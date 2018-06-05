Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.05.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Asuka defeated Rose & Deville @ 11:30 via submission [**½]

– Karl Anderson defeated Harper @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Naomi & Jimmy Uso defeated Lana & Aiden English @ 10:30 via pin [**½]

– Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte @ 8:30 via submission [***]

– New Day defeated Rusev, Miz, & Samoa Joe @ 13:12 via pin [***¼]

Carmella “Unmasks” Asuka : Carmella arrives and plans to unmask Asuka and show us who she really is. She then runs a video package of the Asuka we know. Carmella then says Asuka used to be incredible and unveils the ‘real Asuka,” which of course features Asuka losing at WrestleMania, and then losing in a tag on Smackdown. Carmella says Asuka’s confidence was shattered at Mania, and she doesn’t fear Asuka, because she’s money. Asuka was undefeated, but now, everyone is ready for Asuka. Asuka arrives, but before anything can happen, Rose & Deville arrive. Rose runs down Asuka and says she was a second away from beating Asuka and wants her again tonight. Deville then says she wants Asuka. Carmella tries to stir the pot and says she should face them both. Paige now arrives, fucks sake. Paige says no one speaks for her and she makes the matches. Paige gives Asuka the choice of opponent, and she picks both. Carmella’s delivery isn’t bad, but I just never buy what she’s saying, it just feels like she’s playing bad girl wrestler. This was solid enough to continue her issues with Asuka and I like that Asuka will face both, but it’s horrible for Rose & Deville.

Asuka vs. Rose & Deville : Deville in with Asuka to begin. Asuka backs her off and Rose tags in. She quickly tags back out and Asuka & Deville lock up. Deville grounds things but Asuka quickly pulls a knee bar and Deville has to make the ropes for the break. Asuka follows with a dropkick, but Rose distracts her, allowing Deville to attack. She lays in strikes and tags in Rose. She lays in strikes and then works double teams with Deville. Rose ground things, working a headlock. Asuka fires up, hits ass attacks and heads up top. The missile dropkick follows, but Carmella distracts Asuka and that allows Deville to attack. We go screen in screen as Deville grounds the action. Rose tags in and she lays in grounded strikes. Rose maintains control, and hits a suplex for 2. She then chokes out Asuka in the ropes, and looks for the implant buster, but Asuka escapes and cradles her for 2. They work into a double down. Back to full screen and Asuka fires up and hits a dropkick. The German follows and then a spin kick. Deville in and eats a knee strike and the ass attack gets 2. Asuka and Deville both hit kicks and that leads to a double down. They make it to their feet and Asuka hits a knee strike, but Deville hits a spear for 2. Deville lays in knee strikes, and Asuka counters into the Asuka lock and Deville taps. Asuka defeated Rose & Deville @ 11:30 via submission [**½] This developed into a solid match, with the final stretch between Asuka & Deville being a lot of fun. This worked as solid set up for Carmella vs. Asuka.

– Post match, Carmella enters the ring and attacks Asuka with a belt shit and superkick.

– New Day meets with Miz and apologizes for being jerks. They are taking MITB very seriously because Miz gave them a reality check. They want Miz to draw a name out of a hat to choose who will compete in MITB. Miz gets blindfolded and they switch the hat to a hat filled with pancake batter. Miz is not amused.

Harper vs. Karl Anderson : Rowan & Gallows are at ringside. Harper attacks at the bell and starts the ass kicking right away. Harper follows with big rights and chops, and then rakes at the eyes. The bossman slam follows. Anderson starts to fire back, and gets a roll up for the flash pin. Karl Anderson defeated Harper @ 2:10 via pin [NR] Commentary heavily played up that the champions are undefeated in tag team action, so the quick win was to try and create hope that the Good Brothers have a chance at MITB; it was fine.

– Naomi & Jimmy cut a promo on tonight’s match with Lana & English.

Naomi & Jimmy Uso vs. Lana & Aiden English : Hopefully Lana doesn’t lose her extensions here like she did against Asuka. Actually, I hope she does, that shit was funny. Uso and English to begin. Uso lays in strikes and backs off English. Naomi & Uso hit enziguris and Naomi follows with a tope onto Lana & English. Post break, and Naomi hits a knee strike, but English distracts her and Lana attacks and the cover gets 2. Lana chokes out Naomi in the ropes, and again covers for 2. Lana grounds the action, and then stomps Naomi to the buckles. Lana mocks Naomi and gets kicked in the face. Lana cuts off the tag and hits elbow drops, covering for 2. Naomi fights and gets a cradle for 2. They work into a double down, and we get wholesale changes to the men. Uso runs wild and hits the Samoan clambake for 2 as Lana makes the save. She slaps Uso and Naomi takes her out. English attacks and mocks Uso before Naomi wipes him out with a high cross. Uso hits the superkick for the win. Naomi & Jimmy Uso defeated Lana & Aiden English @ 10:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid and even fun at times match that played well off of last week’s angle.

Styles & Nakamura Contract Signing : Paige is running this gimmick, which is taking place backstage, which is a change of pace. Styles tells Nakamura that they have been at war forever, and Styles understands why. He says Nakamura can’t beat him straight up. Styles says Nakamura can use all of his tricks, but Styles will walk out still WWE champion. Nakamura is amused by this. Styles signs the contract, Nakamura goes to sign and says his pen is out of ink and asks for Styles’ pen. Nakamura claims it’s broken and Styles gets pissed and Dean Malenko has to hold him back. Styles slaps Nakamura and says he’s sick of the games. Nakamura has his own pen now and signs. Well, of all the contract signings there has ever been, that was certainly one of them

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte : Lynch takes things to the ground, Charlotte counters out and they work into a stand off. They both go for pins, but end in a stalemate. They then attack at the same time and agree to break clean, and they collide as both look for a cross body. And both are down. We go screen in screenBack to full screen, and Lynch has things grounded. Charlotte fires up with strikes and follows with chops. Lynch cuts her off with uppercuts, but Charlotte gets a backslide for 2. The belly to back suplex follows from Charlotte, Lynch cuts her off with kicks, but Charlotte hits a back breaker for 2. Lynch fights off the figure four, heads up top, and the leg drop connects for 2. Lynch looks for the arm bar, but Charlotte rolls her up for 2. The spear follows and Lynch roll to the floor and Charlotte follows with a plancha. Back in and Charlotte heads up top and the moonsault eats knees and Lynch rolls her up for 2. Charlotte counters the figure four into the disarmher and Charlotte taps. Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte @ 8:30 via submission [***] This was a good match between two women that know each other well. The second half was really good and it was nice to see Becky win.

– Dasha interviews Samoa Joe. Joe cuts her off and says he proved himself by putting Bryan to sleep last week. He climbed the ladder to send a message, he took what he wanted, and he felt every Smackdown star recoil when they realized that the saw the future. Joe continues to be great.

– Next week, the women’s MITB competitors will have a summit.

– Renee interviews Big Cass, who desperately needs new entrance music. Cass talks about being tall and Bryan being little. He talks about being at Mania 30, and says he was behind Bryan, who just won the title. He thought, “seriously, this pathetic little man is champion?” Bryan’s win that night and at Backlash was an absolute fluke. Bryan packs a big punch for a little man but a good big man will always beat a good little man. Where’s the good big man? He shows footage of Bryan losing last week and his post match attack. Cass almost feels bad for Bryan, but Bryan asked to come back. But he didn’t know Cass would be back, following him around. Bryan has never been in the ring with a man like Cass. Cass says he will dismantle Bryan at MITB and embarrass him. He’ll rip off Bryan’s arms and beat him with them and snap his legs like twigs. Bryan should take his ball and go home, and play a garden gnome on Total Bellas. Bryan will realize that he’s a pathetic little man and that he’ll never survive in a big man’s world. Cass is the cure for insomnia.

– Dasha interviews Sin Cara about Andrade Almas. Says they used to be like brothers, and Vega interrupts. She says she’s the best thing to happen to Almas, and that Cara made him weak. Almas has requested a match with Cara next week, and he arrives and kicks Cara‘s ass.

New Day (Kofi, Woods, & Big E) vs. Rusev, Miz, & Samoa Joe : Miz and Woods to begin. Miz attacks and lays the boots to him. But Woods fires back and hits a forearm for 2. Kofi tags in and they double team the Miz, and Big E in and hits the running splash for 2. Joe tags in and lays in jabs and knees to Big E, but Big E cuts him off with a belly to belly. Woods tags in and gets cut off by the enziguri. Post break, and Miz is working the heat on Woods as he grounds the action. Woods tries to fire up but Miz cuts him off immediately and takes him up top. He follows and Woods fights, knocking Miz to the mat. The missile dropkick follows and Joe tags in. Rusev takes out Big E and Woods fires away with kicks on Joe and both are down. Miz and Kofi tag in as Kofi runs wild. The high cross gets 2 on Miz. Miz counters SOS, but Kofi hits a clothesline and boob drop. He sets for trouble in paradise, but Joe distracts him and Miz hits the DDT for 2. Kofi fights out of the finale, but Rusev tags in and so does Big E. Suplexes to Rusev follow. Rusev cuts off the suicide spear and Joe tags in and hits the STJOE for 2 as Woods makes the save. He dumps Rusev and follows with a tope. Kofi takes out Rusev and Big E hits the suicide spear on Miz. Joe takes out Woods and Rusev takes out Kofi. Miz gets pancakes and throws them at Joe and Rusev by accident. Rusev wipes him out with a kick and they bail on Miz. New Day hits midnight hour and puts Miz away. New Day defeated Rusev, Miz, & Samoa Joe @ 13:12 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun main event that used its time well and gave some added build to the Smackdown side of the MITB match. Miz’s mistake led to his downfall and gave New Day some revenge over him.

