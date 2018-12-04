Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.04.18  

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown 12.04.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mandy & Sonya defeated Charlotte & Asuka @ 11:30 via pin [**½]

– Jey Uso defeated Cesaro & Xavier Woods @ 9:10 via pin [***¼]

– Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy @ 9:11 via pin [**¾]

– AJ Styles defeated The Miz @ 13:0 via submission [***½]

Paige Here, Contract Signing Time : Paige is in the ring, which is surrounded by tables, ladders, and chairs. She hypes the first women’s TLC match at the upcoming TLC PPV, with Becky, Charlotte, and Asuka. Paige brings out our participants for the contract signing. Becky says she makes history every time she steps into the ring and plans to do that at TLC. Nothing can compare to the pain she went through to get here, she’ll do anything to win and “I can’t say the same for you dopes.” Charlotte tells her to get off of saying she was given a chance, but she picked things up for Becky and took out Rousey, while it only took Jax one punch to take her out. She’ll do worse to Becky with tables, ladders and chairs. Asuka reminds Charlotte that Becky beat her, but Becky hasn’t beaten Asuka. Asuka claims she would have beaten Ronda and at TLC, she will win. Charlotte is not impressed and reminds Asuka that she broke her streak. Asuka says Charlotte got lucky one time. Becky says neither of them can beat Ronda or her. She signs and leaves. Charlotte runs her down and says she’s winning at TLC. Asuka rants in Japanese, and Charlotte says she will finish Asuka at TLC. Charlotte signs and then Asuka; Asuka then says she wants to break Charlotte right now. Mandy & Sonya arrive. They aren’t impressed, calling Charlotte & Asuka undeserving. Sonya says Asuka won last week via fluke, but that won’t happen again. Mandy questions what happens if Charlotte & Asuka don’t make it to TLC, so Paige Teddy Long’s this thing. This was pretty good, with Becky delivering again, Charlotte being a hateful bitch, and Asuka yelling angrily in Japanese always works. I’m still confused by the on again/off again relationship with Mandy & Sonya.

– Shane is texting backstage and meets with Miz. Miz questions why he is interviewing Bryan tonight, and again proposes that they be partners. Shane tells him to focus on interviewing Bryan. Miz says he’ll owe him.

Charlotte & Asuka vs. Mandy & Sonya : Sonya and Asuka to begin. They work into some back and forth, and Sonya gets a takedown. Asuka counters, and looks to work the arm. Sonya cuts her off, tags in Mandy and they work double teams. Mandy talks shit and slaps Asuka around, but Asuka fires up with strikes and a missile dropkick for 2. Charlotte tags in and grounds the action until Mandy cuts her off by slamming her to the buckles. Charlotte then starts suplexing Mandy and Sonya and follows with a plancha to the floor. Becky arrives. We go screen in screen, and back in, Asuka works leg kicks on Mandy. She follows with knee strikes, and the sliding kick gets 2. Sonya rushes in and spears Asuka to take control, grounding Asuka as Becky watches on. Asuka escapes, but Sonya lays in kicks and then isolates Asuka in the corner. Mandy tags in, and chokes her out before locking on an abdominal stretch. Back full screen, and Asuka escapes, lays in kicks, but Mandy cuts her off and covers for 2. Sonya tags back in and lays the boots to Asuka. She follows with knee strikes, and that gets 2. Mandy now hits a huge knee strike, and that gets 2. Asuka fires back, and hits a bulldog. Tag to Charlotte, she runs wild and lays in chops. The belly to back suplex follows, dumps Mandy, it breaks down and Charlotte accidentally kicks Asuka and Asuka returns fire allowing Sonya to pin Charlotte. Mandy & Sonya defeated Charlotte & Asuka @ 11:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with a nice pace, and Charlotte & Asuka thankfully NOT getting along, and hey, they didn’t overcome and lost. While not always idea ahead of a PPV, it worked well into the story and Becky looked pleased at the result.

Cesaro vs. Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso : The partners are all at ringside. Cesaro attacks, but is cut off and dumped. Jey and Woods now work into some back and forth, and Jey gets a cradle for 2. They trade pin attempts, and then shake hands. They dump Cesaro as he tries to attack. Post break, and Cesaro takes out Woods, and then uppercuts Jey out of mid-air and covers for 2. Woods is back, enziguris Cesaro but runs into a pop up Samoan drop. Jey hits a corner ass attack on Woods and follows with a tope on Cesaro, DDT by Woods to Jey on the floor. Back in and Woods hits a wheelbarrow driver on Cesaro and that gets 2. Cesaro cuts off the honor roll, Jey cuts him off and the big splash eats knees and Cesaro cradles him for 2. Woods flies in with the ropewalk elbow and that gets 2. Cesaro powders, allowing Jey and Woods to battle. They trade forearm strikes, lighting each other up but Cesaro is back and gets an airplane swing combo platter. The sharpshooter follows, Woods fights, but Jey makes the save and hits a superkick on Cesaro for the win. Jey Uso defeated Cesaro & Xavier Woods @ 9:10 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun match between three guys who know how to work together. It was enjoyable.

– We see footage of Nakamura attacking Rusev last week before their match started. Rusev says that Nakamura is terrified of him, and he is hungry to get his US Title back. Rusev praises the value of the US Title, and says when he gets his hands on Nakamura, he will feast on Rusev Day.

– We get a Lars Sullivan video package.

Miz TV With Daniel Bryan : Truth & Carmella interrupt Miz right away with a dance break. They then leave; Miz is not amused. Miz discusses his journey with Bryan but says for the first time, the new Bryan is on the show. Bryan arrives and takes a seat. Miz says he still looks like the old Bryan, but says that Bryan looks more confident and now realizes there are no virtuous wins and that Miz was right all along. Bryan says people thought the old Bryan was smart, but how could he be when he catered to these fans. He doesn’t care about them anymore and has allowed his dreams to take control. He uses books to consult other great minds because there are no great minds here that can talk with him. Bryan mocks the fans as sheep for the WHAT chants. The knowledge of the old Bryan combined with the state of mind of the new Bryan are a dangerous combo. Miz says he’s been saying this for years and Bryan is only champion because he did whatever it took, just like Miz said. Bryan says he kicked AJ in the groin, but he only did that one time. These people harm the Earth every day with their mass consumption and climate damaging habits. If you want to count sins, he kicked one man in the groin on one day. The sins of these people are way worse than him. Miz doesn’t care because Bryan had everyone fooled as he painted Miz as the bad guy, but Miz wasn’t fooled. He wants to know if Bryan is champion because he listened to Miz or not. Bryan says yes, then, no. It doesn’t matter, the only thing that does is that the old Bryan is dead, the YES movement is dead, and he is the WWE Champion, the new Bryan. Styles arrives. Bryan shoves Miz into him and runs. Styles chases and Miz gets involved and hits the skull-crushing finale on Styles. This was really great stuff, with Bryan being locked in on his new heel character (also the douche bag environmentalist stuff pretty much guarantees people hate him), and I loved that they made sure to point out that Miz always said Bryan would realize one day that doing the right thing was his downfall.

– AJ Styles vs. The Miz is set for later.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton : Jeff rushes Orton, attacking at the bell. He follows with a jawbreaker and dumps Orton. Jeff follows and continues attacking. Orton cuts him off, slams him to the announce table, but Jeff fires back and slams Orton onto the table. We go screen in screen, and Jeff maintains control on the floor. But as they head back in, Orton cuts him off and slows the pace as he stomps away on Jeff. Back to full screen, and Orton has things grounded. Jeff fires back with elbows and kicks, and hits an awkward whisper in the wind (Orton was too close and Jeff basically bounced off of him) for 2. Jeff follows with an atomic drop, leg drop to the balls, and basement dropkick for 2. Orton quickly cuts him off and hits a draping DDT. Orton sets for an RKO, they work into counters and Jeff takes control, heads up top and Orton cuts him off. He follows him up, and Jeff escapes, slips out hits the twist of fate and heads up top but Orton rolls to the floor. Jeff follows, dismantles the announce table, and slams Orton onto it. Jeff heads up top, but Samoa Joe is on the big screen from the bar and distracts Jeff. RKO by Orton and that’s that. Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy @ 9:11 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, but I am over these two, because they have had so many matches over the years, it feels like a lazy best of compilation. The finish was flat, but worked to further Joe vs. Hardy, and Joe continues to be a spectacular asshole.

– Joe now cuts a PSA, promoting moderation in drinking to mock Hardy’s past DUI issues.

– Next week, The Bar battles The Usos in a rap battle; also, Charlotte vs. Asuka.

– Bryan is interviewed backstage, and says he doesn’t run and does things with a purpose. He now goes to join commentary.

AJ Styles vs. The Miz : Styles attacks at the bell, rushing Miz to the buckles, and following with chops. Miz fights back, hits a shoulder tackle, but runs into the Styles dropkick. Styles now follows with a slingshot senton and that gets 2. Miz cuts off Styles, and chokes him out in the ropes. Miz grounds the action, working a modified camel clutch. Miz now hits a neck breaker combo for 2 as Bryan buries Byron and says he hopes his daughter kicks hundreds of men in the groin to teach them lessons. Miz now knocks Styles to the floor. Post break, and both men are down. They fight to their feet, trade strikes, and Styles follows with a sliding forearm. The ushigoroshi follows for 2. Miz fights off the clash and catapults Styles to the buckles. Miz follows with the DDT follows for 2. Styles fights back, dumps Miz, and hits a slingshot forearm to the floor. Bryan distracts Styles, allowing Miz to slam Styles to the steps. Back in, and the skull-crushing finale connects but Styles kicks out at 2. Miz now attacks the leg, but Styles fights off the figure four. Styles has too fight off Bryan, and then locks on the calf crusher and Miz taps. AJ Styles defeated The Miz @ 13:0 via submission [***½] This was a very good match, as AJ & Miz have good chemistry. It played off of the angle earlier in the show and led to a great post match angle.

– Post match, Bryan attacks Styles and targets the knee before slamming him to the post. Bryan then chop blocks Styles and applies the heel hook until refs make the save. he then head kicks and stomps the shit out of Styles. He runs down the fans, chop blocks Styles again and locks on another heel hook to close the show. Insane, vegan, environmentalist warrior Daniel Bryan is awesome.

