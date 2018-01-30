Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.30.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– US Title #1 Contender’s Match: Rusev defeated Kofi Kingston defeated Zack Ryder, and Jinder Mahal @ 12:45 via submission [**¾]

– The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:00 via destruction [NR]

– Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger @ 6:40 via pin [*]

– Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable defeated The Fashion Police @ 3:37 via pin [*]

– AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn @ 15:25 via pin [**]

Shinsuke Nakamura Talks : The 2018 men’s Royal Rumble winner, Shinsuke Nakamura, makes his way out to the ring to kick off tonight’s show. Nakamura talks about throwing knees to faces at the Rumble, eliminating Zayn, Cena, & Reigns. At WrestleMania, AJ Styles, knee, face, new WWE Champion. Kevin & Sami now arrive. They mockingly congratulate Nakamura, and Kevin says he and Sami were screwed at the Rumble. They should be co-champions right now, but Styles pinned the wrong man, and were victims of Shane McMahon holding them down. Sami rants about the ref doing a poor job, and they want their fair chance at the title and Nakamura will be facing them at Mania. Nakamura calls them losers, and as Kevin and Sami look to attack, AJ Styles arrives. Styles says Kevin & Sami can complain all they want, but at Mania, he and Nakamura will have their dream match. But right now, Styles proposes a tag team match for tonight. Sami & Kevin say nope, leading to them being attacked. This was ok, it made sense coming out of the rumble, but came off really flat.

– Bryan texts and Kevin & Sami arrive. He books Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura for tonight. Bryan defends the rumble finish as a mistake. Bryan says the winner of next week’s main event, Kevin vs. Sami, gets a shot at Styles at Fastlane.

US Title #1 Contender’s Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Zack Ryder vs. Rusev vs. Jinder Mahal : Woods, Big E, English, and the healthy Singh are at ringside. Roode is on commentary. Kofi goes for near falls right away, but Mahal cuts him off. Ryder dumps Mahal, and then Rusev attacks him. Every one is back in and brawling. Kofi dropkicks Rusev, runs wild a bit until Ryder hits a neck breaker for 2. Mahal breaks that up, but Ryder sends him to the floor. The dropkick follows, and Kofi then wipes them both out with a dive. The seconds argue and the Singh knocks down the tray of pancakes. The ref tosses them to the back. We go screen in screen, as we get some floor brawling. Back in and Rusev covers Ryder for 2. Kofi & Mahal brawl as Rusev works over Ryder. Mahal chokes out Kofi in the ropes, and Rusev joins in and lays the boots to Kofi. Mahal and Rusev are in control here. They double team Kofi, and toss him to the floor. Mahal follows. Back full screen, and Kofi gets tossed into the steps. Mahal attacks Rusev and then targets Ryder back in the ring. He connects with knee drops, and then lays in rights on Rusev. Rusev fires back, lays in rights and connects with kicks. Rusev tosses Mahal, and Ryder catches him with a missile dropkick. The broski boot follows, but Mahal cuts him off, covering for 2. Mahal then covers Rusev for 2. Kofi is back, running wild and hitting the boom drop on Mahal. The SOS follows for 2. Rusev tosses Mahal, and locks in a double accolade on Kofi & Ryder, but Mahal cuts him off and hits the knee strike. The Khallas is countered, Rusev takes out Ryder, and then rolls into the accolade on Kofi and Kofi taps, happy Rusev day! Rusev defeated Kofi Kingston defeated Zack Ryder, and Jinder Mahal @ 12:45 via submission and gets a US Title shot next week [**¾] This was a pretty good match, it felt as if it took a bit to get going, but it was largely fun and they kept things going well. I am very happy Rusev won.

– The Usos cut a promo about having things on lock. They are coming up next.

– We see the Fashion Police in their office with the Ascension; they are all answering Twitter questions. Shelton & Gable arrive and make fun of them. The Police make fun of them for their rumble loss. This leads to Shelton and Gable tossing over their table with laptops, and a tag match later tonight.

The Usos Look To Put Everyone on Lock : The Usos arrive and play to the crowd, noting that they told us all that they would retain. The won with a clean sweep, just like they have been sweeping through the Smackdown tag team division. They locked down the Hype bros, New Day, Fashion Police, American Alpha I & II, and even Sheamus & Cesaro. They talk about the struggle to get to the top, and the struggles of all the fans. But it only makes you stronger, and they stare their struggles and get stronger together. They aren’t saying they’re the best tag team in WWE, but they’re the bets tag team in the WWE. But as they look to leave, the undefeated Bludgeon Brothers arrive. They are in action next. That was a really good and fun promo segment by the Usos. They are fun, confident, and everything they said was right. It looks as if they are going o move onto the Bludgeon Brothers, which makes sense. They are undefeated and the Usos have beaten everyone else.

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : The Bludgeon Brothers run wild at the bell, one of the jobbers is Rory Gulak. The killer bomb on one and the double crucifix bomb finish things The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 2:00 via destruction [NR] SQUASH.

– We get Bryan announcing the new Smackdown top 10 concept.

– Shane meets with Tye Dillinger, but wants revenge against Sami Zayn tonight. Baron Corbin arrives and bitches about the list, and Bryan booking Sami vs. Kevin for next week. Tye & Corbin argue, and Shane books them in a match tonight.

– Charlotte arrives for promo time. Renee interviews her about the first women’s rumble, but while Charlotte was proud, she wished she could have been in the match. She then says when the match was over a moment took place, one that broke the Internet, when Ronda Rousey arrived. Charlotte will walk into Mania as the champion, but who will she be facing? The Riott Squad arrives now, and Ruby says to forget about Asuka & Rousey. She mocks Charlotte for being an egomaniac like her father. Ruby says Charlotte is so full of herself, but says that she’s met versions of Charlotte her whole career, entitled, and full of themselves. She calls Charlotte a cheap imitation of her father. Ruby says Charlotte’s time is over, and that Charlotte won’t even make it to Mania. Charlotte wooos at her and we get a brawl; Charlotte fights off the Riott Squad and clears the ring. They return and beat down Charlotte, and stand tall because Charlotte has no friends. In theory this was a good idea to get some heat on the Riott Squad, but the segment lacked any real heat or aggression, coming off flat.

– Carmella arrives to cash in, but the ref gets knocked to the floor as Carmella tried to attack Charlotte. She yells and Charlotte is back to her feet so Carmella runs.

– Nakamura & AJ meet backstage. AJ says they know what they have to do, but Nakamura keeps saying he’ll beat Styles at Mania. He then says he’s kidding.

– Renee interviews Carmella and says things went to plan, as she just wanted to remind Charlotte how dangerous she is.

Baron Corbin vs. Tye Dillinger : Tye takes things to the floor and they brawl. Tye works over Corbin, and back in follows with chops and strikes. Corbin cuts him off and pummels him with strikes. Corbin follows with a clothesline, Tye fights back but Corbin cuts him off with rights and tosses him to the floor. We go screen in screen, with Corbin still in control. Back in they go, and they trade strikes and chops. Corbin hits the in and out bossman lariat, and then grounds things. Back to full screen, and Tye fights to his feet. Tye avoids a charge and Corbin posts himself. Tye follows with strikes, hits a forearm and then a bicycle kick and knee strikes. The head butt follows, but Corbin counters the Tye breaker and hits the chokebreaker. End of days finishes it. Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger @ 6:40 via pin [*] This was a complete nothing of a match, it simply existed, and was not good.

– Roode & Rusev cut promos on thier match next week.

– Sami & Kevin meet backstage and talk about their match next week. They take shots at each other possibly failing next week.

Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Fashion Police : Shelton takes out Breeze and then hits a spine buster on Fandango. He grounds the action, tags in Gable and he hits a knee, covering for 2. Fandango fights back with a bulldog, covering for 2. Gable takes out Breeze, but Fandango cuts him off and covers for 2. Gable hits the rolling kick, covering for 2. Fandango fights back with a roll up for 2. Breeze tags in, hitting a dropkick and then takes out Shelton. Blind tag, Fandango taken to the floor, and the doomsday powerbomb connects for the win. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable defeated The Fashion Police @ 3:37 via pin [*] This was designed as a rehab win for Shelton & Gable, but they had almost no real time to work with, leading to it being horribly rushed and disjointed. Not good.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura : Kevin & Styles to begin. Styles hits a head scissors and Sami tags in as does Nakamura. Kevin yells at Nakamura for doing that stupid thing,” and he takes control, working over Sami. V backing and hits the international into the dropkick. Nakamura back in, but Sami rushes him to he corner, allowing Sami & Kevin to double team him and beat him down. Sami & Kevin work quick tags, isolating Nakamura. Nakamura battles back with strikes and knees, Sami sent to the floor, as Kevin cuts off Nakamura. Kevin yells at Sami, and follows with a clothesline on Nakamura, covering for 2. Nakamura sends Kevin to the floor, he and Sami argue more, so Sami walks off to the back. Post LONG break, and Kevin has Styles grounded. Sami watches on from the ramp. Styles fires back with strikes, takes Kevin down and hits a sliding forearm. Styles follows with a clothesline, and gut buster for 2 as Sami returns and makes the save. Sami tags in, laying in strikes on Styles, and following with chops and a backdrop. Kevin wants the tag, but Sami says he has it. Sami finally tags out, Kevin hits the senton, covering for 2. Kevin slaps Sami to tag backing, they argue again, so Sami slaps Kevin to tag him back in. Styles runs them together and rolls up Kevin for 2. Sami again bails. Kevin cuts off Styles, hitting a gut buster and elbow drop for 2. Styles counters the pop up powerbomb, eats a PELE and Nakamura tags in. Nakamura runs wild, hits knee strikes, and Kevin then bails, only for Styles to roll him back in. Kinshasa and Kevin is done. AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn @ 15:25 via pin [**] Considering the talent involved, this was very disappointing. I get that Sami had to wrestle on MMC, but they went angle heavy with the tag team partners that don’t get along, and the action was house show level dialed back.

– Sami says he will beat Kevin next week and go on to beat Styles.

