Csonka’s WWE Smackdown 10.30.18 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– WWE Title Match: Champion AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan @ 22:10 via submission [****]

– Trick or Street Fight: Big E defeated Cesaro @ 4:00 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated R-Truth @ 6:50 via pin [**½]

– Rey Mysterio & Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton & The Miz @ 8:40 via pin [**¾]

– Tonight is the final build to WWE Sweet Saudi Money II: Blood Money.

– We’re coming off of a GREAT Evolution PPV and a SHIT SHOW of a Raw.

The House That AJ Styles Built : We’re in Atlanta, about 60-miles from Styles’ home and the fans love him. He immediately calls Daniel Bryan to the ring and has something he needs to tell him. Styles says he feels he needs to apologize for last week. Bryan says it’s cool because he respects Styles and they are fighting for the same thing. But all Bryan sees right now is the WWE Championship. It’s all that kept him fighting to come back, and now Styles stands in his way of it. Nothing personal, but he’s taking the title from him on Friday. Styles is actually sorry because last week was no accident, he meant to kick Bryan, “nothing personal, but I look forward to doing it again.” Bryan isn’t shocked and doesn’t lie and wants to hit Styles right now. Styles says they don’t have to wait until Friday and will defend right now. Shane arrives and makes the match tonight. And it will happen right now. And that’s how we get out of the Crown Jewel match it seems.

Champion AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan : They lockup and Bryan grounds things, working the arm. Styles takes Bryan down, but Bryan attacks the arm and Styles takes him to the apron. They work to the corner, and Bryan shoves Styles and Bryan attacks the arm again, follows with kicks. Styles fire back with strikes and chops. They pick up the pace and Styles hits the dropkick. Styles misses a plancha and Bryan hits a suicide dive and Bryan starts favoring his knee. We go screen in screen as they roll back in and Bryan grounds things, working the arm. They trade strikes, and Styles hits the asai DDT. He’s slow to follow up, favoring the arm. He then starts laying in chops, but Bryan fires back and lays in kicks. Back to the arm and then follows with uppercuts. Back full screen and Bryan lays in kicks, but Styles hits a dragon screw to cut that off. Styles takes control, working the knee and grounding Bryan. It’s all Styles now, but Bryan tries to counter into an arm bar but Styles stops that. Styles hits the shin breaker, and follows with leg kicks. He then slams Bryan knee first to the buckles. Styles grounds things again, but Bryan kicks his way out and follows with strikes. He counters the asai DDT with knee strikes and a suplex. Bryan follows with kicks, backs off and fires up. The busaiku knee is cut off with a dropkick. Styles heads to the apron but Bryan cuts off the springboard attack. Bryan follows him up for the super belly to back suplex but Styles counters mid-way through into a cross body. Post break, and Bryan gets the YES lock, but Styles makes the ropes. Styles rolls to the apron and suplexes Bryan to the floor and Bryan is clutching at his knee again. Styles the slams him knee first off of the announce table but Bryan sends him arm fist into the steps. Back in and Bryan hits the corner dropkick and another. They work up top and Bryan’s RANA is countered but he powers back up and hits it anyway. Styles lays in strikes, but Bryan cuts him off with kicks and attacks the arm. More kicks follow, but Styles dragon screws him in the ropes. Styles springboards in and Bryan counters and gets an arm bar. Styles fights but Bryan gets the YES lock. Styles fights, rolls and is trapped into a triangle. Styles powers up into the clash and calf crusher, and Bryan fights for the ropes and Bryan taps. Champion AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan @ 22:10 via submission [****] This was a great back and forth match as you’d expect. I loved the work they targeted, Bryan working the arm while Styles worked the knee, which were themes throughout and paid off at the end.

– They celebrate post match and Joe attacks and kicks Styles’ ass. The clutch follows and Bryan makes the save until Joe clips the leg and chokes him out.

– We get a wacky Jeff Hardy promo. That’s followed by a Miz promo.

– Paige praises Charlotte for her match at Evolution. Paige wants her to captain the Smackdown women at Survivor Series, but Charlotte doesn’t think she’s the right woman for the job. Paige gives her a pep talk and Charlotte will consider it.

– New Day breaks out the old Brood entrance for this match, complete with costumes.

Trick or Street Fight: Big E vs. Cesaro : JIP as Big E attacks with kendo stick shots. He lights up Cesaro, but Sheamus makes the save and everyone brawls now. Show dumps Kofi & Woods, Big E attacks but gets tossed. They brawl on the floor and Sheamus hits a Finlay roll as Show drowns Woods in the apple-bobbing tub. Cesaro slams Big E onto pumpkins and covers for 2. Big E then suplexes Cesaro onto the pumpkins, Sheamus cuts him off, but Big E sends him through a table. Show attacks Kofi & Woods, but gets misted. Cesaro looks for a neutralizer, but Big E mists him and hits the big ending for the win. Big E defeated Cesaro @ 4:00 via pin [**½] This was solid fun with New Day getting some revenge for losing the tag titles.

– Shane meets with Miz, Orton, Rey, & Orton about the world cup to determine the best in the world tournament. They trade cliché sound bites about wanting to be the best. Shane wants one of his guys to win, and if they fall in the finals, they won’t have a home on Smackdown. That’s fucking harsh Shane, no one deserves being sent to Raw, at least give them the option to cut to 205 Live.

– Styles meets with Paige and wants Joe at Crown Jewel. Paige agrees.

US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. R-Truth : Carmella is out with Truth. Nakamura immediately attacks with knee strikes, bad vibrations and Truth hits… I guess a head scissors and mocks Nakamura and follows with a hip toss. Truth dumps him and he and Carmella have a dance break. We go screen in screen as Nakamura cuts off Truth with knee strikes. Back in and the cover gets 2. Nakamura maintains control, choking out Truth in the ropes. Back to full screen and Nakamura hits a knee drop and covers for 2. Truth now starts to fire back, hitting elbows and kicks and then a clothesline. The sidekick follows and then the spinning forearm and that gets 2. Nakamura cuts of truth with a head kick, and another. The knee strike follows for 2. Truth counters the reverse XPLODER, but Nakamura cuts him off and finishes him with Kinshasa. US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated R-Truth @ 6:50 via pin [**½] This was a solid back and forth match that no one cared about judging by the lack of crowd reaction, which hurt it and made it feel really flat.

The Champ Is Here : Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch arrives and is sporting her “I Am The Man” shirt. Lynch smiles as she reminds us she won at Evolution, she went through hell and kept getting up. She’s the last woman standing, and everyone knows she’s the rightful main event. She proved he claims of being the man by beating Charlotte Flair. She mentions her upcoming match with Rousey, and that Rousey had her opponents beaten even before the match but she can’t do that to her. She’s not here to cosplay or shill a reality show, she’s here to rip off Ronda’s arm. This was a short, to the point, and good promo from Becky.

– Styles vs. Joe is official for Crown Jewel.

– Joe cuts a promo, telling Styles that he should have known he wasn’t done with him yet. Everything is not ok, and now he gets to write their final chapter, and Joe will become the WWE champion.

Rey Mysterio & Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton & The Miz : Jeff and Orton to begin. Jeff hits a shoulder tackle, starts working the arm and follows with strikes, Miz in and Jeff cuts him off and Orton stops the twist of fate, Jeff up top and Miz knocks him off. Miz follows with strikes as Orton takes the ref. He stomps away on Jeff and Miz tags in. He maintains control, grounding Jeff. They double team Jeff, Orton tags in and he continues to work the heat on Jeff. Orton now works him over on the apron, and then stops the tag and stomps away on Jeff again. Orton follows with a dropkick for 2. Orton grounds things, Jeff fights to his feet, and hits whisper in the wind. Wholesale changes to Miz & Rey. Rey flies in and runs wild on Miz. The DDT follows for 2. Miz cuts him off with a back breaker/neck breaker combo for 2. Rey counters the skull crushing finale, Jeff tags in and Rey follows with a RANA. Jeff hits a dropkick and Rey hits 619. The swanton finishes Miz. Rey Mysterio & Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton & The Miz @ 8:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match with a fun closing stretch and served as set up for Friday’s WWE World Cup to determine the best in the world.

– Orton dishes out RKOs to all post match.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



