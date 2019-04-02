Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.02.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Usos, Aleister Black, & Ricochet defeated The Bar, Rusev, & Nakamura @ 10:40 via pin [***]

– The Miz defeated Sanity @ 9:40 via pin [*½]

– The Hardys, Heavy Machinery, R-Truth, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki Cross, & Carmella vs. The Good Brothers, EC3, Shelton, Andrade, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, & Zelina Vega went to a no contest @ 9:00 [*]

– Non-Title Match: US Champion Samoa Joe defeated Ali @ 2:25 via submission [NR]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

The Kevin Owens Show : AJ Styles & Randy Orton are the guests this week. Owens brings up Orton ruining Angle’s match last week with Styles. Orton is proud of what he did, and Styles says Orton has been around for almost 20-years and only knows one move. Styles says the indie guys think they have it so hard, making $50 impressing dozens of fans while Orton was main eventing WrestleManias. Styles brings up Orton failing drug tests. Orton says if Styles was as good as he thinks he was he’d have been here a long time ago. Hard work doesn’t pay off, and your legacy is now corporate bitch. Owens bails and they brawl. Styles springboards into the RKO and Orton stands tall. This was a really good opening segment with more strong build to Sunday’s match.

The Usos, Aleister Black, & Ricochet vs. The Bar, Rusev, & Nakamura : Cesaro and Ricochet begin. They lock up, Cesaro looks to work his power game but Ricochet works into counters but then eats an uppercut. Sheamus tags in and then Black tags in and takes over. The Usos now work quick tags but get cut off. Nakamura in and he follows with knee strikes. Rusev then low bridges Jey to the floor and works him over. Back in and Rusev covers for 2. Nakamura back in and follows with knees. Sheamus tags in and stops the tag and dumps him. Cesaro works him over, rolls him back in and Jey fires back. Rusev cuts off the tag, works him over in the corner, and tags in Sheamus. He grounds things, isolating Jey. Jey battles back with a spin kick, dumps Cesaro, and Nakamura cuts off the tag. He and Rusev work double teams and the cover gets 2. Jey fires back, hits the Samoan drop and tags in Jimmy. He runs wild but Nakamura makes the save. It breaks down into the big move buffet, Jey tags in and the Usos double superkick Rusev for the win. The Usos, Aleister Black, & Ricochet defeated The Bar, Rusev, & Nakamura @ 10:40 via pin [***] This was a good tag match with a really great closing stretch.

– Alexa Bliss arrives and books the Usos vs. The Bar, Rusev & Nakamura, & Black & Ricochet for Mania. The teams all brawl, and Ricochet hits a big dive.

– The IIconics arrive. They comment on the men’s tag division, and their tag title match. They run down their opponents and remind us that they already pinned the champions and plan to win at Mania.

– We see footage of Lynch, Rousey, & Flair being arrested and brawling backstage on Raw.

– The Miz arrives. WrestleMania means different things to different people, some look to make history, others finally get to break through but for him it’s retribution. He’s the best Miz he’s ever been. He’s more motivated than ever and will prove it in five days. Shane arrives and says he just wants to watch and makes the ring announcer give him his introduction.

The Miz vs. Sanity : Shane booked this match. Miz attacks Young with strikes, knocks the others to the floor and Young hits a neck breaker. Post break and Miz is battling back, works over Young and then Dain. Shane now makes this a falls count anywhere match and shows a pic of him assaulting Miz’s dad. Sanity attacks, they brawl to the floor and into the crowd. He puts Wolfe though a table and Young makes the save. He and Miz brawl backstage, but Dain makes the save and attacks. Young and Miz brawl outside, and Miz crushes him with a production box and pins him. The Miz defeated Sanity @ 9:40 via pin [*½] There wasn’t much to this, and what was there wasn’t good, but it served as part of the build to Shane vs. Miz.

– The police drop off Becky Lynch and she heads to the ring. Corey informs us that all three main eventers were released from jail and introduces Lynch. Lynch grabs the mic and stands on the announce table and says it’s good to be free. Last year she and Charlotte were friends and Ronda was about to debut. Some thought it would be Ronda vs. Charlotte, but she flipped the script, and now she’s part of the Mania main event. On Sunday, the revolution continues and explodes when winner takes all and she makes one of those dopes tap and becomes double champ.

The Hardys, Heavy Machinery, R-Truth, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki Cross, & Carmella vs. The Good Brothers, EC3, Shelton, Andrade, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, & Zelina Vega : Nikki and Vega begin. Nikki takes her down and we get a Lacey Bomb. Back to action as Vega works over Nikki until Nikki cuts her off with a suplex. EC3 & Jeff tag in, Matt joins in and double teams follow. Matt hits a side effect for 2. Heavy Machinery works over EC3, and Otis hits the caterpillar. Post break and Naomi and Mandy are in. They tag out to Truth & Andrade, we get a dance break, it breaks down and the ref rigs the bell for a no contest. The Hardys, Heavy Machinery, R-Truth, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki Cross, & Carmella vs. The Good Brothers, EC3, Shelton, Andrade, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, & Zelina Vega went to a no contest @ 9:00 [*] This was a complete mess as they tried to hype the pre-show battle royals/

– They all brawl and toss each other over the top to hype the battle royals.

US Champion Samoa Joe vs. Ali : Joe attacks with kicks, and follows with jabs and head butts. Ali fights back with a dropkick and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Ali scores with a tornado DDT for 2. The enziguri follows and the x-factor connects. Ali up top and the 450 misses. Joe quickly chokes him out. US Champion Samoa Joe defeated Ali @ 2:25 via submission [NR] Joe won ahead of Sunday’s title defense, just as he should have. It’s a shame that they chose to sacrifice Ali here.

Bryan & Kofi Sign Their Contract : Michael Cole hosts the segment. Bryan is out first, and is then joined by Kofi. Rowan, Woods, & Big E are also out there. The crowd loves Kofi as Bryan tells Cole he has it from here. Bryan signs the contract. He then says that he’s not here to stop Kofi from signing the contract; he’s here to educate the masses. He tells the fans to not be complacent like Kofi has been for 11-years. He also says to not sit on the sidelines and have others push you to the top. Finally, Bryan says that don’t mistake a fad for reality. Bryan has been where Kofi is, it may feel good now, but you don’t feed off of them, they feed off of you like parasites. Once they are done with you, they will discard you. Bryan says this is the best it will ever get for Kofi and Kofi cuts him off. Kofi says Bryan knows nothing about him. Bryan won his title early on and Kofi watched on as it happened. Kofi says his 11-year struggle has led to this chance, and Bryan is afraid. Kofi says at Mania, he’ll beat Bryan and become champion. He signs the contract.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 8. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Steven Jefferson Douglas Cook. The guys will discuss the possibility of Smackdown going to three hours, thoughts on Scarlett’s Debut & Allie’s Death on Impact, and then break down WrestleMania 35. The show is approximately 85 minutes long * Intro

* Smackdown to Three Hours?: 5:35

* Impact Thoughts on Scarlett’s Debut & Allie’s Death: 17:15

* WrestleMania 35 Preview: 26:40 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play