Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 9.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The OC defeated Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders @ 8:30 via pin [**½]

– KOTR Finals: Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable @ 19:15 via pin [***½]

– Ricochet defeated Mike Kanellis @ 1:00 via pin [NR]

– Rusev defeated Mike Kanellis @ 0:30 via submission [NR]

– Rey Mysterio defeated Cesaro @ 11:50 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross @ 12:20 via pin [***]

– Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke @ 2:59 via submission [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Seth Rollins defeated Robert Roode @ 10:25 via DQ [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Seth Rollins Talks : Seth says there is a lot to unpack from last night at clash of Champions. He lost the tag titles, and then Braun took him to he limit as he defended the Universal Championship. But then the Fiend attacked him after that win. So in three weeks, they will face inside Hell in a Cell. The Firefly funhouse music hits and Bray appears on the big screen, and says he sees his future best friend Seth in the ring. He’s glad that Seth is ok while Ramblin Rabbit tells him to run. Bray says there’s no need for name calling and that Seth has made mistakes, but friends forgive, while the Fiend never for gets. Seth is absolutely baffled by Bray and his shenanigans here. This was solid overall (the Seth portion was bland, but the Bray stuff was really good) and exactly what it needed to be as with only 3 weeks until HITC, they really need to not fuck around with the build at all.

Tag Team Title Summit : Roode & Ziggler arrive for our second straight talking segment. They are joined by the Revival. Roode says no one could believe that he and Dolph could team. he takes a shot at Michael Cole and then says that they are greatness. Braun arrives and kicks the shit out of the Revival. Roode runs as he beats down Dolph. Braun runs people over on the floor as Roode smartly runs away. A segment.

– Nikki & Alexa enjoy some coffee, and talk about their match with Sasha & Bayley tonight. They are real friends and value their tag team championships.

Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders vs. The OC : Alexander attacks Styles to begin, working him over with strikes. and beating him down in his corner. Erik & Anderson tag in as Erik maintains control and then slams Ivar onto him for 2. They work quick tags as Gallows tags in. Erik works him over until Gallows cuts him off and dumps him allowing Styles & Anderson to attack. Post break and Anderson has the heat on Erik. Erik battles back and tags in Ivar. He runs wild on the OC, tags in Alexander who hits the springboard clothesline. It breaks down and Alexander hits the back handspring kick. Styles then pins Alexander with the springboard forearm. The OC defeated Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders @ 8:30 via pin [**½] This was solid but forgettable as the OC stands tall.

– They brawl post match, Ivar flies to the floor, wiping out the pile and Alexander eats a clash off the ropes from Styles, who stands tall. Poor Cedric.

– Truth & Carmella talk and Mayor Kane arrives. Kane wants to take him on tour of the town.

KOTR Finals: Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable : They lock up and Corbin overpowers him to begin. Gable takes him down, but Corbin escapes and follows with strikes. Back elbows follow, and Corbin lays in clubbing strikes. Gable then dumps him with a dropkick. He charges, but gets backdropped into the timekeeper’s area. Post break and Gable makes it back into the ring. Corbin follows with rights and covers for 2. He lays in grounded elbow strikes, but Gable fights to his feet and Corbin hits the in and out Bossman lariat for 2. The northern lariat follows, Gable firs back but gets cut off with a big boot. He whips Gable to the buckles, but Gable works a hanging arm bar until Corbin slams his way out and covers for 2. Corbin grounds things again, Gable fights but Corbin follows with clubbing strikes. Gable rolls into an ankle lock, Corbin fights and then misses a charge and posts himself. Gable heads up top and hits a missile dropkick. The rolling Liger kicks follow until Corbin hits a pop up slam for 2. Corbin to the floor, drags Gable out and slams him to the barricades. He then misses a charge and hits the steps. Corbin makes it back but Gable posts the knee. He then dropkicks the knee, follows with strikes, and then runs into deep six for 2. Gable fights back with chaos theory for 2. Gable up top and the moonsault misses, they work into counters and Gable gets the ankle lock. He grapevines the leg but Corbin makes the ropes. Gable follows with elbow strikes, but Corbin hits end of days for the win. Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable @ 19:15 via pin [***½] This was very good, the crowd didn’t care at all at the beginning, but they worked hard and got them into it big time by the end. Gable was an absolutely tremendous babyface and Corbin completes a way better than expected KOTR run to win the crown. From a character standpoint, Corbin as king works better and has potential.

Maria Kanellis’ Gender Reveal Party : The Street Profits host and Maria arrives. Her baby is a boy. Mike is thrilled, but Maria says Ricochet is the father. Ricochet denies this and Mike slaps him and challenges him to a match.

Ricochet vs. Mike Kanellis : Ricochet tries to talk Mike out of this, Mike slaps him and then attacks with strikes. Ricochet superkicks him and follows with an enziguri and springboard clothesline. The recoil finishes it. Ricochet defeated Mike Kanellis @ 1:00 via pin [NR] Technically, a match.

– Bray is in the funhouse with pictures of victims on his wall of friendship. He says that he needs to go and find more friends.

– Post break, Maria runs down Mike and says Ricochet isn’t the father and that she was trying to motivate him. She then says that the real father is… Rusev makes his return and looks to be in great shape. Mike begs off and says if he’s the dad, he’s fine with it and tries to run. Rusev chases, Mike trips over his own feet and Rusev kicks his ass at ringside as Maria smiles and Corey calls him a beta cuck.

Rusev vs. Mike Kanellis : So we get a match, the kick and accolade finish it. Rusev defeated Mike Kanellis @ 0:30 via submission [NR] This show has come to a screeching halt.

– Kane continues his tour with Truth. It’s all a set up Truth runs into a goal post and Kane win the 24/7 title. Kane celebrating with a one man “I still got it” chant was amusing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro : c talks shit about Rey’s son so Rey attacks and Cesaro fires away with a big uppercut for 2. He takes control with a suplex and elbow drop for 2. he follows with body shots, but Rey counters a powerbomb into a RANA, sending Cesaro into the post. Cesaro cuts off the dive, but Rey fires back and hits a 619. The suicide DDT follows. Post break and Cesaro has control back in the ring, Rey fires back until Cesaro uppercuts him to the floor. back in and the senton atomico follows by Cesaro for 2. He grounds the action, counters a high cross but Rey counters into a crucifix driver. The tornado DDT follows and that also gets 2. They work into counters until Cesaro cuts him off with a boot and applies the crossface. Rey escapes, but Cesaro quickly cuts him off and covers for 2. Cesaro now works into the three amigos until Rey counters into a RANA, 619, and then a code red for the win. Rey Mysterio defeated Cesaro @ 11:50 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match, and a much-needed one following the Mike & Maria bullshit.

– The AOP are still alive & employed, a video package told me so. They claim that no one wants to fight them and that all WWE tag teams are soft. They will prove that they are the future of the WWE tag division. All joking aside, it was a really good video package.

Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks : Bliss and Bayley begin, with Bayley taking control and tagging in Banks. They work double teams and Bliss then fires away with slaps and the double knees moonsault into Bayley for 2. The code red also follows for 2. Bayley powders and Bliss follows with an apron cannibal onto both Banks & Bayley. Back in as Nikki tags in. Bayley cuts her off, tags in Banks and the corner knees follow for 2. Banks takes control, until Nikki cuts her off and then dumps Bayley. Bayley then slams Bliss to the steps as they play up hat Bliss’ knee is injured. Bayley keeps attacking the knee, using the steps and Banks then chokes out Nikki. Post break and Bayley is controlling over Nikki as Bliss has been taken to the back. Banks tags in and chokes out Nikki and Bayley tags back in as double teams follow. They work quick tags, but Nikki fires up with strikes until Banks dumps her. Nikki then traps Banks in the ring skirt and beats on Banks. She whips Bayley to the barricade and back in, heads up top and hits the high cross for 2. She follow with clotheslines, a bulldog and then dropkicks Banks. Nikki cradles Bayley for 2. The tornado DDT follows and the anarchist suplex gets 2 as banks makes the save and tags in. The backstabber and banks statement follows and Nikki has to tap. Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross @ 12:20 via pin [***] This was good, Bayley & Sasha shouldn’t have lost here and the layout allowed the champions to lose without being hurt while allowing Nikki to shine as a babyface.

– Post match, Becky arrive and she, Banks & Bayley all have chairs as Charlotte arrives. She takes out Bayley allowing Becky to attack Banks, who runs away.

– Backstage, Banks challenges Becky to a rematch at HIAC, “your move, bitch.”

– 24/7 champion mayor Kane is in his limo as R-Truth lays on to of it and sneak attacks him to win the title back. They then make up and are friends now.

– Becky now accepts Banks’ challenge, but wants it IN HIAC.

Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke : It’s a WWE Main Event special. Evans attacks, but Dana fires back and works her over in the corner. The back handspring elbow and suplex follows for 2. To the floor and Dana follows with chops, but Evans cuts her off and slams her to the apron. Back in and Evans hits the slingshot elbow drop and grounds things. Dana fights back with clotheslines, but Evans counters the cartwheel splash, grabs the hair and hits the women’s right and follows with the sharpshooter for the win. Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke @ 2:59 via submission [NR] Lacey wins so that she can continue her dead end feuds with Natalya. Dana worked hard and made the most of her rare time on Raw.

Champion Seth Rollins vs. Robert Roode : Dolph is at ringside. They lock up and Seth follows with hip tosses and arm drags. Roode battles to his feet and takes him to the ropes, following with chops until Seth hits a slam and knee drop. Roode cuts him off with a running knee strike, follows with body shots but Seth fires back and dumps him. Dolph distracts him and Seth chases, and takes out Roode. Dolph distracts him again allowing Roode to send him into the barricade. Dolph gets in cheap shots as Roode continues to focus on the ribs. Post break and Roode has things grounded, Seth fires back but Roode hits a backbreaker for 2.He dumps Seth, Seth fights off Dolph and whips Roode to the barricade. Back in and Seth hits sling blade, counter the spinebuster and then does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. He heads up top and Roode cuts him off, follows him up and Seth slips out and follows with the buckle bomb, superkick and blackout for 2 as Dolph makes the save for the DQ Champion Seth Rollins defeated Robert Roode @ 10:25 via DQ [**½] I am glad they did the match as it made sense following Roode pinning Seth at Clash of Champions. It made sense, they had a solid match, and then delivered a good post match angle to further build to Seth vs. the Fiend at HIAC.

– Post match, the OC arrives and they lay out Seth as Styles hits the clash to stand tall. They all lays the boots to Seth in a 5 on 1 beat down. Dolph hits a superkick as.. that… that’s KANE’S MUSIC. He makes the save and hits chokeslams to stand tall. But the Fiend arrives and lays out Kane with the mandible claw.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 51. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will deliver a full breakdown of WWE Clash of Champions 2019, ponder if it’s time to pull the plug on Kofi’s title run, look at more fallout of the Anthem/AXS TV deal, and then take a look at Wednesday’s NXT show, which is the start of the two-hour era. The show is approximately 81-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Clash of Champions Review: 4:45

* More Anthem/Impact/AXS Fallout: 48.15

* WWE King of The Ring Finals Predictions, NXT to Two Hours Debut Preview: 1:02:55 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.