick follows for 2. Anderson hits a jawbreaker, Gallows in and follows with strikes. Seth fires back, but Gallows quickly cuts that off and Anderson tags back in. He grounds things, follows with knee strikes and Gallows tags in and dumps Seth as Styles attacks. Post break and Seth fights off Gallows, and then Anderson and tags Braun in. He runs wild, running both over with ease and then posting himself like in every match but Seth tagged himself in and gets distracted by Styles but rolls up Anderson for the win. Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman defeated The Good Brothers @ 10:30 via pin [**¾]

Post match, Styles attacks but Seth fights the OC off as Braun joins in… and accidentally runs over Seth. Which allows Roode & Ziggler to join in and the heels all beat down the champions and hit a big magic killer on Braun. Styles then lays out Braun with the flying forearm. This was a pretty good match with a good post match angle to help build to Clash of Champions and also keep the OC involved in the mix as they have been since the beginning of Seth vs. Braun.

– Charly interviews Cedric, and he comments on tonight’s KOTR match with Corbin.. but the OC arrives and kicks the shit out of him.

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins : Dolph & Ruder begin, they work into back and forth until Ryder cuts him off, tagging in Hawkins for double teams. Hawkins follows with the neck breaker, but Roode blind tags in and then works over Hawkins on the floor. Back in and the cover gets 2. He chokes out Hawkins, and Dolph tags in and lays the boots to him. He grounds the action, but Hawkins battles back and tags in Ryder. Ryder run wild, hits the missile dropkick but Roode counters the rough Ryder, Hawkins in and double teams follow until Dolph makes the save. Ryder gets dumped, and the superkick/glorious DDT finish Hawkins. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler defeated Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins @ 4:00 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid tag team match, with the right team winning.

Natalya vs. Lacey Evans : They lock up, work into counters, and Natalya grounds things. Evans fights to her feet, but Natalya counters back until Evans follows with slaps and strikes. Natalya quickly cuts her off, hits the basement dropkick and coves for 2. Natalya takes her to the floor, slams her to the barricade, but Evans cuts her off and slams her to the floor. Back in and Evans covers for 2. Evans talks shit, and then works a cobra clutch. She then lays the boots to her and hits the broncobuster. She finally attacks the injured arm and the Mero-sault misses. Natalya fires up and hits the rolling clothesline for 2. She follows with a suplex and the sharpshooter is stopped as Evans makes the ropes. Natalya attack, and Evans tosses the hanky at her and the women’s right finishes it. Lacey Evans defeated Natalya @ 5:25 via pin [**½] Solid match herewith Evans looking better than she did on last week’s Smackdown.

– Becky Lynch arrives. Lynch says it’s good to be here, and asks where Banks is and says she’s full of shit. Hat happened to you? You have no reason to be whining, you were the centerpiece of NXT and a featured act on Raw & Smackdown while Lynch struggled as an afterthought. Charlotte & Banks were frauds, and proved to Charlotte why she’s the man. When Banks left, she left with nothing and Bayley has done just fine without her. Lynch is the face of the company, and Banks SHOULD have been the game changer, and should have been her. Lynch wants to do this face to face, and Banks arrives. Banks says laughs at the notion she was supposed to be Lynch, but agrees that she should have had all the fame and Lynch only got it because Nia broke her face. This is business, just like when she attacked Lynch. But she can make it personal and Lynch wants to fight. Banks won’t do it for free, and will do it when she wants and do it for the paycheck and challenges her to a match at Clash of Champions; Lynch agrees. Banks says after the PPV, the man will be the boss’ bitch.

– The Street Profits are still backstage…

Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander : Corbin backs of Alexander, but Alexander fires up with strikes and Corbin hits the in and out lariat for 2. The northern lariat follows, but Alexander fires back with a dropkick and back handspring kick. The suicide dive follows, and back in, Alexander springboards in with a clothesline for 2. Corbin fires back, traps Alexander in the tree of WHOA and repeatedly slams him of the post. Post break and Corbin follows with strikes, and then grounds the action with elbow strikes. And then clubbing strikes to the back. He slams Alexander to the buckles, working over the bad arm. He follows with rights, but Alexander catches him with an enziguri. He trips him up and follows with the corner dropkick. Corbin then cuts him off with a spinebuster for 2. He follows with grounded strikes, attacks the arm but Alexander counters back and gets caught with deep six for 2. Alexander counters the in and out, posts Corbin and posts him again and then a third time. He posts him a fourth time, lays in kicks and then follows with a tope con.. hello. Back in and Alexander heads up top, and the missile dropkick gets 2. The lumbar check is countered, and end of days is countered into a cradle for 2. The Michinoku driver follows and Alexander covers for 2. Alexander charges, hits an enziguri but Corbin trips him up and end of days finally finishes it. Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander @ 14:40 via pin [***¼] This was good stuff, with a great closing stretch, Corbin stepping up and Alexander being an awesome babyface.

– We’re back for more of the Roman Reigns saga; I need to know the fate of Erik Fauxan.

– Steve Austin wants to moderate the Rollins & Strowman contract signing next week.

– Charly interviews Bayley. Bayley arrives and won’t comment on Banks’ return, but says they have talked and will keep that info private. Banks took her ball and went home while she moved forward, took her opportunities, and won more gold. Bayley takes issue with Charly claiming that Lynch will get all the headiness, and refuses to be overshadowed.

The Viking Raiders vs. Johnny & Joseph Kickpads : My prediction, pain. Ivar runs wild at the bell, Erik in and double teams follow. They kill the other fellow on the floor, and back in, Erik powerbombs one dude into another. Thor’s hammer finishes it; delicious squash. The Viking Raiders defeated Johnny & Joseph Kickpads @ 1:20 via pin [NR] Viking violence.

– Banks walks and is interviewed, and yells at the interviewer, who runs away.

– Next week, Steve Austin WILL moderate the Seth & Braun contract signing.

Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe : they lock up as Joe grounds the action. Ricochet fights to his feet and Joe takes him back down. Ricochet fights back to the feet, they work into counters as Ricochet now works the arm. Joe makes the ropes, and they break. Joe now follow with leg kicks. and rolls for a knee bar but Ricochet makes the ropes. Joe now focuses on the knee of Ricochet, breaking him down but Ricochet fires back until Joe lays in knee strikes. Ricochet fires back, dumps Joe and follows him out and hits the moonsault off the barricade. Back in and Ricochet follows with rights, chops, but Joe stuns him off the ropes and again attacks the knee. The half crab follows, but Ricochet makes the ropes. Ricochet fights back, hits the head scissors and moonsault for 2. He follows with chops, strikes, and then runs into the STJoe. Joe takes him to the floor and hits an XPLODER into the barricade. Back in and Joe covers for 2. Joe grounds the action, Ricochet fights to his feet but runs into a huge backdrop. Post break and Joe has things grounded, maintaining control. Ricochet fires back, hits an enziguri and rolling dropkick for the double down. He follows with rights, chops and a RANA. The springboard clothesline follows and the running shooting star press connects for 2. Ricochet heads up top, but land son his feet allowing Joe to hit a powerslam for 2. Joe Is busted open, and Ricochet cradles him for 2. The enziguri follows, Joe to the floor and Ricochet hits the Sasuke special. Back in and Ricochet heads up top, and Joe pops up and crotches him. He follows him up and locks on the clutch, but Ricochet kicks off and they crash to the mat… for the double pin. The ref converses with someone backstage NFL replay style, and they will make a ruling “soon.” Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe went to a double pin @ 16:00 [***] This was a good match with a disappointing and flat “STORIEZ” finish to get to an unnecessary triple threat.

– Seth & Braun talk and is upset that “Seth’s boy” Steve Austin is now involved. Seth calls him paranoid, and tries to calm Braun down, while Braun threatens to give Austin these hands.

– Firefly Funhouse is next. Bray says what the Fiend did to Balor was super mean and says he’s sorry. EVIL VINCE PUPPET ARRIVES and yells at Bray for challenging Seth or Braun to a title match and Bray then offers Vince some money, feeding it to him. Amazing. Bray says the Fiend helps him inflict pain, and closes by saying. “See you in hell… let me in.”

Remember this lesson from your #1 pal @WWEBrayWyatt… a dollar a day makes the boss man go away. pic.twitter.com/Iw3LHJED3c — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 3, 2019

– Graves is in the back and the referee is there and Corbin arrives to say he deserves a bye since Joe & Ricochet eliminated each other. The ref says that next week, it will be a triple threat to determine the Raw KOTR side winner. Lame.

– Rey arrives and says Dominic convinced him to keep fighting, and they had a moment that night. Dominic is pushing him to carry on, he’s not done yet, and has more to accomplish.

The Miz vs. Cesaro : Cesaro attacks sat the bell and runs wild with uppercuts. Back in and the clothesline follows for 2. Cesaro follows with strikes, but Miz cuts him off with a neck breaker. He follows with kicks, but Cesaro fires back with uppercuts, covering for 2. Miz fires back and heads up top only to eat an uppercut. Cesaro hits the dead lift superplex for 2. He grounds the action, but Miz fires back and connects with the short DDT for 2. Miz follows with kicks, corner knees and then runs into the pop up uppercut for 2. Miz counters the Gotch, but Cesaro cradles him for 2. Miz follows with strikes, Cesaro fires back with uppercuts but Miz hits the skull-crushing finale for the win. The Miz defeated Cesaro @ 5:00 via pin [**½] This was solid with the right man winning, but just made me wish even more that Cesaro stayed in the UK to work NXT UK.

Non-Title Match: Becky Lynch & Bayley vs. Champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss : Nikki & Bayley begin, with Nikki working for a sleeper, but Bayley escapes and follows with a suplex for 2. Bayley dumps her, follows and hits a dropkick. Becky takes out Bliss and back in… Banks’ music hits and she arrives. Post break and Bliss is working over Bayley. Bliss grounds the action, Bayley fights to her feet and Nikki tags in and maintains control. Into the tree of WHOA and Nikki continues to attack. Bayley cuts her off but Nikki stops the tag, knocking Bayley to the floor. Bliss tags in, follows with strikes, and Nikki tags back in for double teams. Bayley keeps fighting, dumps Bliss and then hits the stunner in the ropes on Nikki. Bliss cuts off the tag. Bayley finally fights off Bliss and tags in Becky, who runs wild on Bliss. The leg drop follows for 2 as Nikki makes the save. Becky XPLODERS her into Bliss and follows with kicks until Banks attacks for the DQ. Becky Lynch & Bayley defeated Champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss @ 10:55 via DQ [**]

Banks beats Becky down with chair shots until Bayley stops her… and then BAYLEY attacks Lynch with chair shots as Banks smiles at this. The match was ok, but the post match was good and I like the idea of a Bayley turn as her promo earlier in the night laid the groundwork for it.

