Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 9.23.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Viking Raiders defeated The Good Brothers @ 10:40 via pin [**¾]

– Rusev defeated EC3 @ 1:40 via submission [NR]

– Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross @ 15:40 via submission [**½]

– Lacey Evans defeated Ember Moon @ 5:30 via submission [**]

– Chad Gable defeated King Corbin @ 15:00 via DQ [**¾]

– #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Rey Mysterio won @ 20:25 via pin [***¾]

– Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman defeated Champion Seth Rollins @ 12:40 via DQ [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Csonka’s WWE Mae Young Classic III Wish List.

– Csonka: 5 Potential Opponents For Triple H in Saudi Arabia.

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

Seth Rollins Talks : Rollins says he’s done a lot and seen a lot in this ring but last week with the Fiend was something new. He hoped it was a bad dream, but it wasn’t. In two weeks he defends his title inside HIAC against the Fiend, so what does he do? He will survive and prevail like he always does. Like at Summerslam against Brock. He then did the same against Braun. At HIAC, he will survive and prevail. Braun arrives and tells Seth to say things to his face, because he doesn’t play games like the Fiend. Braun says he cost them the tag titles, and knows Seth doesn’t want to give him a rematch. Seth tries to defend himself and says he wants to fight him tonight. Braun accepts and promises to give Seth these hands.

– They hype tonight’s #1 contender’s 5-way, where the winner faces Seth next week for the title.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Good Brothers : Styles is at ringside; the OC has new music. Erik and Anderson begin, locking up and Erik grounds things and slams Anderson down. Ivar tags in and double teams follow as Ivar follows with strikes. He grounds things, Erik tags in and more double teams follow as Anderson manages a tag to Gallows. He hits a belly to back suplex for 2. Gallows hits elbow drops and follows with strikes but Erik fires back and Ivar tags in and follow with a slam and cross body. Styles distracts him allowing Gallows to dump him. Styles gets tossed to the back as Alexander attacks him and they brawl. Post break and the Good Brothers have taken control, isolating Ivar. Gallows lays in strikes and head butts, but Ivar fires back and cuts off Gallows, and Erik tags in and runs wild on Anderson. XPLODER on Gallows, and Ivar tags in. They work double teams and Ivar covers for 2. Gallows makes the save, spinebuster by Anderson and that gets 2. Gallows in and the boot of doom connects and that gets 2. Anderson in and Erik counters the magic killer, Ivar in and it breaks down until Thor’s hammer connects for the win. The Viking Raiders defeated The Good Brothers @ 10:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, with the right team picking up the win.

– Roode comments on tonight’s #1 contender’s match, which he plans to win.

– Michael Cole now interviews Becky Lynch. Lynch wants the best Banks she can get, made the Smackdown division great and came to save Raw after Rousey left it in ruins. She says she doesn’t care about Bayley, she just wants to keep Banks in the ring. She cannot wait to have her trapped. Lynch says that Banks was looking to end her, so at HIAC, she’ll get the chance and better take it because she will.

Rusev vs. EC3 : EC3, fresh off of Main Event, attacks right away but Rusev cuts him off with a catatonic. He follows with a suplex, and another. The matchka kick connects and the accolade finishes it. Rusev defeated EC3 @ 1:40 via submission [NR] Thanks for coming EC3.

– Rey cuts a promo on tonight’s #1 contender’s match, he’s focused now and will seize this opportunity, and do it for his son Dominic.

Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross : Bayley & Bliss are at ringside. Banks runs away at the bell, they then lock up and Banks follows with strikes. She slaps Nikki and dances until Nikki attacks, hits a shoulder tackle and then a monkey flip. The dropkick follows for 2. Banks powders, talks with Bayley, and back in slams Nikki down and follows with ground and pound. Nikki then cradles her for 2. The arm drag follows, and Nikki grounds things, and gets a cradle for 2. She gets another cradle for 2, and follows with another arm drag. Banks fights to her feet, but Nikki hits the cross body for 2. Banks powders, Nikki attacks with a sleeper but Banks slams her to the floor. Post break and Banks has control back in the ring. She has Nikki grounded, but Nikki gets a cradle for 2. Banks follows with the corner knees, but Nikki counters back only for Banks to cut her off and cover for 2. Banks grounds things, working a double armed submission, but Nikki hits a jawbreaker, kicks, and avoids the charge and lays in running strikes. The corner splash and bulldog follows for 2. Banks cuts her off, attacking the leg and hits the double knees and covers for 2. Banks grounds things, and goes back to the knee. Nikki fights out, sends Banks to the post and dropkicks her to the floor. She follows with a high cross off of the apron. Nikki fires up and rolls Banks back in and stuns her in the ropes and follows wit a neck breaker for 2. Banks counters the purge, attacks the knee and covers for 2. Banks dropkicks her to the floor, but Nikki traps her in the ring skirt and attacks. Back in and Nikki climbs the ropes, and the tornado DDT is countered, but Nikki hits the purge,. Bayley tales the ref, Bliss attacks, and they brawl. Nikki up top and the high cross follows but Banks rolls into the banks statement for the win. Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross @ 15:40 via submission [**½] This was a solid match that I think went a bit too long (Nikki’s offense was mainly cradles and she never felt like a threat), but it had a good finish.

– The OC complain backstage, and Styles says no one is in his league and he will win tonight’s 1 contender’s match.

– Brock will be on Raw next week.

– The Street Profits are still backstage. The Miz arrives and talks about his new daughter, and says next week, he will host Miz TV with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

Lacey Evans vs. Ember Moon : Evans stalls, so Moon hits a dropkick and covers for 2. They work into counters and Moon mocks Evans and hits the springboard high cross for 2. Evans fights back, slams Moon down and hits a slingshot dropkick to the floor. Back in and Evans lays the boots to her, and then grounds the action as Natalya watches on backstage. Moon fights but Evans takes her down and attacks the arm. She lays the boots to her, hits a broncobuster and covers for 2. Evans grounds things again, but Moon fights to her feet and hits a Samoan drop. Moon fires back with a clothesline, kicks, and then strikes until Evans trips her up. Moon then hits a stunner on the floor, and back in, covers for 2. Moon heads up top, Evans cuts her off and hits the women’s right. The sharpshooter follows and Evans wins. Lacey Evans defeated Ember Moon @ 5:30 via submission [**] This was ok, they had a few good ideas, and we’re getting an Evans vs. Natalya rematch.

– Natalya threatens a rematch with Evans

– Bray hangs pictures of his victims in the Firefly Funhouse. The pig is eating a Rollins action figure and arguing with Ramblin Rabbit. Bray monologues about abandonment, as the Rabbit says they don’t want the Fiend to hurt Rollins. Bray says the Fiend doesn’t like to share and breaks the action figure in half so his puppets can share. “See you in hell.”

– Truth runs into he ring with Carmella as the geeks follow. Carmella begs them to stop chasing them, and Truth says they will make it out, but Carmella is exhausted, and can’t do this any more. They hug and Carmella cradles him for the win, finally! She celebrates and Truth celebrates with her… until a bunch of the ladies arrive and Carmella & Truth run away.

– Banks & Bayley comment on HIAC, and Banks says she will be the last woman standing.

King Corbin vs. Chad Gable : Corbin looks like a glorious douche bag in his king get up, and that’s a compliment. Corbin promises a short match, and after he wins, will no longer have to face short people. Gable attacks with strikes, kicks, and then gets tosses to the floor. Back in and Corbin grounds the action, Gable fires back but Corbin whips him to the buckles. He follows with strikes, chokes out Gable but Gable picks up the pace, hits arm drags and dropkicks out the knee. Corbin powders, but Gable follow and gets slammed to the steps and then over the barricade into some security guys. Post break and Corbin hits the in and out clothesline for 2. Corbin grounds the action, Gable fires back and then gets whipped to the buckles as Corbin covers for 2. Corbin takes him up top, but Gable counters into a high cross and then uppercuts until Corbin hits the big boot for 2. Corbin follows with corner clotheslines, takes time to celebrate, but Gable cuts him off with rolling Liger kicks and heads up top but Corbin cuts him off and slams him down, covering for 2. He argues with the ref, Gable fires back and the sunset flip follows for 2. Corbin cuts him off with a chokeslam for 2. Gable battles back and hits a German and the moonsault follows for 2. Gable counters end of days into an ankle lock, Corbin gets the scepter and nails Gable for the DQ. Chad Gable defeated King Corbin @ 15:00 via DQ [**¾] It started slow, but picked up well with both guys playing their roles well, but this lacked the overall intensity and quality of their KOTR finals match.

– Corbin beats down Gable post match.

– We get an AOP video package.

#1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Ricochet vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Robert Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles : They brawl at the bell as Roode powders. Rey & Ricochet battle back and Rey gets a cradle for 2. They work over Roode, Rey wipes out Styles with a springboard moonsault as Ricochet follows with a tope onto Roode. Post break and Nakamura works over Ricochet until Ricochet cuts him off with a dropkick and then dumps Styles. Styles cuts him off and Roode dumps Rey. Back in and Roode joins Styles in working over Ricochet. Double teams follow as Styles hits Roode with a PELE, and covers for 2. He slams Ricochet and Nakamura trips up Styles and follows with a running knee strike. He then suplexes Ricochet, follows with knee strikes, but Ricochet counters back with an enziguri, Rey flies in to attack and comes face to face with Ricochet. They work into counters and Ricochet follows with a suplex for 2. Styles cuts him off, but Ricochet hits a rolling dropkick, jawbreaker to Roode and then hits the springboard clothesline and recoil but Nakamura hits Kinshasa to eliminate Ricochet @ 9:45. Post break and Nakamura cuts of Rey and they work up top, but Styles joins in and then Roode for the tower of doom. Roode covers Rey for 2. Covers Styles for 2. And covers Nakamura for 2 as well. He lays the boots to Styles, dumps him and lays in chops on Nakamura. Nakamura battles back, hits a knee strike off the ropes and covers for 2. Styles in and Nakamura cuts him off, and covers for 2. Kinshasa is countered, and but Nakamura dumps Styles. Rey back in and hits a RANA, 619, and the springboard splash is cut off by Styles. He suplexes Rey onto the apron and the springboard forearm is cut of by Roode but he then hits it on Nakamura floor the elimination @ 17:50. The glorious DDT eliminates Styles @ 18:20. Roode rolls Rey in and sets for the DDT, but Rey cradles him for 2. The head scissors follows but the 619 is countered into a spinebuster for 2. Rey fires back, hits an enziguri but Roode counters only for Rey to hit 619. The springboard frog splash finishes it. Rey Mysterio won @ 20:25 via pin [***¾] This was a really good and tremendously fun match, and I really enjoyed the Rey win here. The Roode vs. Rey stuff in the closing stretch was also really well done.

Champion Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman : Seth looks to attack with leg kicks early on, but Strowman quickly cuts him off with strikes. He runs him over with a shoulder tackle, but Seth counters into a sleeper but is slammed down as Strowman follows with clubbing strikes. Post break and Strowman is working a bear hug. Seth escapes and dropkicks the knee of Strowman. He looks for a pedigree but Strowman counters out and Seth rolls to the floor. Strowman follows and Seth avoids the charge but gets caught with a head butt. Back in and Strowman hits the corner splash, but Seth fires back and Strowman of course, posts himself. Seth posts his leg a few times, and back in, hits the springboard knee strike, superkick and covers for 1. The sleeper follows, Strowman fights to his feet and slams Seth to he buckles to escape but then runs into a superkick and Seth follows with the blockbuster for 2. Seth heads back up top and the high fly flow follows, back up and hits another and that gets 2. He now looks for blackout, countered but Seth dumps Strowman and follows with a suicide dive, hits another, and the third is caught as Seth stumbles and he gets slammed to the apron. Strowman then runs him over, does it again and powerslams him on the floor. Back in and Strowman THE FIEND arrives. He attacks Strowman with the mandible claw, laying him out. Seth cries in the corner like a baby as the Fiend continues to attack Strowman as the show ends. Braun Strowman defeated Champion Seth Rollins @ 12:40 via DQ [***] The match was good while it lasted, and the finish protected Braun, while also continuing the Fiend for his HIAC championship match.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 53. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview ROH Death Before Dishonor 2019 and question whether Rush as champion can save ROH, review the NJPW Destruction in Kobe event, look into the curious claims that Baron Corbin has become an all-time great, and more. The show is approximately 87-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW Destruction in Kobe Review: 2:45

* Can We Talk About Baron Corbin? (and his alleged greatness): 30:35

* Looking Into Possible Opponents For Triple H in Saudi Arabia: 46:45

* ROH Death Before Dishonor Preview, Can Rush Save ROH Or Is It Too Late?: 54:55 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.