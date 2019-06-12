“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.11.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Miz defeated Elias @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz @ 5:40 via pin [**]

– Shane McMahon defeated The Miz @ 0:40 via submission [NR]

– Heavy Machinery defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 1:00 via pin [NR]

– Sonya Deville defeated Carmella @ 3:55 via pin [*½]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Bayley defeated Nikki Cross @ 5:35 via pin [**]

– New Day defeated Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn @ 15:25 via pin [**¾]

Miz TV : Miz TV kicks off the show, and Shane McMahon will be the guest. Commentary says Miz is being forced to host the show by orders of Shane. Shane has provided him with a script that he must follow. Miz of course messes around calling Shane the “breast” and “pest” in the world instead of the best. Shane, Elias, & Drew McIntyre now arrive as we get highlights fromSaudiMania III. Shane has Greg Hamilton properly announce him. Shane brought out Elias as the special musical guest, and he plays a tune. Shane says he beat Reigns just like he said he would, because he’s the best in the world. Miz claims Shane’s accomplishments are all tainted, and that he and Reigns destroyed him. Shane says he sees it differently. Miz shows footage of Reigns commenting in the SaudiMania III loss, where he said that Shane beat him because someone gave it to him and that he’ll beat Drew at Stomping Grounds. Drew says that Reigns lets his emotions get the best of him, but that he enjoys hurting people. In two weeks, he will kick Reigns’ head off. Miz says Drew’s potential is being ruined by being Shane’s lackey. Shane says that Miz resents him, because Shane has his number, just like he does with Reigns. Miz calls him a talentless hack, so Shane offers him another shot at the best in the world. On one condition, he has to beat Elias and Drew, and then he gets his rematch. More of the same opening promo wise, its serves a purpose, but isn’t exactly any good or exciting. There is too much Shane on these shows.

The Miz vs. Elias : JIP with Elias in control, covering for 2. Elias then grounds the action, but Miz battles back with a jawbreaker, and strikes. He follows with kicks, and then double knees. Elias cuts him off with a knee strike and covers for 2. Miz counters drift away, but Elias scores with a sitout powerbomb for 2. Elias heads up top and misses the elbow drop, Skull-crushing finale and Elias is done. The Miz defeated Elias @ 2:30 via pin [NR] At least it was short.

Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz : McIntyre slides in and attacks, hitting a suplex and grounding the action. He follows with chops, and a short-armed clothesline before grounding things again. McIntyre takes him up top and Miz fires back, but lies off into a chop and McIntyre covers for 2. McIntyre follows with more chops, but Miz fires back and then posts McIntyre. Miz attacks on the floor, rolls McIntyre back in and then badly slips on a springboard attempt. He recovers and hits a DDT. Shane distracts Miz, head butt by McIntyre and the claymore finishes Miz. Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz @ 5:40 via pin [**] It was ok.

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz : Shane offers Miz his match and attacks, works him over and locks on the shitty triangle and Miz taps. Shane McMahon defeated The Miz @ 0:40 via submission [NR] Fuck off with this bullshit, 30-minutes of Shane to start off this show was a horrible idea.

– Sonya & Mandy bully Ember Moon backstage.

– Daniel Bryan says we’re in for a treat tonight as the planet’s tag team champions are defending the YOLO country tag team champions. Heavy Machinery arrive and say that the champions are ducking them. They say they would be the champions if they got the shot. Bryan says they haven’t earned a shot.

Heavy Machinery vs. Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights : Tucker runs wild at the bell, tags in Otis and he follows with the caterpillar. The compactor finishes it. Heavy Machinery defeated Jimmy & Johnny Boots & Tights @ 1:00 via pin [NR] This happened as they continue to tease a tag title match for Heavy Machinery.

– Truth talks with Carmella about his 24/7 title run, which is ruining his life, but he can’t let it go. He hides but ends up locked in a box. Jinder finds him and tries to free him.

Carmella vs. Sonya Deville : Mandy is out with Sonya. Carmella attacks at the bell, looking for revenge from last week. Sonya cuts her off with knee strikes, and covers for 2. Sonya grounds the action, and follows with the sliding knee strike for 2. Carmella fires back, but Sonya follows with a kick, but Carmella gets the code of silence but Mandy puts Sonya’s foot on the ropes. Carmella cases, dumps Sonya and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Mandy looks to attack, eats a superkick, but Sonya hits the knee strike for the win. Sonya Deville defeated Carmella @ 3:55 via pin [*½] This wasn’t any good, and featured too much bullshit for such a short match. Will Moon & Carmella unite next week?

– Alexa Bliss drinks coffee and meets with Nikki Cross, Bliss says there has been negative reaction to Nikki on social media following Raw, including from Bayley. Bliss got Nikki a match with Bayley tonight so that she can get payback.

– Well that was a rather boring and useless hour of TV.

New Day Celebrates : New Day is here to celebrate Kofi’s win at SaudiMania III. Big E is back and looks happy to be dancing here tonight. Woods welcomes everyone to the celebration, and the fact that Big E is back. Big E says your boy is back… again. If he had a title run for every return, he’d be Charlotte. They have a match tonight, and will end it quickly so that Woods can get back to E3. They hype tonight’s main event, noting that Kofi beat Sami, Kevin, & Dolph. At Stomping Grounds, he’ll beat Dolph again. Dolph arrives and says Kofi betrayed him and the fans, and is only still champion due to Woods helping him beat him. Dolph says it should have been him, but at Stomping Grounds, there will be no help and nowhere to hide or save him, and then it will be Dolph. Kofi says that Dolph attacked Woods, leading to his retaliation. Sami & Kevin arrive now, because every promo segment needs 5-10 people. Sami runs down Kofi for his actions, but when Kofi & Woods cheat, these disgusting fans don’t care about justice. He and Kevin enjoy beating up the New Day, and Big E says they enjoyed Rollins wearing out Sami’s ass with a chair. Sami says there should have been suspensions since he was a referee. Dolph says Kofi is the biggest hypocrite of them all. Big E says that Kofi’s run isn’t about them; it’s about Kofi’s passion to be the best. Kofi promises to remain WWE champion at Stomping Grounds.

– Bayley walks, and is asked about Bliss’ comments from earlier. Bayley will defeat Nikki and move onto beat Bliss at Stomping Grounds.

– Aleister Black cuts a promo, noting that no one has answered his challenge. He has them open a door and yells about someone coming to pick a fight with him. Ok then.

Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross : Bliss is at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes. Nikki tackles Bayley but Bayley then sends her to the floor. She follows and hits a dropkick. Back in and Bayley covers for 2. Nikki then traps Bayley in the ring skirt and beats her down. Back in and the reverse DDT follows for 2. Nikki follows with head butts, and then a dropkick and covers for 2. The Japanese necktie follows, grounding Bayley. Nikki then hits a neck breaker for 2. She grounds things again, and then puts Bayley in the tree of WHOA and follows with kicks. Bayley fights back and hits the stunner in the ropes. She follows with a knee strike, and rolling thunder for 2. Nikki fights of the Bayley to belly but Bayley hits a German. Bliss distracts her and Nikki cradles her for 2. Bayley cuts her off, heads up top and the top rope elbow drop connects for the win. Champion Bayley defeated Nikki Cross @ 5:35 via pin [**] This was ok, with Bayley getting some momentum back following her loss on Raw.

– Jinder searches for Truth, but the box he’s in has been loaded on a truck for Raw. Carmella now searches for him, but he’s gone.

– They replay last night’s Firefly Funhouse, featuring the death of Ramblin Rabbit.

– Kayla talks with Apollo Crews. Crews talks about Andrade’s attack last week. When he gets a chance, he’ll get revenge. Vega arrives and says that Andrade is still upset and will make sure Crews doesn’t have a match again. Chad Gable arrives, and just stands there, taking notes as his talents rot away.

Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn vs. New Day : Dolph & Woods begin, locking up and Dolph escaping to the ropes. Dolph now grounds things, follows with rights and tags in Sami. He grounds Woods, maintaining control until Woods cuts him off, takes him to the corner and the unicorn stampede follows as Kofi covers for 2. Kofi gets cut off and sent to the floor, where Dolph attacks. Back in and Dolph grounds things. Kofi tries to fire back, but runs into a dropkick. He gets dumped and Kevin hits a senton on the floor. Post break and Dolph is in control on Kofi. Kevin tags in and follows with strikes until Kofi hits a desperation dropkick. Tag to Woods, and he runs wild on Sami. He follows with a dropkick to Dolph & Sami on the floor. Back in and Kevin takes the ref as Dolph crotches Woods up top. Kevin tags in, hits a dropkick and tags in Dolph. Dolph takes control, grounding things but Woods fights to his feet, but Dolph cuts off the tag. Sami tags in and lays the boots to Woods. He grounds things, Woods again fights to his feet, but Sami cuts him off with rights. Kevin tags in and he lays the boots to Woods, and then follows with a second rope moonsault for 2. Woods hits a desperation DDT, an gets the hot tag to Big E. Big E runs wild with suplexes, dances, and follows with the running splash on Dolph. Dolph cuts off the suicide spear, but Big E cuts him off, tags in Kofi but Sami makes the save and Dolph then accidentally superkicks Sami. Kofi hits trouble in paradise, another and pins Sami. New Day defeated Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn @ 15:25 via pin [**¾] The match was pretty good overall, but never jumped into that higher gear and it doesn’t help that Sami, Kevin, & Dolph are non-threats as heels as they are continually being beat like a drum.

