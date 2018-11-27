Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.27.18  

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown 11.27.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: The Usos defeated Champions The Bar @ 9:55 via pin [***]

– Kofi Kingston defeated Miz @ 6:50 via pin [**]

– TLC Qualifier Battle Royal: Asuka won @ 10:23 [**¼]

Paige Here… : Page kicks off the show, welcoming back The Man, Becky Lynch. The crowd is very happy to see her back. Lynch says when you’re the hottest thing in the industry; any time away is too much. She invaded Raw, kicked ass, and is now ready to get back into action. She couldn’t perform at Survivor Series, and Charlotte had to fight for her. Lynch calls out Charlotte, who arrives. Lynch told Charlotte to give Ronda the beating she’d give her, and while she came close, Ronda was still standing the next day. Lynch says Charlotte had to channel Lynch to try and get the job done. Charlotte says that she was just Charlotte Flair, and have Ronda what she deserved. She’s more capable because she’s genetically superior. Lynch says Charlotte just went from imitating her old man to imitating the man. Lynch is glad she hit Charlotte so hard to know who she is. Charlotte says Lynch is copying her old man and still riding her coattails. Charlotte says she fought for herself, because Lynch couldn’t and she’ll fight her right now. Paige stops them and books Charlotte vs. Lynch for the title at TLC, in a TLC match. Mandy Rose now arrives along with the other heel women like Sonya, Zelina, & The IIconics. Rose bitches and moans and says that they could have done what Charlotte did, but they are ignored. Naomi, Carmella, Lana, & Asuka arrive. They agree with Mandy and they want their shot. Lynch says to form a line and she’ll knock them all out, Paige is happy about the passion they are showing. She books a battle royal with the extras, and the inner gets added to the TLC Title match. The Becky & Charlotte stuff was going along well, but shoehorning someone else into the match feels foolish on one hand, but will break us up from another Charlotte vs. Becky match. Yes, the other women need used, but Becky dropping the title without “losing” works is the direction is Becky winning the Rumble to set up Becky vs. Ronda at Mania, as you can do Charlotte vs. Ronda at the Rumble as well.

– Earlier today, the Big Show and Bar did a backstage angle, already teasing a break up. I mean, seriously, did Show just fucking turn again?

Champions The Bar vs. The Usos : The Usos take early control, working over Sheamus and then Cesaro. Cesaro takes the ref and that allows Cesaro to take control. We go screen in screen, and Cesaro grounds an Uso. The champions take the heat, keeping Uso isolated and grounded in their corner. Sheamus tags in, keeping things grounded. Cesaro tags back in. Back to full screen, and Sheamus joins in as they wok double teams. The Cesaro powerslam gets 2. Sheamus back in, hits a knee strike, and covers for 2. Uso dumps Sheamus, and tags in Jey. He runs wild, hits the corner ass attack and covers for 2. Sheamus blind tags in and Cesaro cuts off the tope with a huge uppercut. Back in and Sheamus hits the knee drop off the ropes for 2. Back up top and Sheamus misses a clothesline, gets posted, eats superkicks and that gets 2. Jimmy tags back in and they head up top, Cesaro cut one off, and Sheamus blocks a splash and cradles an Uso for 2. Double team white noise is cut off, and Jimmy cradles Cesaro for 2. The Usos hit enziguris and superkicks and the big splash finishes it. The Usos defeated Champions The Bar @ 9:55 via pin [***] This was good with a hot closing stretch, which likely gives the Usos a tag title shot at TLC.

– New Day mocks Miz for losing last week. They argue about Survivor Series, and Miz then claims he can beat them. He’s going to meet with Shane and get a match. It is also revealed that Big E is a closet Marine movie fan.

AJ Styles Talks : Styles says for 14-days, he’s been without the WWE Title, and it feels longer than the 371 that he held the title. He hates losing, especially the way he lost to Bryan. He knew he had a target on his back, and he isn’t so much bothered with how Bryan won, but is upset over Bryan’s post match attack, which put him out of action. He watched Bryan’s explanation last week, and Styles thinks it’s crap and he can’t wait to smash Bryan’s face at TLC. He calls him out right here and now. But Bryan isn’t here tonight, he is because he doesn’t take nights off. So when Bryan rolls out of his hyperbaric chamber, bring the title to TLC, because it belongs to Styles. Pretty good promo from Styles, with good fire and anger, reflective of his situation. It’s nice to see someone want the title and a babyface not being booked like a complete fool.

– We get a Lars Sullivan video package.

US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev : This was set up at Starrcade. Nakamura attacks before the bell and hits Kinshasa, sending Rusev to the floor. He follows and hits another. No match.

Jeff Hardy Celebrates 20-Years in WWE : The roster in on the stage with several pics of Jeff in the ring. Michael Cole is here to interview Jeff. Who would have thought out of the TLC teams that Jeff is the sole survivor in terms of working (basically) a full time schedule in 2018? Cole runs a video of Jeff’s accomplishments in WWE. As usual, WWE delivers a great video package. Jeff appears to be getting emotional due to the crowd response and respect of his peers. He thanks the audience, and almost can’t believe what’s he’s accomplished and the crazy things he’s done. He’s had some great career highs, and some horrible lows, but the fans stuck with him and he’s grateful. He shares his love for his wife and kids, and says this is no retirement speech. He doesn’t know what the future holds, but says they can find out together. Samoa Joe interrupts and congratulates Jeff. He apologizes for being late, and was preparing a toast, but that isn’t the best idea around Jeff. He says Jeff’s video was great, because Jeff likely doesn’t remember any of it. Joe doesn’t celebrate weakness or second chances (says the dude who lost like 10 WWE Title matches in a row). Jeff has made the people, but for just as many times, he let them down. People like you never change, and the next time you feel weak, Joe will be there to offer his hand, and it won’t be painless. Jeff says you can’t rain on his parade tonight, he still lives for the moment and wants to make one with Joe tonight. Joe says fuck it and walks away. The tribute stuff was really nice and you knew something was going to happen, thankfully it wasn’t more Randy Orton ear torture porn. Instead, it was Joe continuing to deliver great promos, and setting up a future match. Joe is also one of the very few guys in the company that uses a promo as a weapon and like it means something.

Miz vs. Kofi Kingston : They lock up, working into some back and forth and working to the ropes. Miz tries to pick up the pace and eats a back elbow, and gets dumped to the floor. The suicide dive follows; 90-seconds, dive, commercial break. Post break, and Miz jumps into a dropkick. Kofi follows with chops, clotheslines, and the boom drop. Kofi sets for trouble in paradise, countered, and Miz counters SOS, but Kofi gets a cradle for 2. Kofi hits a rough looking SOS for 2. Miz takes out the knee, hits a DDT and that gets 2. Miz removes a buckle pad, Big E covers it with pancakes, and Kofi gets a roll up for 2. Miz takes out Woods, and claims Big E attacked him. Miz gets a chair, Woods takes it, trouble in paradise from Kofi and that’s it. Kofi Kingston defeated Miz @ 6:50 via pin [**] Miz’s losing ways continue in an OK match with way too much bullshit down the stretch. At least it was more fun than annoying.

Randy Orton Talks : Orton is here to address his recent attack on Rey Mysterio. He’s carrying Rey’s mask with him. Orton says some called his actions disrespectful and disturbing. He says that it was euphoric. He never understood the big deal about the piece of trash he ripped off Rey’s face. He doesn’t care about the history of the mask, He wasn’t trying to disrespect Rey’s culture, he was trying to embarrass him and knock him off the pedestal the fans have put him on. All Rey is to him is another victim. Rey and his neck brace arrive. They brawl on the floor until Orton repeatedly slams Rey to the barricade. He rips at the mask, takes off the neck brace, but Rey keeps fighting and hits a 619. Rey hits another 619, grabs a chair, but Orton cuts him off and hits the draping DDT. Orton takes Rey to the floor, and continues to beat his ass. He attacks his throat with the chair and agents try to make the save. This was a good follow up from last week, Rey got a small amount of revenge, but Orton continued to punish him and that allow the comeuppance to come later on in a proper match. If only Orton had some real hair to wager.

– Shane is texting and an angry Miz arrives. Miz says he can’t will this team into reality on his own and needed Shane tonight to fend off New Day. Shane says they aren’t a team, while Miz says they are bonded forever and the BITW trophy is their child. So the fallout to Smackdown getting owned at Survivor Series and Shane promising changes is comedy with Miz. Gotcha.

TLC Qualifier Battle Royal : Naomi, Carmella, Lana, Asuka, Sonya, Mandy, Zelina, & The Iiconics are involved. The winner is added to the Becky vs. Charlotte title match at TLC. Everyone gets entrances here. Charlotte & Becky are watching at ringside. They all brawl at the bell and Vega gets eliminated, and beats down Lana on the floor. Post break, and we have more brawling. The IIconics eliminate Lana. Asuka kicks their asses, and dumps them both. She and Carmella battle, Carmella hits a superkick, but Asuka dumps her. Mandy & Sonya attack Asuka while Naomi is down. Naomi finally makes the save, and hits a rear view and disaster kick, Mandy fights back, they both work to the apron and Mandy knees the post and gets eliminated. Sonya then eliminates Naomi. Down to Asuka & Sonya. They work into back and forth, Sonya looks to eliminate Asuka, Mandy helps out, and Asuka lays in kicks on Sonya. Asuka pulls her to the apron, they trade strikes, kicks and both are rocked. Asuka hits the knee strike and eliminates Sonya for the win. Asuka won @ 10:23 [**¼] This was ok, with a fun closing stretch, and Asuka winning. Which is nice, because despite the booking, she’s still over.

