Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.26.19  

– Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte defeated Champion Asuka @ 17:00 via submission [***¾]

– AJ Styles defeated Kurt Angle @ 1:40 via DQ [NR]

– Gauntlet Match: New Day won @ 37:50 to send Kofi to WrestleMania [***]

New Day Talks : They talk about their journey with the fans over the last 5-years, noting that it’s been a hell of an experience. But due to all of the bullshit involving Kofi, they have talked about walking away. They are upset at how Kofi’s been treated, not just recently, but for his entire 11-year run. But they need answers from Vince, who arrives. But Daniel Bryan interrupts and runs down New Day, saying to let them quit. Bryan calls them a stale novelty act that could be replaced by three waffle throwing NXT stars. Bryan runs down Kofi’s recent losses as reason he doesn’t deserve a shot ad says Vince has always been right. Woods says Bryan is just too afraid to face Kofi one on one, and has turned into a hypocrite and everything he used to hate. Vince says New Day isn’t going to quit because everyone loves it here, but still calls Kofi a B+ player, and wonders the same about Woods & Big E. Vince says Kofi is done with chances, but if Woods & Big E win a tag gauntlet match, Kofi will get his shot. This was a solid opening segment, but felt really repetitive after the last few weeks.

– Becky is interviewed, talking her Mania main event and running down Charlotte for bringing nothing to their match. Charlotte arrives and plans to show us how deserving she is.

Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte : This is a title match. They lock up and work to the ropes. Asuka looks to work the arm, but Charlotte escapes. They work side headlocks, and Asuka lays in kicks. Charlotte powders, and then returns, attacking the knee of Asuka. She works her over in the ropes, and then grounds things. Asuka rolls into a knee bar, but Charlotte counters out with a suplex. She lays the boots to Asuka, but Asuka then dropkicks her to the floor. Back in and Charlotte hits a clothesline. The knee drop follows, but Asuka locks on the octopus hold. Asuka then lays in strikes, but Charlotte attacks the knee to cut her off. Asuka hits a desperation code breaker, follows with strikes and a German. The sliding kick gets 2. More kicks follow, but Charlotte cuts her off with the big boot for 2. Asuka counters the moonsault, and the spin kick by Asuka follows for 2. Post break and Charlotte lays in chops. Asuka fights off the figure eight, and lands a head kick for 2.Asuk heads up top and Charlotte cuts her off. She follows her up and hits a Spanish fly for 2. Charlotte is frustrated now, lays in strikes but Asuka locks on a triangle. Charlotte powers up and powerbombs out and covers for 2. Asuka then cradles her, and gets the figure eight and Asuka taps. Charlotte defeated Champion Asuka @ 17:00 via submission [***¾] This was a very good match, and while I am not a fan of Asuka’s reign being such an after thought, the booking made sense as not only does Charlotte have something to bring to the match, which Becky said she didn’t, but it also plays into the special treatment Charlotte has received.

Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles : They shake hands and hug. Kurt then hits a German, but Styles gets the calf crusher. Kurt fights, and counters into the ankle lock. Styles fights out, sand Orton arrives with an RKO for the DQ. AJ Styles defeated Kurt Angle @ 1:40 via DQ [NR] Well, that was predictable & disappointing.

– Angle runs off Orton to make the save.

– Rey & Dominic are interviewed about Mania.

– The Miz arrives. Miz has a proposition for Shane at Mania. Shane has lit a fire underneath him, and made it personal. He wants to decimate Shane, and wants a falls count anywhere match. Shane arrives and he has security with him as well as Shelton, Sanity, & a Colon; the catering crew. Shane demands his special introduction, and says the security is here to protect Miz. Shane calls Miz as dumb as his father looks. Shane loves what he did to Miz & his father, it was euphoric. He will beat Miz at Mania and accepts the challenge for falls count anywhere. Miz rushes through security as Shane mocks Miz’s parents, and then fights off the catering crew until Sanity swarms him. Miz fights them off, and they brawl into the crowd.

Gauntlet Match: New Day vs. The Good Brothers vs. Nakamura & Rusev vs. The Bar vs. The Usos vs. Bryan & Rowan : If New Day (Woods & Big E) wins, Kofi gets his Mania opportunity. Woods attacks at the bell, but Anderson cuts him off with uppercuts. Woods hits a superkick, and Big E dumps Gallows. The midnight hour finishes Anderson @ 0:55. Nakamura attacks with knee strikes and kicks, Rusev distracts Woods and that allows Nakamura to hit the corner knee strike for 2. Rusev then dumps him. The heels then follow with double teams on Woods, maintaining control in their corner. Nakamura hits the knee drop for 2. Woods hits the desperation jawbreaker, and tags in Big E. Big E runs wild with suplexes on Nakamura, and the running splash connects. Big E takes out Rusev on the floor as Kofi and the Smackdown babyfaces watch on. But back in and the heels work double teams, it breaks down and Woods takes Rusev to the floor. Big E counters Kinshasa and posts Nakamura; the midnight hour finishes him @ 9:40. Post long commercial break and the Bar is in control, working over Big E, Sheamus grounds the action, and Cesaro then hits the swing and sharpshooter. Big E powers out and escapes. Sheamus then cuts off the tag, but Big E keeps firing back. He dumps Cesaro and then Sheamus. Hot tag to Woods, he runs wild and the tornado DDT connects. He follows with a tope and then hits the top rope leg drop for 2 as Sheamus makes the save. Post break and Cesaro has Big E grounded. Sheamus tags back in, but Big E cuts him off with a powerbomb. Woods tags in and Cesaro cuts him off with an uppercut for 2. Woods then cradles Sheamus for the elimination @ 24:00. The Bar beats them down, they get a table and put Big E through it. The Usos are in next. They cut a promo about respecting New Day and Kofi deserving a chance. They wish New Day luck and forfeit @ 27:30. That was a cool moment playing into the respect of their rivalry and also babyfaces supporting babyfaces. We se Bryan losing his shit backstage, he’s not happy. The “final” team is Bryan & Rowan. We’ll see about that. Bryan & Rowan attack right away, working over New Day on the floor. Bryan starts working Big E’s knee, and then isolates him in his corner. Big E fires up but Bryan grounds him with a half crab. Woods flies in to make the save, they dump Rowan and Woods follows with a tope. Big E hits the STO on Bryan, the straps are down and the big ending gets 2 as Rowan makes the save. Rowan clears off the announce table, but Woods DDTs Bryan on the floor. Rowan posts himself and Big E clotheslines him over the table and topples it on top of him. This gets New Day the count out win @ 37:50. New Day won @ 37:50 to send Kofi to WrestleMania [***] This was an overall good match, with the valiant babyface friends fighting for their pal, getting some help from rival that respect them, and overcoming the odds to get Kofi to Mania. It’s a great story of friendship, and IF Kofi wins and IF they want to, Big E & Woods turning on Kofi would get a ton of heat after all of this. I’m not saying I want them to turn, but if they do…

– Vince says Kofi is going to WrestleMania. The babyfaces arrive to celebrate with Kofi & New Day.

– End Scene.

